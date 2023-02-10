Radio City & Mid-day launch Season 4 of Hitlist OTT Awards
An acclaimed jury panel, as well as public voting, will together honour the game-changers of OTT entertainment
Radio City along with Mid-day is back with Season 4 of the 'Hitlist OTT Awards'. The objective of Hitlist OTT Awards is to acclaim and recognize the game changers of the OTT industry for their innate talent and content innovation.
Hitlist OTT Awards debuted in 2020 and became the first egalitarian OTT awards to reward the stalwarts of the industry. Recognized as the original people’s choice awards, the first three seasons were deemed spectacular owing to the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience who showered millions of votes to choose their favourite talent.
India's OTT sector has become a true game-changer in the entertainment industry and therefore it became essential that its brilliance be recognized. Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards is an endeavour to commemorate the OTT artists who toil diligently to deliver the world's finest entertainment.
The voting lines for the 4th edition of Hitlist OTT Awards will be live from 5th February until 22nd February for audiences to nominate their favorite talent across 16 categories. The digizens can log on to the URL - https://www.radiocity.in/hitlistott available on Radio City and Mid-day’s social media channels to cast their vote (Janta ka faisla). The award finale is scheduled for March 2023 on a virtual platform in the presence of the nominees and prominent personalities from the OTT entertainment world.
The in-house jury to shortlist the nominees consists of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic amd Mid-day's entertainment editor along with Radio City RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer. The 16 categories include Best New Series, Best New Season, Best Adaptation (Book/Series), Best Direct-to-Web Film, Best Actor (Male): Series, Best Actor (Female): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series, Best Actor (Male): Film, Best Actor (Female): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film, Best Ensemble Cast (Series), Best Non-Fiction, Best Creator/Showrunner, and Top Internet Sensation.
Speaking on the launch of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City said, “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the growth of the OTT industry has resulted in the establishment of a cutting-edge hub for the consumption of exceptional media. The Indian OTT industry is thriving and has become one of the most premium mediums for content consumption with small, medium and large production houses harping on the popularity of OTT platforms to launch films and series. It, therefore, became the prerogative of Radio City and Mid-day to honour and celebrate the innovative content creators and talented artists from the OTT industry through the original and credible Hitlist OTT Awards. We are elated to launch the 4th season of Hitlist OTT awards as the preceding three editions received massive public support in the form of millions of audience votes. We are confident that the 4th edition will be more glorious and glamourous as Hitlist OTT is the most distinctive and plausible people’s choice award that honors the finest talent and content of the Indian OTT platform.”
Hitlist OTT Awards season 4 is being promoted by Radio City & Mid-day on their respective social media platforms along with cross-promotions from OTT actors sharing shoutout videos on their social media handles. Radio City RJs will also build buzz for the awards with features including interviews with the jury, speeches from industry leaders, quizzes and much more. Listeners will also get an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite OTT performers by participating in various contests. Tinsel town is set to take over radio this time around, with prominent OTT actors giving capsuled bytes to the broadcasts to maintain the adrenaline rush and entice listeners. The popular tabloid will also publish engaging interviews of the nominees who will share their journey, insights about the industry, etc.
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By Native Content | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
