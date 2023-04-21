Celebrate Bengali New Year 2023 with Baul Music at Red FM’s Poila Baithak
Red FM has introduced another season of ‘Poila Baithak’ to mark the beginning of the Bengali New Year
Of folk music, it is rightly said that it transcends all borders - be it cultural, linguistic, or geographical. In Red FM’s endeavour to breathe life into the unsung forms of music and cultures, they have introduced another season of ‘Poila Baithak’ to mark the beginning of the Bengali New Year and celebrate its rich relationship with Rabindranath Tagore and Bengal’s baul.
Baul music, developed by a group of mystic minstrels from Bengals, has its own raw and mystic charm. In 2005, the Baul community was declared the ‘Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity’ by UNESCO. Unfortunately, due to the lack of support and recognition of Baul artists, the Baul tradition is faltering. However, to infuse life into this dying art form, Red FM is bringing it to the forefront for more people to enjoy the beauty of this rustic, oral form of art through Poila Baithak. Much like the music, the festival aims to transcend boundaries by bringing together baul artists from India and Bangladesh together on one platform on 22nd April 2023 at EZCC. The event will celebrate the Bengali ethos with baul music across espaar and opaar bangla, food, and adda. The event will be hosted by the cities' most beloved voices RJ Nilam and RJ Niel.
Eternalizing the very spirit of the Bengali New Year, Red FM’s Poila Baithak emulates the ethnic Bangladeshi decor as the new year celebrations pop open. The earlier editions of Poila Baithak have witnessed incredible baul artists like Kartik Das Baul, Tirtha Bhattacharya, Folk Diaryz, Poushali Banerjee, Fakira, and many more. The simple, heartfelt lyrics, and use of earthly metaphors which largely point towards essential life truths, have left imprints on the likes of Rabindranath Tagore himself, whose writing and songs hold a whiff of Baul gaan as well.
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “The festival is a consistent promise by Red FM to create regional experiences that are more visible, and distinguished on a larger platform.” So, with the grounds abuzz with melodies of the baul minstrels, laughter, and food, the festival aims to give the cause of baul and celebration of the new year a larger-than-life stage.
Celebrating the roots baul music has in Bengal’s rural culture and celebrating celestial love, along with the Bengali new year, Red FM is all set to explore variations in Baul music. With the theme ‘Baul Beyond Borders,’ Bangladeshi artists such as Joler Gaan (An independent folk band from Dhaka roughly translates into a water song, claim to be the children of the soil where the river purifies. They whisper the symphonies of the genre in soft and soothing voices), and Bengali artists including Karthika Das Baul (Also known as ‘The New Generation Bauk’ he is a renowned Baul singer who has worked with various world music organizations in Japan, Berlin, and the US), and Fakira (The musical band consists of Timir Biswas, Bunty, Kunaal Biswas, Chayan Chakraborty, and Apurba Das. The band is inspired from various baul akhras, and blended with elements of rock). All the artists will enliven the event with their soulful performances. The event will also offer an experience zone including the best of mixed cuisines, handicrafts, folk art, and fashion stalls including nail art and mehendi, and much more.
‘The propensity of our TG to consume TV news is very high’
Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Comm & CSR-ICICI Lombard on the brand’s approach towards advertising and how TV news gives brands access to consumers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 10, 2023 9:02 AM | 7 min read
As part of its Women’s Day initiatives, ICICI Lombard introduced two women-centric offerings this year. Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR- ICICI Lombard speaks in-depth about the brand’s approach towards advertising and how TV News gives brands access to consumers.
What was the idea behind the initiatives that ICICI Lombard launched for women?
We have launched two campaigns. The first one was a more women centric offering from the ICICI Lombard stable in which we were offering 24*7 motor and road safety assistance for the first 10,000 women across the country, irrespective of whether they are policy holders or not. In case they have a car breakdown, an emergency pickup, etc when they are stranded somewhere, women can simply contact us. We would have somebody to assist them. We are also offering complimentary diagnostic health check-ups for women across the country. It is on a first come first serve basis for the first 10,000 women.
