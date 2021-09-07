Amul Macho takes feud with Lux Cozi to ASCI

The complainant has termed it as a case of 'opportunistic branding', accusing Lux Cozi of taking advantage of the 'Toing' ad equity

In the latest among brand wars, JG Hosiery Pvt Ltd, J G Hosiery Pvt Ltd., makers of Macho Innerwear, has accused Lux Cozi of copying its famous "Toing" ad. The former saying that Lux Cozi has taken "more than just inspiration" from the popular ad released in 2007, has filed a complaint with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The plaintiff notes that the Lux Cozi ad contravenes Chapter IV of the ASCI Code, Clause 4.3, which states that: “Advertisements shall not be similar to any other advertiser’s earlier run advertisements in general layout, copy, slogans, visual presentations, music or sound effects, so as to suggest plagiarism”.

The ads in question:

Terming it as a case of "opportunistic brand building," JG Hosiery contends that the premise of the ad in question is identical to its own and it cannot be a case of mere coincidence.

Says Navin Seksaria, CEO, JG Hosiery Pvt Ltd, “We find it shocking that a worthy and esteemed competitor appears to want to ride on the creative success of a brand that’s a market leader in its category, by blatantly copying its popular Ad concept and executional elements. We hope good reason will prevail and the copied Ad will be withdrawn forthwith.”

In a counter to the accusations, a spokesperson from Lux Industries refuted the "baseless" claims by Amul Macho saying that the ad is completely original. "We feel that the competition is feeling threatened by the success of our TVC," they commented

