Ananya Panday roped in as brand ambassador for pet food brand Drools

Drools, a pet food brand in India, announced Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador to amplify its vision about pet nutrition. Ananya is a proud dog-mum of two adorable four-legged kids of her own and is very mindful of their nutrition. Her consideration for pets and thoughtfulness of what goes into their diets makes her the perfect fit for Drool's brand ambassador.

Drools kickstarted its journey by being the second-largest brand in terms of volume and has proudly made its way to becoming the second-largest in terms of value and popularity amongst pet parents and the largest in volume in the cat food category. Drools, as a pet food and care brand in the market, understands how four-legged babies have evolved from being just another pet to being a significant part of families and the most pampered members at home. Packing ample nutrition and appropriate nutrients in its vast portfolio of pet food and supplements, it aims to reach out to more pet-parents and enhance the quality of lives of their fur babies.

Encouraging canine and feline care in India, the brand has been working diligently to create a healthier space for pets to flourish in and continues to manufacture wholesome dietary packs to make a difference. Drool’s recent collaboration with Ananya Panday will focus on initiating a dialogue around the same and stir the emotion of endearment for fur kids amongst the people of India.

Speaking about roping in Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador, Shashank Sinha, National Sales Director, Drools said, “Drools has always taken pride in promoting healthier living and food habits for pets with its extensive range of products that support skin and coat health, strengthen the immune and digestive system and overall well-being. We are thrilled to be associating with Ananya Panday, a Bollywood star, a role model and most importantly a pet parent herself. As a celebrity youth icon, we think she's perfect for promoting our vision and garnering the attention of new-gen pet lovers. Envisioned to be embraced by the love of our patrons, we look forward to this allegiance.”

Further expressing her thoughts about the brand and its vision, the upcoming Bollywood star, Ananya Panday said, “Dogs have proven to be our best friends time and again; getting unconditional from my fur children, Astro and Fudge (Golden Retriever and Yorkshire Terrier respectively), has defined boundless affection for me too. Thus, it is only justified for me to be protective of them, their growth, and their nutrition. I understand the part a dietary regime plays in pets' life and this is one of the reasons I am proud to collaborate with Drools and represent the label across India to create awareness about pet nutrition."

Drools, a premium name in pet nutrition and care, is known for its quality composition of pet food; it uses only clean and real ingredients in its products and has proven to be the absolute best in the industry in the past decade. With essential minerals, vitamins and oils packed in all its products, the brand has also introduced a vet range and multiple treats for pets. With Drools' footprint spread across the globe including countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, UAE, and Tanzania, the brand is impacting the world for the positive and creating a happier place for felines and dogs to healthily thrive in.