Over and above this, for our women centric channel partners and brokers, we have embarked on a women centric recruitment campaign. The idea behind it is to encourage and promote SME women entrepreneurs. Along with this, we are also offering knowledge-based training workshops and series to impart training and to empower women with necessary tools so that they are able to go out and sell in the market to their customers.
What was the media mix of the campaign?
We have launched our product led campaign, specifically for our health insurance products called Health Advantage Plus and Be Fit Cover. It is a combination of these two products and there are two films, which are running on multimedia standpoints. It is live on Television, Digital and Social. The idea behind it was to use the plank of human insight as the proposition. The campaign received a humongous response as ICICI Lombard was the first in the industry to launch cashless OPD cover.
Which medium do you aggressively use for your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We plan the media mix depending on what the objective of the campaign is. For instance, if I have to drive up down the road for a flagship of ILTakeCare, I would focus predominantly on Digital or on mobile advertising to convert more and faster. We have better micro-targeting, segmenting, and better efficiencies of scale. The way I look at campaigns is that, I observe the metrics in terms of overall awareness and driving brand reach. Then we typically look at an omnichannel media strategy. We look at multiple touchpoints because I always believe that going for an integrated marketing approach always works better than a narrow, one-pointed communication strategy.
How do you bifurcate spends on advertising?
It differs according to the campaign objective. For example, our current campaign is a product campaign. So my objective here is a mix of having to drive conversions and generate policy codes, because finally I want the consumer to land on either the call to action or visit ILTakeCare app which is our mobile app solution or the website. In this case, I definitely will have about 45 to 50% of the spends going towards Digital. But given that I want to also bring in that awareness and reach to increase the overall visibility, I have to also include television in my marketing mix.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
I have been very focused and narrowed down on television, given that it's also an expensive buy. The reason why we choose news channels as the medium is because we know that the news genre enjoys high affinity among viewers and I can target the right customer segment or TG with it. For instance, mid last year, we had launched an entirely industry first campaign which was targeted at the SMEs Business Insurance Solution. We went with the communication which wasn't product led. With this campaign our objective was clearly about building affinities with the SME customer base and the target audience. And so, ICICI Lombard took a heavy television approach and kept the Digital spends limited. The brand took a 360-degree approach and also included Print and Radio as the mediums to reach the right target audience.
Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
Globally, Television is the predominant medium for reaching out to masses. In India, 2022 was probably the first time when Digital overtook television as a medium. Yet, even today, if your primary objective is to have massive awareness and scale Television is still one of the best mediums. That being said, it's also very expensive. It has a higher cost of acquisition. It also has a higher spill over. Adding to this, there is the challenge of attribution and tracking from the conversion perspective.
On television, I prefer mainly the news genre, because we are targeting the 25 to 40-year-old male. The propensity of this segment to consume news channels is very high. Also, compared to the GECs, the news genre is not as expensive.
Is news TV considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
Someone who is a loyal consumer of news will do so whether or not it's an economic downturn or whether or not it is the ‘India shining story’ at its speed. There are those who will swear by the morning newspaper because they are hardcore news readers. Television allows news to be presented in an interesting audio-visual format, which is always a lot more engaging, particularly the primetime shows. They have a loyal viewing, and that's got nothing to do with the economic slowdown.
Yes, there are business news channels which are targeted at the markets and the investor community. You have loyalists there as well - individuals and industries. We in the BFSI space are consuming business news content regularly because we want to keep abreast of what's happening. So, I don't really agree with the premise that it's only during the slowdown that advertisers look towards the news channels.
Who wins in the TV vs. Digital debate?
It should be seen in the context of the brand campaign and its objective. Both these factors are very important in deciding on our media strategy. While digital has overtaken traditional mediums, the latter are still around. Every medium has its pros and cons. For instance, on Digital I am not able to get the kind of reach and eyeballs that I can get on Print or Television. But there are many strengths to the Digital medium that the traditional media of advertising do not really provide. Getting the right media mix also depends on what life stage the brand is in - is it a new entrant, a challenger brand, etc. There are certain brands which do not advertise at all as well.
