IPL ecosystem scores 6% jump in value to Rs 92,500 crore in 2023: Report
As per the D&P Advisory report, the bifurcation of media rights resulted in a competitive fervour between the digital and the TV broadcaster
The IPL ecosystem value has increased from Rs 87,000 crore to Rs 92,500 crore representing a 6.3% increase over the previous edition, according to the recently launched report- Beyond 22 yards- IPL & WPL Valuation 2023 by D&P Advisory. According to the report, in USD terms, this translates to a growth from $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3.3%.
This was the first year when the IPL's digital and television rights were controlled by two different broadcasters. Disney Star paid Rs 23,575 crore for TV, while Viacom18 paid Rs 20,500 crore for digital for a five-year period.
The report stated that the league has always been a spectacle of cricket, business, and entertainment. This year was no exception, as the league continued to captivate audiences, both on television and digital platforms.
It added that the current valuation of the IPL ecosystem underscores its unwavering appeal, and while the value remains largely consistent with last year’s estimate, there’s more to this story than meets the eye. In its previous year’s valuation, D&P Advisory had already factored in the surge from the media rights renewal. Consequently, this year’s IPL ecosystem value demonstrates only a modest increment, primarily because the actual cash flows closely mirror their prior projections, and the significant leaps were already accounted for in the preceding assessment.
This year witnessed some strategic shifts in the IPL's broadcasting landscape. For the first time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the judicious decision to bifurcate the media rights for TV and digital platforms.
The report added that this resulted in a competitive fervour between Disney Star, the official television broadcaster, and JioCinema, the OTT streaming partner. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the IPL telecast on the Star Sports Network attracted a staggering 505 million viewers with an impressive watch time of 427.1 billion minutes. On the digital front, JioCinema reported that 449 million viewers tuned in on their platform, with over 126 million viewers choosing connected TV options to savor the IPL action.
15 new categories advertised during IPL 16
According to a TAM report, Pan Masala continued to be the top spender on TV during all matches this season
By e4m Desk | Jun 3, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
As many as 15 new categories advertised during the 16th season of IPL, which concluded on May 29, compared to the previous season, an IPL advertising report by TAM has revealed.
According to the report, out of all 74 matches of IPL 16, the latter half of the matches saw a growth of 5% in total ad volume compared to the first 37 matches of this tournament.
The tally of categories, advertisers and brands also rose by 18%, 22% and 9%, respectively, during the last 37 matches compared to first the 37 matches this season, it said.
Pan Masala was the top advertiser this season, beating fantasy sports gaming /eCom gaming.
The report also said that top five advertising categories in IPL 16 accounted for 52% of the ad volume compared to 39% in IPL 15.
The top five categories were Pan Masala (15%), eCom-gaming (13%), biscuits (9%), aerated soft drink (9 %), and cellular phone service (6%).
Among the new categories, Biscuits topped the list followed by Dryfruit.
During the last IPL, eCom -gaming was the top spender followed by eCom-wallets, Pan Masala, eCom-Education and eCom-Online Shopping.
During IPL 16, the top five sponsors contributed 37% of ad volume, while the top five in IPL 15 accounted for 24% of ad share.
Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Foods were among the top 5 advertisers for both the seasons.
As per the report, the top 5 brands contributed 30% share of ad volumes in IPL 16, while the top 5 of IPL 15 contributed 21%.
Dream11.com, Kamala Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi and Tataneu App were among the Top 5 brands in both seasons.
The report also analysed ad length during commercial breaks during the IPL.
“During commercial breaks, 11-20 second ads were the most preferred, followed by less than 10-second ads. Ads with 40+ seconds had only 0.1% ad insertion share,” the report said.
Chennai Super Kings has highest fan loyalty: Rediffusion Red Lab
Rediffusion Red Lab tracked and analysed fan involvement of all IPL teams over the past two months
By e4m Desk | Jun 1, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
Rediffusion’s Red Lab, which tracks consumer behaviour, has rated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as No. 1 on fandom at the close of the current IPL.
