IPL on TV helps garner mass reach at a scale, create positive impact: Shashank Srivastava

The excitement around the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unmissable and with the integration of Connected TV (CTV) it is sure to heighten the cricket fever to the next level. The IPL is already a highly anticipated event and JioCinema allowing free streaming of the matches has sweetened the proposition not only for sports enthusiasts but also for advertisers. With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels.

Connected TV (CTV) has seen significant growth in India in recent years, as consumers have increasingly embraced the convenience and improved viewing experience offered by this technology. With CTV now becoming mainstream, viewers can enjoy free streaming of matches on the big screen from the comfort of their homes ensuring they do not miss a single game of this season's IPL. The ability to access high-quality live sports content through a connected television provides consumers with an unparalleled viewing experience. It is bringing fresh excitement into the living rooms where families have long bonded over entertainment.

The latest Kantar ICUBE report states that the number of connected TVs in India is at a staggering 28 million in the last year. CTV is a co-viewing phenomenon where the entire family comes together to watch their favourite content on the big screen. In terms of individuals watching content on CTV, the report puts that number at a whopping 83 million. This could only go up multi-fold once IPL is available for free streaming on CTVs, with an estimated 100 million+ viewers watching content on their CTVs later this year.

“OTT content consumption is no longer an individual phenomenon. Connected TV has grown by 2.4X in the last 2 years. In 2022, there are 28mn households in India which had CTV connections, reaching 83mn individuals as per Kantar ICUBE report. Consumers are watching their favourite content with family and sharing the magic of togetherness with their loved ones. CTV offers a more immersive audio-visual experience. The combined aspect of digital video and CTV experience creates a whole new opportunity that advertisers should explore. Connected TV users have a much higher proportion of males from key metros and affluent groups as compared to Linear TV users.” Said Arnab Datta, Group Account Director, KANTAR.

Another pathbreaking introduction that is sure to accelerate the penetration of CTV in a big way is the launch of the 'Jio Media Cable'. Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. This will further increase the viewership base creating more potential for advertisers.

Jio Cinema’s Connected TV proposition on CTV will offer the best of both worlds (TV+Digital) to the advertisers. Not only the advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large, engaged and affluent audience, but they will also have the guaranteed viewability of their campaign. Advertisers are offered 10 second spot on CTV on Jio Cinema. CTV allows advertisers to track impressions, which is a very valuable set of information as it provides insight into the effectiveness of their advertising efforts and allows them to make data-driven decisions about future campaigns. The combination of impression tracking and spot buy model makes CTV an attractive option for advertisers looking to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts.

One of the biggest advantages of CTV is the flexibility it offers to both consumers and advertisers. With multiple feeds available, consumers can choose to stream the IPL in their preferred language and on their preferred device. Free streaming of IPL will be made available in 12 languages on JioCinema, which means apart from Hindi and English, streaming will be available in the native language of each of the 10 participating teams. The languages include—Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. This has been done to allow each fan to watch the game in their own mother-tongue making the experience more personalised. This will also give flexibility to the advertisers to use multiple creatives in English or local languages for a deeper penetration. This will help brands to identify regional diversity and messages, targeted at a cultural group that can build trust and brand awareness.

Aditya Sapre, AVP Strategy IProspect said that JioCinema’s free streaming of IPL will provide several opportunities to advertisers. “Free streaming of IPL will create a massive opportunity for advertisers as there will be so many users present on a single platform. It provides an opportunity to the advertisers to engage with the platform and poses an even better opportunity to interact with the fan base. It also opens up more avenues for advertisers to reach out to their target audiences,”said Sapre. He further added that IPL will also boost the penetration of CTVs in India. “Consumption is expected to increase during this time as compared to what we have seen previously. Digital allows for a lot more measurability which takes it ahead of the linear TV. CTV is an integral plan of all advertising plans and campaigns that are happening. The shift from linear TV to CTV has been exponential and the penetration of CTV will only see a surge during the IPL season,” said Sapre.

To drive a deeper content for the viewers, JioCinema will be introducing five different interest feeds that will appeal to different interest groups. One of the five feeds is the 4K feed, which will target the most affluent audience. This will also greatly improve the viewing experience. BCCI has approved Jio’s plea to stream IPL matches in 4K. Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video. 4K resolution has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Up until 2022, Hotstar, the IPL’s then-official digital partner, broadcasted matches via the HD feed. But now viewers will be able to stream matches in 4K. This will be a game-changer in the viewing experience for consumers & provide an exclusive gateway to advertisers to reach the urban affluent seamlessly.

The other four feeds include, Women feed which will target women between the age of 15-30 who consume a lot of content related to cricketers. Then there is the fantasy feed which allows fans to engage in fantasy gaming with their choice of teams. There will be a fan feed in which favourite teams will be hyped up and the last is the insider feed in which an ex-player for the team will be talking about the team and players in more detail.

The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs. With more and more people opting for CTV, advertisers can reach a wider audience and tap into the growing demand for premium content.



Finally, the convenience of CTV cannot be overstated. With surround programming and catch-up content (IPL on demand), viewers can now watch anything related to the IPL at their own convenience. Whether they missed a match or want to relive a memorable moment, they can do so with just a few clicks. In conclusion, the IPL season promises to be an exciting time for both consumers and advertisers. With the rise of CTV, viewers can enjoy a big screen experience from the comfort of their homes while advertisers have the opportunity to reach a wider audience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the upcoming IPL season like never before.