Can you tell us about the brand journey? What are some of the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
ICICI Lombard completed about 21 years of its brand journey. We are the largest and number one private general insurer in the country. We are also the number two general insurer in the country. A lot of this has been built on our leadership stance and on the promise and strength of the brand. It has been a mix of having customer centricity alongside innovation in our DNA. This has been the cornerstone of the philosophy that ICICI Lombard stands for. It is reflected in the grand narrative of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’ which really is about fulfilling promises. For the insurance category, customer centricity plays a huge role. Last year, our '#SalaamMSME' campaign was conceived around a new category and brand proposition.
What marketers want (from MarTech)
Mirum India MarTech Report 2023 provides insights into what marketing decision-makers think about MarTech and where it is headed
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 6, 2023 12:52 PM | 4 min read
While conversations around the importance of MarTech have gained momentum internationally and in India, there were some questions that weren’t being explored enough: are marketers ready for the MarTech revolution? What are their apprehensions? What kind of organizational shifts did they expect MarTech to bring about? It was hard to find a definite source that answered these questions, in a way that made it easy for marketers and their communication partners - agencies like us - to chart out better ways to utilize MarTech solutions. This information gap was our motivation to build the first edition of the MarTech India report a couple of years back. Additionally, as an organization that puts technology at the core of its business, it only seemed fitting to build content that adds to the agile marketing conversation.
With its recently launched third edition, we’re proud to have navigated the questions above and more, to pave a better understanding of the MarTech landscape and MarTech preparedness in India. Having covered pretty much every industry with 200+ marketing decision makers responding to this survey across India and some insightful conversations from a select few marketing leaders, this report is our attempt to answer What Marketers Want (from MarTech).
We believe this is a great insight into what marketing decision-makers think about MarTech and where it is headed. While the report has a whole lot of interesting data points and can be downloaded from www.mirumindia.com, here are a few select insights that give a deeper sense of how the ecosystem is progressing and marketers should not miss.
1. India remains behind global averages when it comes to the percentage of marketing budgets being spent on MarTech, indicating a large headroom for growth
In India, 2 out of 3 respondents spend less than 15% of their marketing budget on MarTech, while globally*, MarTech spends are estimated to be 25.4% of the average marketing budget
*Source: The State of Marketing Budget and Strategy 2022 by Gartner
2. MarTech EXPLORERS emerges as the largest cohort in the Mirum MarTech Quadrant
MarTech EXPLORERS are the organizations that have sometimes, rarely, or never used MarTech tools, but will increase their spending substantially or somewhat in the next three years.
3. MarTech is now expected to drive sales!
While lead generation, customer engagement, and brand building are present in the top four objectives to be achieved using MarTech last year as well as this year, sales enter the top four for the first time this year
4. The organizations who refrain from using MarTech tools cite that the biggest hindrance is being unable to measure ROI, followed by complexity in Implementing or setting up MarTech, and finding the process of choosing MarTech tools too complex
5. CEOs tend to prefer long-term planning over short-term gains
Among respondents, CEOs believe that brand building is their top business objective that MarTech will help drive
6. MarTech HEROES drive effectiveness from a significantly wider range of technologies compared to other cohorts
MarTech HEROES, apart from driving effectiveness from personalization and CRM, are cautiously experimenting with new-age technologies which MarTech STAGNANTS seem to be missing
7. The critical approach taken by CEOs on customer data unification will ensure a significant top-down push for CDP adoption in the immediate future
8. CEOs tend to expect their MarTech team to have a broader set of skills, whereas CMOs tend to prefer some skills far more than others
CEOs follow a more holistic approach to preferred skill sets in the MarTech team, whereas 71% of CMOs cite data and analytics as their most preferred skill in a team
9. Preference for a wide range of skills that marketing decision-makers want in their MarTech team is reflected in their approach for executing marketing campaigns
7 out of 10 respondents prefer some or all their campaign execution with support from an external partner, perhaps because external partners can fill in the skills gap, if any
- With the advent of Web3, and the movement towards a cookie-less world, rethinking marketing strategy is on the cards for most organizations. However, not everybody seems to be prepared for this change
mediasmart – Democratising multi-screen brand storytelling programmatically
Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart, talks about the company’s journey in India, marketing strategies, challenges in the advertising and marketing industry, and the road ahead
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:00 AM | 9 min read
Can you elaborate on mediasmart's journey in India? How have your strategies helped the programmatic advertising platform and its clients brave the pandemic?
mediasmart was already a leading mobile programmatic platform in Spain, having started its operations in 2012. In March 2020, Affle and mediasmart joined forces to help advertisers in India and Southeast Asia. This brought great strategic merit wherein advertisers in this part of the world could now benefit from mediasmart's solutions for proximity marketing and incrementality.
