22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital duties for Porter

Porter has awarded its digital mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch. With the primary focus on brand awareness and community building, the agency will help Porter define a proposition and develop campaigns that will move the needle on awareness and consideration as the company continues to grow and scale.

With 22feet Tribal Worldwide as its digital partner, the brand hopes to tap into every logistics conversation and deliver on the promise of service and reliability.

Mohit Rathi, AVP, Growth & Marketing, Porter said, “Porter is built on the promise of quality, accessibility and affordability of the service. We plan to carry these values into our next phase of growth. We are excited to bring in 22feet Tribal Worldwide to lead our digital communication as we continue to transform the logistics space.”

Ken Sekhar, EVP & National Head of Business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter has been on an incredible journey of growth since its inception. It has revolutionised the logistics category in the country and helped several small businesses thrive in the new normal. The brand has bigger ambitions now as it looks to cement its top spot in the market, and we are excited to partner with them in this mission. I'm sure we will create a beautiful story together.

