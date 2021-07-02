Anand Kripalu replaces Sudhanshu Vats as Essel Propack MD

Kripalu will be officially joining from 18th August 2021

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 10:26 PM
Kripalu

Anand Kripalu, former MD and CEO of Diageo has joined Essel Propack Ltd  as  Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer. He will be replacing Sudhanshu Vats.

Commenting on his appointment, Kripalu said, “I am excited to lead EPL, an extraordinary company with global leadership in its segments and a pioneer in innovation and sustainability. It is one of the most successful multi-national consumer companies headquartered out of India. I look forward to working closely with Blackstone, which has a strong record in the B2B2C space, the Board, and the talented and devoted employees of EPL. We are committed to creating value and delight for all our stakeholders – customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders.”

“I am delighted to welcome Anand as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Anand has an exceptional track record, a deep understanding of evolving consumer trends, and a unique ability to shape the culture and talent of global organisations. We believe that Anand is the ideal leader for EPL’s next phase of growth", stated Davinder Singh Brar, Chairman, EPL.

As MD and CEO of Diageo India, India’s leading beverage alcohol company with $6.4 billion market cap, Kripalu led the transformation of the company. He was also a member of Diageo’s Global Executive Committee.