One of the most distinguished solutions that we have brought to Indian advertisers has been around Connected TV (CTV) advertising. While CTV was already a growing phenomenon in the western part of the world, in the Indian ecosystem it was still fairly new. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, audience content consumption changed. This led to increased CTV usage and new consumer behavior. CTV advertising in India quickly adapted to these changes, which is impressive.
When mediasmart launched its cross-screen and Household Sync solution during this time, it further strengthened how advertisers would launch CTV ad campaigns and gave an impetus to the adoption of this format. Brands could now supercharge their CTV ads and sync with ads on other connected devices in the same household, thereby making ads more engaging, effective, and highly relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences in the same household.
Some of our other key solutions have been centered around bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds, which to me, is highly relevant in the current post-pandemic ecosystem. As brands look for ways to drive-in store traffic, mediasmart’s Proximity Marketing and Location-based advertising solutions not only help in increasing brand awareness but also in the incremental lift.
Today, mediasmart operates as one of the leading advertising solutions providers across verticals and geographies with over 800+ clients and has won 24+ awards in Asia alone with multiple platform recognitions, making us a bespoke voice within the programmatic advertising landscape.
What are your views on the growth of CTV in India? How will it benefit brands and advertisers in the long run?
The CTV market in India has been growing at an impressive speed on the back of three key pillars - evolved and highly engaged audiences, household co-viewing across demographics, and discovery to purchase and beyond. The current reach of CTV is around 14-15 million households andwith cheaper internet data rates as well as competitive pricing and availability of Smart TVs, it is poised to reach 25 + million by 2025.
mediasmart’s India CTV 2.0 report released in 2022 unveiled interesting insights into CTV consumption in India, which has emerged as a family viewing phenomenon. Our first-party survey research found that 84% of households have more than 1 person watching CTV and 64% of the respondents claimed to prefer watching CTV together with families. The time spent on CTV viewing increased to 4 hours in 2022, up from 3.5 hours in 2021.
In fact, co-viewing is going to be a key driver for brands to connect with CTV users and make the most of the interactive CTV ads, along with the measurability it brings to a traditional medium like television. The ability to connect the journey from TV to mobile also empowers brands to improve brand recall and create meaningful experiences for the end user. In today’s hyper-connected omnichannel world, it’s important to create experiences that leverage how a single user can be reached across multiple channels and CTV gives advertisers that opportunity to build an efficient channel for omnichannel targeting.
What are the recent initiatives taken up by mediasmart to keep up with evolving consumer behaviours?
mediasmart’s solutions are always committed to offering more value to our advertisers by staying on top of changing consumer behaviors in the digital advertising landscape and responding to the needs of the end customers. As the average user gets more and more connected across devices, our solutions strive to integrate those consumer journeys across screens. Recently, we announced the launch of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) with Audience Sync solution, which is a powerful offering to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.
On CTV, one of the ways in which we do this is with the household sync technology to reach users across multiple devices within the same household, including mobile, desktop, and CTV. We enable tracking across the user funnel, i.e, from exposure to all the way to user action. This solution enables advertisers to reach a granular audience and deliver consistent messaging, regardless of the device they are using. Another technological innovation we’re bringing to make advertising more appealing and meaningful is by focusing on increasing user awareness of advertisements. Our teams researched user engagement versus ad exposure, and developed methods to improve ad awareness through a feature that helps boost user engagement, and strengthen customer experience, to ultimately improve the ad viewing experience.
