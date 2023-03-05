Aegon Life Insurance's print campaign comes to life on mobile
Readers can scan the QR codes placed on the advertisement and watch the ad play out on their phones
Aegon Life Insurance, Digital India's life insurance company, has launched a unique campaign for its flagship term product, iTerm Prime. The campaign, dubbed ‘iTerm Toh Tension Khatam’ is a print advertisement that comes to life on mobile and sings for its audience.
Conceptualised by Havas CX India, the tension-free campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to making every household financially secure. The innovative print ad narrates the benefits of the product along with a special 10% discount for self-employed individuals. To interact with it:
Readers scan the QR codes placed on the advertisement
- Their phone comes to life and showcases the product in a way that benefits the customer.
Talking about the campaign, Akhil Almeida, Head of Marketing, at Aegon Life Insurance, said “iTerm Prime makes life insurance accessible to Emerging India - the aspirational class who needs insurance but does not have the documents that are required by legacy insurance companies. It removes a lot of barriers that stand in the way of consumers getting adequate financial protection. iTerm Prime is easy to buy, affordable, requires zero documentation, and can be tailored to suit a consumer’s needs.
With this latest innovation, we’re now resetting expectations for what traditional media can achieve. Not only is it building salience and trust, but it’s showcasing the product in a way that benefits the customer. A person viewing this ad doesn’t need to download an extensive brochure or get spammed by unwanted sales calls. They can make the decision right then and there - and secure their loved ones in a jiffy.
Whenever we consider a marketing innovation, we consider what value it adds to the customer. The typical buying cycle for a life insurance policy is measured in weeks, and for most brands, it requires multiple interactions with a customer before they finally make a purchase. At Aegon Life, the process is so simple now that we’ve seen customers scan our QR codes and complete a life insurance purchase in a matter of minutes. This reinforces our belief that if you create something that addresses a customer’s need and package it appropriately, the customer will adopt it. And it can drive a huge shift in the industry.
iTerm Prime’s zero-documentation process, coupled with its wide range of life-covers, enables customers to independently navigate the purchase journey with ease,” added Almeida.
The customer is always at the center of everything Aegon Life Insurance does. With 'iTerm Toh Tension Khatam,' the goal is not only to inform consumers about a differentiated offering but also to do so in a way that engages the audience and helps the brand stand out in a category that otherwise avoids experimenting.
On the campaign launch, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, said, "Life Insurance in the mind of the consumer is very confusing, and the brands and the terms and conditions don’t help much. When we partnered with Aegon Life, we fell in love with the approach of being "Easy and Honest", and this innovation and campaign is an attempt towards the brand's philosophy. When we first heard about the product and the inspiration behind its design for "Emerging India", we wanted to go beyond the idea of a simple print ad. Print is an important medium in the consumer journey for the product, and when it is blended with innovative technology, the result makes you sit up and take notice. We created the interactive print ad to talk about the product and give consumers an experience that brings it to life, keeping in mind the product and its benefits for the self-employed segment of India. We are proud to make this idea come to life with Aegon Life."
iTerm Prime Insurance plan is Aegon Life’s flagship term insurance product, catering to the needs of self-employed individuals. The company is offering a special 10% discount (5% discount in addition to a 5% online discount for all) on the 1st-year premium. Designed with Emerging India in mind, iTerm Prime offers a minimum life cover of ₹25 lakh, with no upper limit, making it accessible to a majority of the population with different insurance needs. The product can be purchased on Aegon Life’s website (www.aegonlife.com) and through its partners; the buying process is completely paperless and requires zero documentation or uploads.
The product also offers a ‘Special Exit Value’ option that allows the policyholder to get all premiums back when they turn 55 years old.
In addition, the brand is running three more ad films that depict the benefits of savings insurance humorously.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Creators & influencers have given us the foundation: Mrunmay Mehta, WOW Skincare
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, the COO of WOW Skincare spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 11:48 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media hosted the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave recently. Among the many industry heads who shared key insights on building brands was Mrunmay Mehta, COO, WOW Skincare. He spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'.
"Discovery through online media, access through omnichannel distribution, largely e-commerce and designed for agile fast fail innovation is the way we design WOW Skin Science,” Mehta said.
He shared how WOW has evolved as a brand over the years with the help of digital platforms. “We are living through the third transitional era and seeing media consumption pattern change dramatically. A consumer sitting in Ghaziabad is as aware of what’s happening in Brazil or the US in terms of trends on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram. India itself is a vibrant creator community and has the lowest per capita consumption of beauty and personal care and that reflects in the way new channels have grown, whether it be Nykaa, Amazon or Flipkart and Wow is present everywhere. We believe that we will see an emergence of a new clutch of FMCG brands.”
