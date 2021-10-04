Amitabh Bachchan is CoinDCX's first-ever brand ambassador

CoinDCX has onboarded Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration CoinDCX wants to increase awareness around crypto and popularise crypto as an emerging asset class.

Being a leading exchange, CoinDCX wants to ensure that crypto is accessible to everyone. The crypto industry in India is on an exponential climb, rising gradually over the previous few years, with millions of Indians emerging as early adopters of the crypto asset class. The crypto market in India is worth more than $2 trillion and this is set to increase with more and more Indian investors exploring new investment opportunities and adopting crypto asset class as an option that is futurist and can provide good returns.

Bachchan, the country’s most celebrated actor and superstar of the millennium, will be the face of the new campaign, which will focus on popularising crypto as an asset class. Indians have recently taken a liking to invest in crypto. However, there is a need for raising awareness on safe crypto investments. Through Bachchan, CoinDCX wants to convey that it is at the forefront when it comes to the safety of its users and being compliant with all the regulations. In addition, the brand aims to educate prospective users about the crypto space.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO – CoinDCX said “We are honoured to have Bachchan as our brand ambassador. Being a crypto investor himself and having launched his own NFT (Non-fungible token) recently, Bachchan is well-versed with the crypto space. His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users. We are certain that his association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the world of crypto and develop a strong brand recall for us."

Bachchan has always been way ahead of his time, whether doing movies or making investment decisions, his personality perfectly resonates with our brand values. With this campaign we aim to reach out to a wider audience and educate the masses about crypto as an asset class.