Another mediasmart solution helps app marketers tap into CTV’s potential for online advertising and market their apps to the audiences. This helps companies take advantage of CTV’s immense audience reach, building a channel that could bring a lot to the table for app promotion. With this solution, the audience does not need to manually search for the app, rather, app download QR Codes on CTV ads can take viewers from their TV screen to the app store with a quick smartphone scan. They are open to multiple targeting options, such as intent-based targeting, demographic targeting, and geo-fencing. These ads can capture data from each TV scan so you can stay on top of metrics such as unique and overall engagement, scanning location, and scanning device OS. This only means more substantial reach and awareness opportunities for app marketers.
By leveraging these initiatives, we help advertisers achieve their marketing objectives and drive higher volumes with lower CPMs. Our commitment to delivering value-added services makes us a leading demand-side platform, enabling brands to succeed in the evolving digital advertising landscape.
With the growing digital penetration, can you shed some light on the changing digital advertising landscape in brand advertising in India?
The industry has been gradually shifting to more measurable advertising spends and the COVID-19 pandemic played a catalyst, wherein more businesses adopted a digital-first approach/awareness to reach a more targeted & measurable audience impact.
For brand marketers in particular, the focus has surely gone beyond awareness. At present,there seems an equal discourse about the complete funnel impact and its measurement. Marketers are using a full-funnel approach to involve customers at every stage of the customer journey, from awareness to consideration to conversion. Additionally, we might observe a shift away from walled gardens towards more unified, transparent, programmatic-led attribution and implementation channels that are crucial for purchasing, serving, and tracking advertisements.
mediasmart has won several accolades like the MMA Smarties Wins and other recognitions for its exemplary services, can you shed some light on what makes mediasmart the best from the rest?
Innovation has always been at the vanguard of product development at mediasmart. With our cutting-edge technologies, we assist marketers in bridging the gap between their core objectives and the impacts they are looking for.
We are also moving towards a multi-screen audience approach, focusing on reaching the right audience, thereby making it platform/channel agnostic and minimizing ad fatigue/maximizing impact or ROAS.
We specialize in solving complex challenges, such as converting TV exposure to mobile action/intent; mobile exposure to driving store footfalls; layering data and targeting to give the optimal mix; and more. Our solutions are designed to minimize ad spillover and maximize engagement, delivering measurable results for our clients.
We utilized our location intelligence tech and weather-based innovation for Lotus Herbals which delivered phenomenal results. With the KFC campaign, our location precision targeting technology helped identify and engage a high-intent audience which resulted in a significant increase in footfall to the KFC store. Spotify enjoyed significant growth in app downloads and an incremental uplift in all key brand metrics with the help of our proprietary Household Sync technology.
Our tech capabilities like these have enabled us to build success stories across verticals & geographies. We believe in driving impact and thus in the last two years, we are grateful to have won multiple awards & recognitions in key categories like - Programmatic led advertising, Internet of things/connected devices, Mobile advertising excellence for cross-screen, Innovation-led digital campaign etc, to name a few.
What are the biggest challenges you foresee in the advertising and marketing industry in the near future?
Consumers are accessing content across a wide variety of channels and devices. Reaching their target audience is growing harder for marketers as the media landscape becomes more dispersed. A fresh and creative approach to media planning and measurement is required to address this challenge.
As the world transitions to web 3.0, more technologies are developed, and consumers are more conscious of how their data is used. With these technological advancements, transparency and ethics are set to become the benchmark between brands and customers.
The emergence of artificial intelligence and automation will be the other challenge. Brands need to incorporate these technologies into their marketing plans. Along with the creation of new tools and platforms, this will call for a change in knowledge and experience.
The global conditions around the risk of recession are factors that would impact advertising decisions. Marketers must carefully invest in technologies that maximize ROIs, reduce ad wastage, and offer omnichannel solutions for incremental impact. However, on a more promising note, India and Southeast Asia, the CTV trend is surely picking up momentum.
India is poised to reach over 25 mn+ CTV users while markets within South East Asia are also promising double-digit growths on the back of growing OTT consumption. On the other hand, new-age cross-screen advertising technologies are also gaining pace. DOOH Advertising Market is expected to Reach $55.23 Billion by 2030 in the APAC region. Connecting user journeys across screens will therefore be crucial to advertising choices, and companies that fail to do so run the risk of appealing to only one side of the equation. Therefore, at mediasmart, we believe in creating impact by integrating consumer journeys across screens - CTVs to mobile to DOOH & other connected devices.