Mumbai Indians are a not-so-close second while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a distant third. The Rediffusion Red Lab team tracked and analysed fan involvement of all teams over the past two months, interviewing/meeting/interacting with 1213 fans of all the ten teams that played in the tournament.
What is fandom? It is simply fan loyalty to a team.
How is fandom calculated? The first sign is hand-raising or clear identification - Yes, I support this team. Keeping track of the favourite team’s scores or performance is the first stage of belongingness. Watching the team matches on television or staying abreast with its live play on digital is the next layer. ‘The team and its players are in my conversations with family and friends’ cements fandom further. Buying merchandise and going to the stadium to watch and cheer the choice team is the acme of fandom.
CSK has a top score of 79%, MI are at 72% and RCB 61%. Of the new teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) has not done badly with a 58% score that places them in the fifth place, just a notch behind 4th ranked Kolkata Knight Riders who scored 59%.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (32%) are last in the rankings and Delhi Capitals at 37% are second last at the tail.
‘This is a study of the glue that binds a team and its fans. The IPL has been around for 16 years now - sufficient time has elapsed for choices to be made, loyalty to be shaped and for fans to either love a team or be indifferent to it,” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.
Interestingly 42% of CSK’s fan base is from outside of Chennai. So, loyalty is not driven by city/geographical affiliation or residence alone. Not surprisingly 72% fans attribute their affinity and preference for CSK to MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma at MI is way lower at 23% but Virat Kohli scores better at 51% for RCB. For Lucknow Giants (LG), KL Rahul does well at 49%.
Fandom, feels Dr Goyal, is also a function of team success. The success of CSK, MI and the quick rise of GT have endeared them to their fans.
Rediffusion’s Red Lab tracks trends across genres. This study was conducted across all 10 IPL team franchisee locations.
IPL 2023: 29 of 48 matches recorded peak concurrency of more than 3 cr on TV
As per BARC data, while CSK vs PK played on April 30 garnered 3.5 crore, the RR and MI and PK versus MI games got 4 crore and 3.5 crore of peak concurrency in viewership, respectively
By e4m Desk | May 12, 2023 6:27 PM | 1 min read
The ongoing Indian Premier League saw 29 of 48 matches register peak concurrency of more than 3 crore on TV. According to BARC data, three more matches have crossed the peak concurrency of 3 crore on TV, taking the total to 29.
While CSK vs PK played on April 30 garnered 3.5 crore of peak concurrency, the RR and MI and PK versus MI games played on April 30 and May 3, respectively, garnered 4 crore and 3.5 crore of peak concurrency in viewership.
The first match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match garnered the highest viewership and is leading the top ten list with 5.6 crore, followed by CSK vs RCB (24th match) with 5.2 crore. The 33rd match of the season garnered 5.1 crore of peak concurrency.
Meanwhile, the sixth match of the season between CSK vs LSG saw peak concurrent viewership of 5 crore. The fifth match between RCB and MI saw 4.6 crore peak viewership. While the ninth match between KKR and RCB saw viewership of 4.5 crore, the 12th match between MI and CSK saw 4.5 crore.
JioCinema ties up with NEWJ to drive digital distribution of IPL
As part of the association, the match highlights are promoted in six languages
By e4m Desk | May 12, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL, has tied up with media-tech startup NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) to increase the digital distribution of the 16th edition of the TATA IPL. As part of the collaboration, NEWJ promoted the match highlights in six languages including Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Hindi across its social media platforms.
Cricket is often considered a religion in India, and JioCinema has democratised the TATA IPL by making it free to watch across the corners of the country. In addition to taking the matches to screens in every nook and corner, JioCinema wants to offer viewers the option to watch their favourite team play in languages that feel most familiar to them. NEWJ, a social-first, video-only publisher, has harnessed its presence in regional markets to amplify this mission.
