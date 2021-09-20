Aparshakti Khurana teams up with Gulf Oil India and Zoom Studios for celeb show

Gulf Oil India has unveiled its new digital brand property – Gulf Ultrasynth ”On a Smooth Drive” in association with Zoom Studios. It’s a unique brand property comprising of four short episodes, wherein the host – Aparshakti Khurana goes on a smooth drive around the city with celebrities like, Rakul Preet Singh, Ali Fazal, Kenny Sebastian and Yashraj Mukhate. During this joyride, they indulge in an amusing and spontaneous conversation about their personal and professional lives.

Each episode consists of 3 segments during a free-flowing and witty conversation between the host and celebrities - a message and question from a lucky fan, an interesting quiz round and some fun facts about movies and locations. Primarily, the theme of the conversation is around their journey to success and the way they tackled all the roadblocks and converted their life’s journey into a Smooth Drive. Much like Gulf Ultrasynthcar engine oil which gives car owners a smooth drive experience, despite the pressure on the car engine from their daily hassled commute. In these episodes, celebrities spill some entertaining and never-known before anecdotes, especially from their initial days while they were still pursuing their dreams.

Gulf Oil India as a brand is as passionate, agile and enduring as these celebrities, and believes that it can enable its customers to be unstoppable in their pursuit of dreams and ambitions.

Talking about the brand property, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said, “We relate with the journey of these celebrities; we at Gulf Oil have always been focused on our goals and never let any obstacle come in the way of our success. We will continue to strive harder and innovate to helpour brand and business maintain its smooth drive.”

