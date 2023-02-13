What does Customer Love mean to Yoho?

Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, says that the key ingredient to optimising market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality.

1. What does customer love mean to you?

For us, our customers are at the core of our value proposition. At Yoho, we want to redefine comfort as far as the footwear category is concerned. While several tangible factors such as retention rate, website traffic, sales et al can be indicative factors, for us at Yoho, the most valuable form of customer validation comes from the small gestures, such as a social media mention or a referral. We firmly believe that the key ingredient to optimize market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality. In adherence to this philosophy, we conduct extensive market research to deliver the optimal contemporary footwear.

2. How important is it for brands that their customers love them?

The adage, "The customer is king" holds true, as customer satisfaction serves as the cornerstone for a brand's long-term prosperity, spanning from the initial evaluation of the product to the frequency of purchases and market growth. Whether offering a product or a service, the creation of a sturdy community elevates brand recognition among stakeholders. However, the key to establishing a durable brand lies in the emotional value that consumers desire from our offerings. In conclusion, the ultimate manifestation of this relationship is when customers become brand loyalists.

3. What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer love?

Our brand achieves its defining moments of affection through our assertive customized offerings. Currently, we are in the midst of our recently launched "Hunt for Big Feet" campaign, whose objective is to provide equal access to comfortable footwear. Our survey research revealed that 2 out of 100 respondents had foot sizes of 12 or above and experienced difficulty in finding properly fitting shoes. The goal is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with large feet and to make accessing suitable footwear more manageable. Furthermore, we are promoting stories centered on "warm everyday moments" on our social media platforms to initiate conversations of love with our customers.

4. How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?

At Yoho, we bring together cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions inspired by the "science of feet'' to produce high-performing footwear that is accessible to all. Technology plays a crucial role in our customized footwear offerings. From targeted launches for individuals with large feet to advancements such as archflex and footpharma footbed, innovation is a driving force for us. Our team of orthopedic doctors, foot profile specialists, and polymer scientists are leading the development of these products.

5. Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?

Businesses that thrive are those that rely on word-of-mouth promotion. While human aspects and emotions are the two sides of the same coin, there is even an enhanced customer awareness in a post-covid era. Establishing a brand involves aligning customers with your values. A true performance metric is translated in a customer’s desire to engage and purchase. In order to remain authentic, brand strategies need to account for customer perception to improve individual brand experiences.

We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric to track customer satisfaction, and are proud to share that our NPS stands at a robust 70%. This means that 70 out of 100 customers are willing to recommend us to their friends and family.