“JioCinema is a pioneer in how India consumes sports and entertainment. At NEWJ, we function on the mantra, stories of India, for India and by India. With this collaboration we are taking the TATA IPL to the vernacular and regional markets who consume content on social media on their smartphones”, Kunal Chaudhary, co-founder, NEWJ said of the partnership. As per a report by Synchronize India and Unomer 73 per cent of viewers stream IPL 2023 on JioCinema, while only 27 per cent watch it on television.
IPL 2023 on TV crosses last season's reach by 21%: BARC data
The cumulative reach on Star Sports for live broadcast of 48 matches stands at 451 million unique audience
By e4m Desk | May 11, 2023 7:01 PM | 1 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Star Sports broke last year's record. According to the BARC data for 48 matches shared by the broadcaster, the cumulative reach for live broadcast of 48 matches stood at 451 million unique audience. It's 21% higher as compared to last year's full season's reach. Also, it's 33% higher than last year's season with the same number of matches.
According to the broadcaster, the highest ever reach garnered in HSM, North and West in the history of IPL. It is also highest ever reach in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Bihar, Pune/ Haryana/HP, Odisha and Bangalore and second highest ever in Delhi, Mumbai and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, TV saw 266 billion minutes consumption for the first 48 matches – which is the second highest ever (excluding COVID years).
Additionally, there is also growth of 29% in TVR for the first 48 matches.
The league also recorded the highest HD reach of 86 million which is 3.4 times higher than the last year's season.
Over 1300 cr video views clocked in first 5 weeks of IPL 2023: JioCinema
As per the streaming platform, the average time spent per viewer per match has touched 60 minutes
By e4m Desk | May 11, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read
JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023, has reported clocking over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks. As per the streaming platform, the average time spent per viewer per match also touched 60 minutes. TATA IPL 2023 on Connected TV reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV, it said.
“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”
As per JioCinema, it breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in a span of five days. On April 12th, it clocked a 2.23-crore peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. In the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema says it broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 crore.
IPL 2023: Disney Star seeks higher ad rates for playoffs
The ad rates for league matches are in the range of Rs 15-16 lakh per 10 seconds
By Sonam Saini | May 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has upped ad rates for the playoffs and is charging a premium for the second leg of the game. According to multiple sources, the broadcaster is looking for Rs 20-24 lakh for a 10-second ad spot during the quarter, semi-finals and finals. The ad rates on league matches are priced at Rs 15-16 lakh per 10 seconds.
“The broadcaster is seeking Rs 20-24 lakh for a 10-second ad spot. This is a tentative price; the transaction may close around Rs 20-22 lakh depending on the type of deal,” said a senior media planner on the condition of anonymity.
He also stated that if a marketer wants to buy a spot on all of the matches (combo deal), the broadcaster will most likely close it between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 22 lakh.
Another senior media planner informed that the broadcaster is in discussion with several brands right now and that the deals will most likely be finalised by next week.
"Every year, broadcasters raise ad rates for the final matches due to the high level of interest during the playoffs," said a senior media planner. He further added, "There will be advertisers who want to buy spots on the final matches because advertisers understand that IPL matches reach a large number of people, especially during the finale.”
Meanwhile, Disney Star has on boarded four new sponsors after the start of the IPL and, according to the channel, discussions are happening to bring in a few more brands. In total, Star Sports has roped in over 40 brands across 7-8 categories since the IPL began.
Star Sports has associated with close to 95 brands in the IPL this season. Out of these, close to 45 brands are new for the IPL; they were not present in previous seasons. There have been multiple new categories in this season, ranging from FMCG products like biscuits, dry fruits, dairy products, to brick & mortar-driven products in construction, to mobility-driven categories like travel luggage, online travel booking, and family-driven products like jewelry, ethnic wear, kitchen appliances.
Disney Star now has a total of 16 sponsors for the 16th edition of IPL –Dream 11, Kamala Pasand, Airtel, Coke, Parle Products, Mountain Dew, Asian Paints, Tata Neu, Mondelelz, Britannia, Rupay, Jindal Steel, Rapido, Amul, Ultratech and Vanessa.
The network has retained the TV rights of IPL for Rs 23,575 crore.