Think video and think premium. Don’t think platform
Vijay Kunduri, RVP, OTT & CTV, PubMatic, shares critical measures of success for video campaigns
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
It is widely accepted that online video should be a critical piece of any advertiser’s plan. There is no shortage of studies that point to the importance of online video as a medium for delivering both long term brand-building and short-term sales effects. Widely respected industry academic duo, Les Binet and Peter Field, who advocate the 60:40 rule – that 60% of a media budget should be spent on long term brand building, and 40% on short-term sales activation to achieve long term brand growth, describe online video as ‘the most powerful medium for long-term success.’ But it is important to remember that not all online video is created equal.
As online video consumption continues to grow, there is pressure on advertisers to engage with consumers on a specific platform. User generated content (UGC) has exploded in recent years and social media has traditionally been the go-to for advertisers looking for scale for their video campaigns. However, thinking about platform, rather than thinking about video as medium and focusing on quality content in which an ad is placed, can limit the performance of video campaigns.
Critical measures of success for video campaigns are:
- Viewability – the opportunity to view an ad
- Completion rate – was the ad watched right through to the end to allow for full delivery of brand message?
Advertisers need to think about video spend in relation to these metrics. What was the effective cost of running the campaign? What was the cost to have the video ad completed?
Premium video inventory available on the open web, outside of traditional walled gardens, can offer media buyers a range of benefits including improved viewer engagement at a lower cost.
PubMatic recently published a report that found that premium instream inventory available on the open web significantly outperformed video inventory delivered by a leading global UGC platform across six English speaking markets – the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, India, and the Philippines. In some cases, delivering video completion rates (VCR) that were up to 12 x higher, at a fraction of the cost. Some highlights from the report include:
- In the US, premium online video on the open web delivered an average effective cost per completed view (eCPCV) that was 13x lower than that of a leading UGC platform, while also delivering a VCR that was 4x higher.
- In the UK, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 27x lower, and a VCR that was 5.5x higher.
- In Australia, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 60x lower, and a VCR that was 12x higher.
These results highlight the importance of diversifying media budgets to achieve better performance for video campaigns, and the risk of over-exposure to just one platform. So don’t think platform, think about the specific needs of each campaign and identify the best way to access the video inventory that will help deliver that campaign KPI.
To find out more, check out the full report here.
‘TV News as a genre has really worked for us’
Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, shares insights about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 7 min read
Against the backdrop of the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance talks in-depth about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium for them to reach the right target audience.
What was the idea behind the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign?
If you look at insurance as a financial instrument, it solves two very broad purposes of protection and long-term wealth creation. While everybody is fairly aware about the protection aspect, awareness around protection insurance as an instrument of wealth creation is low given the extremely volatile external environment. We have a situation where banks are failing and the interest rates are heavily fluctuating. We also have a situation where predictability of the markets and therefore the interest rates and the savings rate would fluctuate. It is not so easy to predict all of this. We believe there is definitely a need, from a consumer side, for an instrument which offers guaranteed returns over a longer period of time because, ultimately, insurance is a long-term instrument. That was the thought behind coming up with the product and this campaign.
Which mediums were utilized to market this product and to reach the right target audience?
Our target audience is primarily males within the age group of 25 to 50 years. There are females as well because they actually play a double role in this. Women are influencers with a major say in purchase decision and they are also the primary purchasers. So we are targeting both men and women in the age group that I mentioned. We are actually doing a full 360-degree campaign. We are running the campaign on TV in select markets. We are doing outdoors across the country, and all of this is being supported Digitally. We are also supporting the product through on ground activities at places where our customers are.
Which mediums do you use to effectively target the right audience?? Can you elaborate on how you distribute your advertising budget across various platforms?
Our advertising budget is divided predominantly between three major mediums - TV, Outdoor, and Digital. 40% of it goes towards TV, 40% towards Digital and the remaining 20% towards Outdoor at a broad level.
