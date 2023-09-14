Aditya Birla Group to launch its paints business under brand name Birla Opus
The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24
Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”
“Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs.10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA), and will serve demand centres across the country. The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 Crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’,” stated a press release.
Bhumi Pednekar becomes Giva’s brand ambassador
The jewellery brand has introduced a new line of silver jewellery in collaboration with the actress
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read
Giva, a jewellery brand, has introduced an exquisite new floral line of silver jewellery in collaboration with actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Giva and Bhumi have drawn inspiration from six endangered flowers: Safed Musli, Bell Marrow, Brahma Kamal, Eyebright, Persistent Trillium, and Mountain Ebony.
“I have been thrilled to collaborate with GIVA on this collection,” expressed Bhumi Pednekar. “As an advocate for environmental causes and someone who always wanted to showcase my artistic skills, I believe that this collection has served as a beautiful reminder of the need to protect our planet’s endangered flowers. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to gift meaningfully, offering our loved ones jewellery that can be styled in countless ways. It's a double dose of happiness!”
Ishendra Agarwal, CEO of GIVA, has also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “GIVA has been delighted to join forces with Bhumi Pednekar in bringing The Bhumi Collection to life. This collection has exemplified our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products. With these versatile jewellery pieces, we have aimed to delight our customers by offering them jewellery that not only celebrates the beauty of our planet but also caters to their unique style preferences.”
'Mother Nature' chides Tim Cook in a self-aware ad by Apple
The ad reiterates Apple's commitment towards having 'net zero climate impact' by 2030
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 9:24 AM | 2 min read
In a newly released spot, Apple doubles down on its commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability in a tense exchange with "Mother Nature." The ad stars Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Octavia Spencer who stars as Mother Nature.
The film marks the company's launch of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday. The ad also reiterates Apple's commitment to having "net zero climate impact" by 2030.
The ad starts with Apple employees pacing anxiously in the conference room worried about an imminent meeting with someone important. Cook is memorising some lines to himself, saying, "Welcome to Apple, welcome to Apple. Hi, I’m Tim."
After a few seconds of the employees nervously pottering around, they hear the ominously loud clicking of high-heeled shoes heading their way. To accentuate the suspense, thunder starts rumbling outside. It turns out, they are being visited by Mother Nature.
The employees are tensed about the meeting that sees Mother Nature ask them some pressing questions about Apple's carbon footprint, eliminating plastics, recycled aluminium and "100% clean electricity."
The employees including Cook get a thorough dressing down from Mother Nature who is ultimately impressed by Apple's new product -- an Apple Watch that is the company's first carbon-neutral product.
"By 2030, all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact," said Cook to Mother Nature who seems to be satisfied with the company's defence of their green initiatives.
"Don't disappoint your Mother," says she as she sashays away.
The spot has caught the attention of ad watchers everywhere since it features Cook's ad debut. Strangely, the comment section of Apple's YouTube channel has been turned off. However, Cook's Twitter handle is full of irate trolls who haven't exactly received the ad well. Many were climate change naysayers.
"How to lose customers, by Apple," said one comment.
Some praised Apple's efforts while calling out the ad itself: "While this segment was cringey I applaud you for taking the effort to produce sustainable products and reduce your impact on the environment. While you’re at it, please make the next Mac Studio upgradable."
Ayushmann Khurrana becomes face of Agoda in India
A brand campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:44 PM | 2 min read
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the new brand ambassador for Agoda in India, the digital travel platform announced today.
“Beyond the silver screen, Ayushmann’s passion for travel aligns seamlessly with Agoda’s goal to help travelers see the world for less. The Andhadhun star embodies a positive and refreshing spirit, a perfect match with Agoda’s user-friendly and colorful platform, read a press release.
“I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel” said Ayushmann Khurrana. “I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”
Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travelers.”
The upcoming brand campaign in India featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November and will be Agoda’s first ad in India since the ‘No More Drama!’ campaign.
Blue Dart announces rebranding of its Dart Plus service to Bharat Dart
The decision to rebrand is aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers, the company
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Blue Dart Express Limited, a transportation & distribution logistics company, has unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart.
“This strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat. Blue Dart's decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers,” the company said in a statement.
Of the initiative, Pablo Ciano, CEO - DHL eCommerce, says “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.' We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by India's small businesses and MSMEs in tier II and tier III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.”
Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, added, “During India's recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The government's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart's forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry. This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience."
India a priority market for every brand, Mastercard no exception: Raja Rajamannar
Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, talks to e4m about the launch of its flagship lifestyle program ‘Priceless India’
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 13, 2023 1:56 PM | 3 min read
The global payment-processing corporation, Mastercard, recently partnered with the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative Incredible India. The brand has been actively capturing the market via its experiential lifestyle program called ‘Priceless Cities’.
This platform enables domestic and global travellers to have access to exquisite travel experiences across India. The platform is already operational across 40+ cities that are amongst the top cross-border travel corridors.
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Mastercard shared, “We curate these experiences that money cannot buy and put it up on sophisticated digital platforms where the discoverability is easy.”
India is a priority country for Mastercard and hence, the brand is starting to get bigger in terms of marketing activations like cricket, travel, lifestyle experiences and more.
