Ananya Pandey and Timex say 'waste more time'

Durga Pujo calls for something special from Swiggy - and for this festive season, the food platform partnered with creative agency Brandmovers India for a magical campaign focused on those who bring happiness to our doorstep – the Swiggy delivery partners. For the festive campaign, the agency Brandmovers India came up with a surreal quirky take on an age-old cultural motif - the Bahon.

Khushir Bahon Swiggy - the new digital and outdoor campaign brings forth a tale of Ma Durga's Bahons (or vehicle) congregating and discussing a new Bahon in town - which ends up in a fun chase to reveal the new Bahon as Swiggy's delivery partner.

Food is deeply woven into the culture and festivities in the City of Joy. The bahons traditionally symbolize the advent of prosperity and happiness for Bengalis and the Swiggy delivery partner blends in as the new Bahon in town, bringing joy in the form of food. Featuring a suave cycling mouse, a proud peacock, a dainty swan, a curious owl, and a lion full of swag, the motley crew chases the Swiggy delivery partner on whatever vehicles they can get on! Pujo is a time filled with thrill, wonder, and joy - all the emotional high points that are tied into the core thought of the campaign.

The campaign has digital, OOH, cinema, print, and social media extensions as well as some in-app activation.

Aparna Giridhar, VP of Marketing at Swiggy said, “Swiggy has been a part of the electrifying Pujo celebrations in Kolkata since 2015. This Durga Pujo, we decided to take the narrative beyond food, weaving Swiggy into a core cultural motif that is packed with local nuances and nostalgia. The Khushir Bahon Swiggy campaign pays homage to Bengali childhood, celebrates our delivery partners, and brings alive the role Swiggy plays in the special moments of a consumer’s life. ”

The campaign was scripted and directed by Brandmovers’ Senior Creative Director Adrijaa Sanyal, who said, “Food is central to Pujo which makes Swiggy extremely relevant to the celebrations during this time. When the good folks at Swiggy approached us with the brief we wished to explore ideas beyond just the food aspect and take the opportunity to look more deeply at the role that Swiggy plays in the consumer’s life during the festive season. Anyone who’s grown up celebrating Pujo would know the significance of the ‘bahons’ on which Ma Durga comes down to earth with her children every year. They are the vehicles that carry our source of joy – our gods and goddesses - down to earth and come to think of it, our Swiggy Delivery partners too carry bits of joy on their backs delivering it from door to door. Once we were able to establish this very fitting parallel, it was very exciting to take the idea forward in all the ways that we could – through the visuals, the characters, the styling and very importantly the music – creating this universe was full of fun and nostalgia and the hope is that it translates just as well among the audiences.”