What are the factors that influence your choice of medium, Digital or TV?
This would be dependent on the purpose of my reach. If the purpose is a product launch, then I would focus on digital; when it is a sales-driven campaign, where I am launching a new product, I am looking at getting certain numbers from that particular product. Therefore, for any campaign which has an immediacy of numbers attached to it, I would go with Digital.
But suppose if I am doing a brand campaign around festivals or around generic protection plans, generic investments or guaranteed plans, my primary medium would be TV because we are not just looking at immediate results but also at building my brand attributes and saliency for a longer period of time.
TV news is one of the popular mediums of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
This will also depend on the brand’s journey and the objective behind the campaign. If the objective is awareness, then there is no better medium than TV currently. TV offers a reach that no other channel can offer at that cost. So, if I look at cost per thousand as a parameter, TV is the most effective medium. But if you want to run a precisely targeted campaign, then Digital is the way to go.
Can you share some insights on how exactly you use TV to market your brand now?
We figure out what our customers are watching and there are two very clear genres which emerge. One is News and the other is Sports which are very relevant for us on TV. Between these two we always have to take a call and we either choose one of them or we look at an optimum mix of the two. We generally decide to go with one. And we have gone ahead with TV News as a genre because what we have observed is that it has really worked well for us.
Sports is highly event driven, and we can use it only during IPL or any other series going on. And so, unlike with news, where I have the flexibility to plan my campaign around my timelines, with sports, I have to plan it around those events.
That’s why we prefer news and within news once we have selected the genre, we then look at the affinity on the basis of which channels are finally selected. After selecting the news channels, we select the time slots where we want to be present. This is actually a clear-cut decision between the budgets we have and the kind of reach we want to get.
Is TV News considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I do not agree with that. The marketers will go where their customers are. Thankfully there's something or the other always happening in this world which makes the news channels evergreen. Also because of they offer a very interesting viewpoint on mundane affairs. That’s why the news channels have got a huge number of viewers. So, it doesn't matter whether it is a slowdown or not. For us, news will remain a number one priority whenever we have to advertise on TV. I don't agree that marketers tend to go towards news channels only during a slowdown. Marketers will go where the customers are.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how ETLI has strengthened over the years. Also, what are the other innovative marketing strategies ETLI uses to reach masses?
As an 11-year-old company, we are still the youngest life insurance company in the country. We operate in a very crowded marketplace with 24 other players. It is also highly polarized with the market leader having 50% plus market share. It is extremely crowded from a communication perspective also.
When we started our business, we decided to focus on consumer needs only and therefore we began the brand with the positioning ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’. It was launched in 2012. We went a step further where a couple of our advisors went back to customers in the early stages of business saying that, currently, we don't have a product as per your need, but we have something more and better to offer you.
Over a period of time, what we realized is that this need-based approach became stable, not just for life insurance but also for wealth management. After 6-7 years of ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’ we decided to move towards our new positioning in which we tried to meet the aspirations of the consumers. That’s when we launched ‘Zindagi Unlimited’. We are into life insurance business and therefore our positioning now is ’Zindagi Unlimited’. At a very broad level, we are into the business of helping customers overcome limitations in their lives. We believe this positioning has found favour with customers as well as with our distributors who are an extremely important part of our business.
The future of advertising is here: Admattic's new CBO Vibhor Bansal shares his vision
Talks about leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 3, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
Admattic has earned its reputation as a distinguished and trustworthy partner in the fiercely competitive ad tech industry by providing exceptional advertising solutions and creating tailor-made approaches for each client.
Vibhor Bansal, the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, joins us to discuss his vision for Admattic, including its leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market.
Edited Excerprs
Why did you choose to join Admattic over other companies in the ad tech industry, and what sets Admattic apart from its competitors in your opinion?
I was really impressed by the company's unique approach to advertising and its commitment to creating customized solutions for each client. What makes Admattic stand out from the competition, is our ability to use the right solutions to drive targeted advertising and deliver impactful solutions.
As the new CBO of Admattic, what is your leadership vision for the company, and how do you plan to execute it?