Talking about the journey of WOW skin science, “WOW is online forward, we are born out of the digital platforms, whether it be media or commerce. In the brief 5 years, we have created an array of category bestsellers and when I say best sellers, I mean it online. Whether it be beauty and personal care or health and personal care, we are in both. WOW life science is a brand that sells more towards health and then beauty is WOW skin science. We are present across all offline and online beauty and in the US, we are listed in the Walmart across 3000 stores, and we sell across a couple of chains there as well apart from amazon.com. This is a very big channel for us,” he said.
Mehta further discussed how marketing works in today’s times. “There is more awareness, consideration and trials. Those basics don’t change. At the same time, the way we reach to a relevant set of consumers, changes dramatically. Today we are able to reach probably more consumers through Facebook or YouTube than we could theoretically through TV. It was the kind the consumers that we wanted to go to are more available on Facebook or Google than they are on TV. We see a lot more increase of penetration of digital media giving us a larger addressable consumer cohort,” he said.
He also explained the role of a creator in branding and marketing. “We work with hundreds of creators and influencers right from our inception. They really have given us the foundation on which the brand has credibility.”
Concluding his session Mehta said, “Innovation is a big part of where we are. We are able to handle a much higher complexity because our supply chain doesn’t work the same way and, therefore, if you look at it from a brand lens the ability to be able to innovate quickly, try out ideas and then weed out the failures in an accelerated manner is a crucial capability that you have. Lastly, we are really grateful for the ability to sell to the consumers directly. D2C gives you signals, it gives you the ability to look at insights, data from a much more granular manner than looking at a broad straight play approach. That’s where we leverage our D2C platforms in a big way."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Viacom18 Sports ropes in 10 sponsors for WPL
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries have come on board, e4m has learnt exclusively
By Sonam Saini | Mar 3, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), has so far signed 10 sponsors for the first season, e4m has learnt exclusively.
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries are the brands that have come on board as the sponsors.
The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on March 4, 2023.
Viacom18 recently came up with the league’s first-ever campaign, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par celebrates the resilience, grit, and determination of every girl who wants to break new grounds through cricket.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador
The actress will feature in its upcoming campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Snack brand Kurkure has made a new addition to the brand family. Actress Sara Ali Khan has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”
Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”
Commenting on her association, Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”
Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhi Capitals signs JSW Paints as its Principal Sponsor for WPL 2023
As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Delhi Capitals today announced its collaboration with JSW Paints as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the inaugural season of the TATA Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Sangita Jindal (Chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Mrs Anushree Jindal (Founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team as well as showcased the new jersey. The flagging off ceremony by two of India’s leading women business leaders reiterates the significance JSW Group attaches to the WPL tournament as a progressive step in recognizing the diversity of sportsmanship and the love for cricket among Indians. The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent we can develop to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.
Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with JSW Paints as our Principal Brand Partner. The Women’s Premier League is a turning point in Indian cricket. For the inaugural edition of this tournament, we wanted to associate with a brand that’s disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place. Our partnership with JSW Paints reiterates our common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains.”
AS Sundaresan, Jt. MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “We are delighted to join hands with Delhi Capitals as their Principal Sponsor for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. As we thoughtfully build the paint company of the future, we cherish such game-changing moments that bring about greater participation of women. We’re incredibly excited and extend our best wishes to this maiden league.”
The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ashok Leyland partners with Mumbai Indians Women's T20 team
As part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:06 PM | 2 min read
Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians, as their Principal Partner for the upcoming Women's T20 League in India. As a part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey.
Ashok Leyland has signed a 2-year partnership with the team, which begins this edition, and will continue till 2024.
Commenting on the partnership, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said,
“We are proud to associate with Mumbai Indians Women’s T20 Team as their Principal Partner. In a society where gender roles are prescribed, our women achievers are breaking the stereotype. At Ashok Leyland we live by our brand philosophy - "Koi Manzil Door Nahin.”, and through this partnership, we aim to showcase these women who are pursuing their dreams and changing the face of Women’s Sports in India.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to have Ashok
Leyland partner with us, on this momentous journey in women’s cricket. We are looking forward to working closely with them, to help build a strong narrative around women’s cricket and through our platforms, give Ashok Leyland the opportunity to engage with our paltan around the globe.”
Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium, Mumbai.
In its inaugural season, the Women’s T20 League will host 20 league matches and two playoff games over the course of 23 days, with the finals scheduled on March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bisleri signs three-year deal with Delhi Capitals
The mineral water brand will be the Official Hydration Partner of the team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., “Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bisleri is the Official Hydration Partner of Delhi Capitals
The three-year partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 2:16 PM | 2 min read
Bottled mineral water brand Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., “Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association.”
With a strong lineage of 50 years, Bisleri continues to strengthen its hydration narrative by associating with the top-class teams of the season - Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. It has recently partnered with a series of marathons in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts toward building youth connect by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube