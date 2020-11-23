ACKO General Insurance is Chennaiyin FC's Associate Sponsor

Chennaiyin FC has announced that ACKO General Insurance is the club's Associate Sponsor for the 2020-21 campaign and has come on-board as their Official Insurance Partner.

"ACKO are the newest members of our Chennaiyin family, and I am immensely delighted to welcome them to the club. There is reliability and integrity in their brand ethos, they are up and coming with Chennai and Tamil Nadu their focus area, hence it was a no-brainer for us to partner with them. Symbolic of giving us strength and necessary cover, ACKO will be proudly donned by us on our jersey sleeve for the upcoming season. Here's to ACKO's arrival bringing more success to CFC while reaching the masses and our legions of supporters in what will be a unique season without them in the stands," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani while welcoming ACKO to the Chennaiyin family.

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO General Insurance, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming ISL season. Chennaiyin FC is one of the most successful football clubs in the country, with a huge fanbase, making it the right choice for us. This partnership is aligned with our current focus on the Chennai market, as we expect Chennai customers to discover the benefits of great customer service and extremely low prices of an ACKO car or bike Insurance. We expect growth for digital insurance to come from cities like Chennai where digital adoption is higher than most cities."