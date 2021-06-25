Zee Tamil to host world TV premiere of Kabadadaari on 27th June

Zee Tamil will host the world television premiere of Pradeep Krishnamoorthy’s thriller ‘Kabadadaari’ stars Sibiraj, Nandita Shwetha and Nassar in the lead roles. The film will be aired on Sunday, June 27th at 4.30 pm.

Kabadadaari follows the life of Shakti, a traffic policeman who is put off by his routine job until he accidentally discovers the skeleton remains of a family of three. Warned by his senior to turn a blind eye, he decides to go against his orders and take up the case; thus, fulfilling his dream of investigating a criminal case. The plot of the movie is centred around the roadblocks, emotional turmoil that he undergoes to unfold the mysterious deaths.

Additionally, Zee Tamil will be kick-starting the day at 9.30 am with the family entertainer ‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2’. The action thriller ‘Danny’ will air at 2:30 pm, starring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar who plays the role of a police officer who arrests dangerous criminals with help of a dog named Danny. ‘Cocktail’ will be aired at 7:30 pm starring Yogi Babu, KPY Bala & Parattai Pugazh. The plot is centred around four friends who discover a corpse and the sticky situations that they get entangled in as they work to get rid of it.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)