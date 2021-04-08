Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad try to one-up each other on Twitter

This year, Dream11 has dwelled on the importance of Team Spirit in its campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai & cricketers are all up for it as they take digs at each other in a fun banter

The IPL 2021 is just around the corner and fans in India are not only waiting for two months of breath-taking action but are also curious to know what their cricket superstars from their favourite IPL teams are up to!

Rohit Sharma tagged his team-mates Pandya brothers, Bumrah and Quinton de Kock (QDK) showcasing the importance of teamwork which is seen in Mumbai Indian (the most successful team in IPL), he said Team effort isse kehte hai. Just like our @mipaltan team!

Mumbai Indians’ ace speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledged his Captain’s call for teamwork and said - Team work makes the dream work

Even the Proteas gloveman and Mumbai Indians opener, QDK, took credit for the sweep shot displayed by the hitman - That sweep shot in the middle was as perfect as mine, @ImRo45. My company has had a good effect on you! ;) @MI #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai

Hardik Pandya also joined the bandwagon, he showcased unique teamwork where he was seen compiling bricks to make a set of stumps suited for gully cricket - Brick-brick se stump banta hai. ;) #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @mipaltan team!

When Hardik touched the chord of nostalgia, Krunal couldn’t stop himself and asked his brother to play with their team again - Waah @hardikpandya7. Bachpan ki yaad dilaadi tune. Ek aur baar khelte hai apne team ke saath. @mipaltan #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @Dream11

In another tweet, Hardik instigated his teammates from Gully cricket, to jump over a locked-up gate to play the game. Chalo, faandte hai? @mipaltan ;) #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai!

Surely, QDK has understood the way the Mumbai Indians team is closely knit and they find happiness in each other’s performance. He goes on to say - Hence proved, Cricket is the "key" to our happiness! @hardikpandya7 @mipaltan @Dream11 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai

The hard-hitting opener of SRH, Jonny Bairstow has taken a dig on Hardik who found this task easy with his squad, assuring him that his SRH teammates, Kane and Jason, will make it harder for him

If Jonny was not enough, SRH all-rounder Jason Holder, took it a notch higher, challenging Hardik to get into a competition as who are cross a wired locked-up gate faster. Certainly SRH has got no chills when it comes to take digs on Mumbai Indians player - @hardikpandya93 let's see who does it faster next time ;) @sunrisershyd #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @kane_s_w @jbairstow21 @dream11

