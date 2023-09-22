Apparel Group ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors for Aldo

Manipal Global Education Services aims to make the long and tedious journey of medical students easier with the launch of their new app, Manipal MedAce. The app is designed to act as a support system that helps medical students learn better and prep effectively for PG Entrance Exams. The host of innovative ‘Learn’ (Basic Science) and ‘Prep’ (PG Entrance Exams) features coupled with content curated by experts makes the app stand out as that reliable friend every medical student needs.

The campaign was conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, an advertising agency that is known for its ‘Ingenious Indian Ideas’. The 82.5 team realised that friendships formed in medical school are the lifeline of medical students and translated it into a powerful and relatable piece of communication, ‘In This Together’. It was brought alive through a heart-warming brand film that traces the everyday lives of medical students across India, accentuated by an infectious jingle, ‘I got you buddy’. The brand film shall be followed by 7 short films highlighting the state-of-the-art features of the app, showing how Manipal MedAce is every medical student’s new study buddy for MBBS and PG Entrance Exams prep.

Commenting on the association with 82.5 Communications, Preethi Frederick, Head, Product Development and Marketing, Manipal MedAce said, "We understand the pressure that comes with pursuing an MBBS degree and preparing for a medical competitive exam. And the idea of having Manipal MedAce as a friend who helps the students in their journey was brought alive in a simple and lucid manner. We are glad to partner with 82.5 Communications on this. They were able to understand the ordeals and challenges that the medical students face and come up with a narrative that’ll help Manipal MedAce forge new bonds in their lives.”

Bhavaneet Bhalla, National Head – Strategic Planning, 82.5 Communications said, “The profession of medicine is one where competency is perhaps the only constant. Manipal MedAce roots their existence in the right kind of content enabling the students to THINK right, giving exposure to a complete medical all-rounded education enabling the students to BELIEVE in possibilities across, and providing ammunition to aid students to ACE their curriculum. It’s in it together with every medical student to ensure they ace their every next.”

Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South said, “We are thrilled to partner with Manipal Global Education Services, a leader in the field of education, on this journey. After deep-diving into the lives of the students, we were able to cull out insights that gave us the hook in coming up with a narrative that resonates with everyone. We hope this effort bears fruit and Manipal MedAce becomes an integral part of every medical student’s journey.”

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications – South elaborated on the process, “Talking to medical students helped us understand the challenges they faced every day. But what was more interesting was how their friends made the tedious journey a little better. So, ‘In This Together’ is an ode to all the wonderful bonds people make in medical school. We wanted to let them know that now they have a new buddy they can rely on to get through this journey.”