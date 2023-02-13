What does Customer Love mean to Yoho?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers beyond mere transactions, companies should adopt a customer-centric approach, says Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho
Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, says that the key ingredient to optimising market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality.
1. What does customer love mean to you?
For us, our customers are at the core of our value proposition. At Yoho, we want to redefine comfort as far as the footwear category is concerned. While several tangible factors such as retention rate, website traffic, sales et al can be indicative factors, for us at Yoho, the most valuable form of customer validation comes from the small gestures, such as a social media mention or a referral. We firmly believe that the key ingredient to optimize market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality. In adherence to this philosophy, we conduct extensive market research to deliver the optimal contemporary footwear.
2. How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
The adage, "The customer is king" holds true, as customer satisfaction serves as the cornerstone for a brand's long-term prosperity, spanning from the initial evaluation of the product to the frequency of purchases and market growth. Whether offering a product or a service, the creation of a sturdy community elevates brand recognition among stakeholders. However, the key to establishing a durable brand lies in the emotional value that consumers desire from our offerings. In conclusion, the ultimate manifestation of this relationship is when customers become brand loyalists.
3. What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer love?
Our brand achieves its defining moments of affection through our assertive customized offerings. Currently, we are in the midst of our recently launched "Hunt for Big Feet" campaign, whose objective is to provide equal access to comfortable footwear. Our survey research revealed that 2 out of 100 respondents had foot sizes of 12 or above and experienced difficulty in finding properly fitting shoes. The goal is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with large feet and to make accessing suitable footwear more manageable. Furthermore, we are promoting stories centered on "warm everyday moments" on our social media platforms to initiate conversations of love with our customers.
4. How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
At Yoho, we bring together cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions inspired by the "science of feet'' to produce high-performing footwear that is accessible to all. Technology plays a crucial role in our customized footwear offerings. From targeted launches for individuals with large feet to advancements such as archflex and footpharma footbed, innovation is a driving force for us. Our team of orthopedic doctors, foot profile specialists, and polymer scientists are leading the development of these products.
5. Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Businesses that thrive are those that rely on word-of-mouth promotion. While human aspects and emotions are the two sides of the same coin, there is even an enhanced customer awareness in a post-covid era. Establishing a brand involves aligning customers with your values. A true performance metric is translated in a customer’s desire to engage and purchase. In order to remain authentic, brand strategies need to account for customer perception to improve individual brand experiences.
We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric to track customer satisfaction, and are proud to share that our NPS stands at a robust 70%. This means that 70 out of 100 customers are willing to recommend us to their friends and family.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023
With the launch of southern language HD channels and massive growth of HD homes in India, Star Sports targets 90 million HD viewers during TATA IPL
By Native Content | Feb 7, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Disney Star is targeting 90 million viewers on HD with the launch of new HD channels in Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD, empowering big TATA IPL viewership southern markets with high-definition feed. HD viewership during TATA IPL in the South was under-indexed by almost 1/3rd due to the absence of regional HD channels which will now change with new channels launches ahead of TATA IPL 2023.
HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.
Star Sports will garner significant benefit from this growth and the launch of the southern HD channels will be a driving factor for reaching close to 90 million HD viewers in TATA IPL. The south region has been a massive market in terms of TV viewership for TATA IPL and the affinity to regional language content in the region is the highest in the country. The access to high quality live sports content in the regional languages will be a big boost for the overall HD viewership in India, giving advertisers an enormous scale to target premium viewers during IPL 2023.
Premium viewers share a high affinity for watching IPL on HD channels. As per BARC, 81% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB with 3x higher affinity among NCCS A in Megacities. Several brands across premium categories have leveraged TATA IPL on HD feed and witnessed stellar results in terms of brand and business metrics. The sheer scale of HD viewers in India makes it an unmissable proposition for brands and the growth in HD homes will make the opportunity an ever grander this TATA IPL.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By Native Content | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube