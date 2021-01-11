Zee Tamil announces specially curated shows & world TV premieres of films for Pongal

The shows and films will air on 14th and 15th of January

Pongal holds a special place in the hearts of the ‘Tamil Makkal’, and as soon as the new year sets in, this is the most anticipated festival that people eagerly wait for. Like always, Zee Tamil is set to mark this auspicious occasion with pomp and style. This year, the channel has in store a wonderful line up of specially curated shows and world television premieres of some fantastic movies which will air on 14th and 15th of January 2021.

‘Thalaivi Oru Sirappu Paarvai’ - a half hour special program with the team of Thalaivi, helmed by Director AL Vijay, wherein they talk about their experience & challenges faced during the making of this magnum opus which is expected to hit the big screens this year.

Telecast Date: 14th January 2021, 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM

Zee Tamil is set to present ‘Pattimandram’ a debate show moderated for the first time in association with Kalaimamani Dindigul I Leoni, a well-known Tamil orator, moderator, actor, television personality, and political activist. The debate is surely going to be crackling, with witty and quirky repartees between the moderator and speakers.

Topic of the debate will be: மருமகள் மாமியார் இடையில் மோதல் வர காரணம்: அதிகாரத்தை பங்கிடுதலிலா? அன்பை பங்கிடுதலிலா?

Translated, this means - The reason for the conflict between the daughter-in-law and the mother-in-law: is it the sharing of power or in sharing of love?

Telecast Date: 14th January 2021, 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM

‘Moi Virunthu’ , previously known as ‘Thevai’, is a traditional practice originating from Thanjavur, wherein a feast is organised for friends and relatives., with the objective of collecting money for an occasion. This Pongal celebrate with our Zeelebrities - Dharshana, Madhan, Reshama, Jai Akash, Singapore Deepan, Diwakar, Ashwin Karthi, Vishnu Vijay, Indran, Akshaya, Nandha & Asha Gowda who will travel to a village to partake in this practice, by cooking a grand feast for the people.

Telecast Date: 14th January 2021, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Add some spice to your matinee movie experience with the screening of ‘Seeru’, a 2020 action film, directed by Rathina Shiva. The movie features Jiiva, Riya Suman, Gayathri Krishnaa and Navdeep in the lead roles, with Varun and Sathish in supportive roles.

Telecast Date: 14th January 2021, from 1:30 PM

There isn’t a Tamil movie buff worth his salt, who doesn’t absolutely adore Vijay Sethupathi. Capturing the pulse of the audiences, Zee Tamil will be airing the World Television Premiere of 2020’s most critically acclaimed film, ‘Ka.Pae.Ranasingam’ on Pongal day. A movie that is yet to hit the silver screen, Ka.Pae.Ranasingam speaks to the plight of the farmers and the apathy demonstrated by the powers that be, drawing parallels to the present-day headlines. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh, Munishkanth, Vela Ramamoorthy, Rangaraj Pandey, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles.

Telecast Date: 14th January 2021, 4 PM

Dhanush in KARNAN

Join the cast of ‘Karnan’- superstar Dhanush & director Maari Selvaraj, as they speak about their experience working on this most awaited flick for the very first time.

Telecast Date: 15th Jan 2021, 9.00 am to 9.30 am

Adding variety to the two-day celebrations, Zee Tamil will be airing ‘Oh My Kadavule’, a 2020 rom com written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu in his directorial debut. Starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in leading roles, Sha Ra and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles, the movie is the story of friendship, romance, and second chances. The film also features the inimitable Vijay Sethupathi and Ramesh Thilak in cameo appearances.

Telecast Date: 15th January 2021, 9:30 – 11:30 AM

‘Stylish Tamizhachi vs Mass Tamizhan is a first of its kind face-off where well-known actor Priya Raman will be facing off with the renowned director-actor Karu Palaniappan. This show will bring out the best of both the celebrated personalities wherein Priya Raman will be representing other women celebrities and Karu Palaniappan will represent other male celebrities.

Telecast Date: 15th January 2021, 1:oo – 3:oo PM

Zee Tamil has been known for its fun and high-energy game shows! This Pongal, adding to the festivities is ‘Naanga Ready, Neenga Readyah?– a rollicking game show between two teams led by VJ Anjana Rangan and VJ Vaidhya of the Madras Meter fame. The show will feature fun game tasks that will challenge the fit and plump actors.

Telecast date: 15th January 2021, 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Adding a nice finale to the two-day gala fare will be the World Television Premier of one of the very few movies that saw a theatrical release in 2020 – ‘Biskoth’. Written and produced and directed by R. Kannan, Biskoth is a parody film which revolves around three generations, all of whom are played by Santhanam and neither one of them has any connection to the other. The mysteries and each person’s journey towards correcting their mistakes of the past forms the crux of the story.

Telecast date: 15th January 2021, 5:00 PM