When it comes to labelling this experience, the Mastercard executive believes India by virtue of its nature is varied and its diversity comes from every city as well as forests, villages and towns. “Hence, we wanted to go with Priceless India and not specific to any city like Priceless Delhi or Priceless Hyderabad, unlike other countries where we have named the experience specific to the city.”
The objective behind this lifestyle program was to promote India in various countries and attract people to come to India so they can avail this experience.
“The Government of India has been doing the same for decades with its Incredible India campaign and so is Invest India. Hence, we felt there was a confluence of motives. Under their guidance, we wanted to collaborate with them in every way we can,” Rajamannar added.
Further, Rajamnaar highlighted why brands are moving away from advertising and pedalling towards experiential marketing.
At Mastercard, the brand understood advertising has been getting more and more cluttered compared to a decade ago. On average, every user is exposed to about 3-10k messages per day. The span of attention is now less than eight seconds and is shrinking every day. So the effectiveness of advertising is declining.
Rajamannar said, “But the need to communicate with the user is not going anywhere so we understood experiential marketing will be the prominent way of marketing in the times to come. This is why we have made the pivot over the years.”
Moving forward, Mastercard wants the brand’s awareness to reach every tier of India. In recent years, the brand has not just focussed on tier-one cities, but efforts have been made to touch every consumer, according to the executive.
He further shared, “Especially in tier two and three cities because the penetration is lower, the headroom to grow is much bigger but how we do it is very important. If you go to places like Warangal and Hanamkonda, you have far fewer people who speak English. They may speak Telugu or Hindi. Therefore, we create communication strategies where we can reach the consumer in Hindi and English.”
In the times to come, the brand calls India a priority market and Rajamannar believes India has an extraordinary advantage of being extremely youthful. This is the country of tomorrow in a real sense. The opportunity to excel for a brand in the country is going up significantly across all categories.
There is a dramatic amount of potential India has and every brand can see it. Every company is focussed on India as a priority market which is no exception for Mastercard.
“We are going to really be getting into this market via various initiatives, one of which is ‘Priceless India’,” Rajamannar concluded.
Nissan strengthens 8-year association with ICC
The carmaker is a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with Nissan Magnite as the official car of the tournament
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 12:11 PM | 3 min read
Nissan announced its 8th consecutive year of partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Official sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023 and will feature the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the World Cup.
To celebrate and commemorate its enduring partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and embrace the festive cricket season with great enthusiasm, Nissan Motor India has introduced the all-new Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition.
Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage with multiple activities with millions of cricket fans on their deep passion strengthening its bonds, especially in India where cricket is a festival.”
As the Official partner, Nissan will actively promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium, in addition to exciting on-ground engagement initiatives across the country.
As a significant contribution to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Nissan is also promoting the tournament Trophy Tour, currently on a journey across multiple cities in India, with the introduction of a 3D trophy in malls.. This innovative initiative is designed to engage cricket enthusiasts by offering them exclusive access to the world cup trophy, allowing them to capture 360-degree images with this iconic symbol of cricket excellence. Nissan will introduce and display the ICC World Cup Nissan Magnite during the trophy tour. Customers can click selfies with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite and share to win tickets.
Nissan Magnite has updated many safety features as standard across all variants such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). With the above safety features added and with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP rating, the Nissan Magnite offers superior safety in its segment.
The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets, including recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
Vicky Kaushal takes on different avatars in Birla White ad
The campaign by GREY Group India titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ showcases the versatility exhibited by both Kaushal and the cement brand
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
GREY Group India (which includes Grey and AutumnGrey) holding the integrated mandate for Birla White launches the new brand campaign in both mainline and digital.
The Campaign titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ focuses on the Uniqueness, Superiority and Benefits of White Cement in Building a Home. The brand’s vision to elevate the quality of every Indian home has enabled them to spearhead an unprecedented revolution in the construction industry, with the unique use of White Cement in all its products – Birla White Wall Putty, Birla White Seep Guard Waterproofing Solutions, Birla White Primer, and Birla White TrutoneX Distemper Paint.
The innovation of white cement has transformed into a versatile and aesthetically pleasing construction material. Its superior whiteness, workability, durability makes it an excellent choice for creating fabulous, finished walls.
The TVC campaign created and conceptualized by the GREY group and Birla White, features the Bollywood actor and new Brand Ambassador Vicky Kaushal who exhibits his versatility and proves to be the perfect match for the brand.
Abhijeet Kumar, Vice President Marketing said, “At Birla White, we pride ourselves in our products which have the innovation of WHITE CEMENT and that’s where our biggest campaign ‘White Cement Ka Advantage’ originates from. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador, a genuine embodiment of multifaceted talent, mirroring the essence of Birla White, thus forging an ideal partnership. We envision Birla White to reach new heights with Vicky Kaushal while educating our audience about the advantage that white cement provides in building a home. To put it in a few words… This isn't just a campaign; it's our brand's symphony of growth and authenticity.”
Vivek Bhambhani, Group Executive Creative Director, Mumbai & Delhi said, “Right from the start, Birla White has capitalized on the uniqueness of White Cement across its product portfolio. We wanted to capture the innovation it adds and its many advantages and hence the campaign thought of – Birla White ka White Cement Advantage. One that positions White Cement as the new benchmark ingredient for construction material. In choosing our brand ambassador, we sought more than just a celebrity. Vicky Kaushal's widespread appeal and undeniable charisma made him the perfect spokesperson to narrate our story.