As the new CBO, I'm all about pushing Admattic to the next level! I want us to be experimentative, growth-oriented, and constantly adapting trends, while also staying focused on what matters most: making sure our clients are happy and delivering outstanding results that are beating the industry benchmarks. Our goal is to keep numbers as the foundation of our company decisions.
What kind of technological impact do you see Admattic having on the ad industry, and how is the company staying ahead of the curve in terms of technological innovation?
Admattic is always at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology! We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and stay ahead of the competition. Our team has been hard at work developing some novel and out-of-the-box solutions for the ad tech industry.
The future is far more exciting, as greater opportunities await us. We are constantly testing new techniques in the beta stage and will soon be able to show them to the rest of the world.
Admattic has been expanding its reach and services in recent years. What is the strategy behind this expansion, and how do you plan to continue to grow the company in the coming years?
Our primary goal for expansion is to provide clients with integrated marketing services while keeping their needs at the forefront of our work. We intend to continue growing by enhancing our range of services and abilities. Our plan involves extending our reach to additional GCC, European, and SEA countries to better serve clients and partners in those regions.
In a highly competitive ad tech market, what do you believe is Admattic's biggest competitive advantage, and how do you plan to leverage it to stay ahead of the competition?
At Admattic, we know that data is the ultimate key to unlocking the full potential of advertising. Our data-driven approach is what makes us stand out from the crowd and keep ahead of the game. We're all about meeting our clients' expectations, and we know that people want that personal touch when it comes to reaching out to customers, and that's exactly what we deliver.
We're committed to investing in the latest technology and tools, so we can keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of advertising. So if you're looking for a partner who can deliver customized, effective campaigns that get real results, look no further than Admattic!
Admattic expands into Vietnam, strengthening presence in Southeast Asia
Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 3 min read
Admattic, a reliable, publisher-driven, and brand-safe advertising solution provider, has opened its seventh office in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Founded in 2020, Admattic has grown to become a unique and trustworthy partner for both brands and publishers in the ad tech industry.
Admattic's primary focus is leveraging its in-app inventory to deliver the key performance indicators that its clients seek, whether that's driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or improving engagement with their target audience. Today, Admattic has over 150+ clients and works with more than 400+ partners globally.
The company has a strong presence globally, with offices in the USA, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Indonesia, and the UK. Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country. With this, Admattic aims to better serve these partners, expand its reach to brands based in Vietnam, and build stronger relationships with its clients by establishing a physical presence in the country.
Speaking about their new office in Vietnam, Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic said, “Our new office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in Admattic's global expansion strategy. We are excited to establish our presence in such a dynamic market and tap into the immense potential that Vietnam offers. With this new office, we are confident in our ability to serve our clients better and accelerate our growth trajectory as a global leader in the ad tech industry.”
The demand for advertising services in Vietnam has been on the rise, with the industry growing at a rate of 200%. Admattic sees this growth as an opportunity to tap into the growing demand and offer its expertise and solutions to help brands achieve their advertising goals in the country.
Chi Nguyen, Country Head of Admattic (Vietnam), mentions that Vietnam offers incredible opportunities which will help Admattic expand their operations in the region. Nguyen further adds that "Vietnam is a land of incredible potential and opportunity, and we are excited to expand our operations here with Admattic. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike throughout this vibrant and dynamic country."
From left to right : Nguyen Viet Huy (Head of Demand, Vietnam), Himanshu Pandey (COO, Admattic), Chi Nguyen (Country Head, Vietnam), Xuan Long Dao (Head of Supply, Vietnam)
Admattic's journey so far has been filled with numerous highlights, including onboarding 150+ clients in less than 18 months, launching a global consumer insight tool, and closing successful ad tech events in Dubai, India, UK and beyond.
Buoyed by the huge demand and encouraging response from the clients, Admattic plans to expand its presence in the SEA, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and European markets. It is also working towards venturing into other verticals, such as gaming and the D2C industry, and looks forward to establishing more offices in the future.
In conclusion, Admattic's expansion into Vietnam is a significant move for the company and a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the region. With a strong focus on building trust and delivering results, Admattic is poised for further growth and success in the ad tech industry.
