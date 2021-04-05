ZEE Hindustan & the regional network win gold at enba 2020

ZEE Hindustan, the comparatively young national channel in the ZEE Media network, has struck gold at the ENBA 2020. In their ethos, ZEE Hindustan believes that news from every corner of the country is as important as the bigger national news. This approach of theirs was acknowledged when ZEE Hindustan won gold for their coverage of Bihar Floods, a very important piece of news which largely went unnoticed by the media fraternity. Their early primetime show won Gold while their primetime show won Bronze in those respective 2 categories.

ZEE Media has a very strong lineage of regional presence apart from their national channels. They have remained at the top of viewership data for a considerable period to amplify the space they hold in the minds of the viewers. The regional channels won gold and silver which celebrates their hard work and passion they put in every day. ZEE Bihar Jharkhand won 2 gold awards for their primetime news bulletins Baat Bebaak & Khabar Bihar and a silver for the best anchor. ZEE Odisha won 2 awards including a Gold for their morning bulletin. ZEE 24 Ghanta, the Bengali news channel is known for its brilliant on-ground coverage. This credibility was further solidified on Saturday evening when the channel won Silver for their coverage of the deadly Amphan Cyclone.

Congratulating the team, Editor in Chief and CEO Purushottam Vaishnava said “Winning awards at an industry acknowledged platform is a gratifying feeling. It is encouraging especially for a young channel like ZEE Hindustan and our regional channels. Most of our channels have a young workforce driving them. It shows we are on the right path. We work hard every day to ensure we get factually correct news to the viewers. Most of our regional channels are No. 1 in their respective states which reflects the faith of the viewers in them. Zee Hindustan has especially been fighting hard to make its mark among the seasoned channels of the industry. Clearly, they are making their mark, rather boldly. I am sure all the channels will continue to grow from strength to strength and be a force to reckon with”.

Other regional channels like ZEE 24 Kalak (Gujarati) won 3 awards including best anchor and best current affairs program; ZEE Punjab Haryana Himachal won 3 including a Gold in the Best Anchor Category, ZEE UPUK won 6 awards, and ZEE Rajasthan wins Best Prime Time Show. The Urdu channel ZEE Salaam won Jury’s Choice Award for the Best Urdu channel of the year. Mr. Dileep Tiwari won the Jury’s Choice Award for the Editor in Chief – Regional Channel”.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Revenue Officer, ZEE Media had this to say “ZEE Hindustan and our regional network comprising of 11 channels have put in consistent effort to build the trust among our viewers. Majority of these channels are first choice in those regions and now to be awarded with 27 metals speaks volumes of their content quality. ZEE Hindustan winning for their prime-time shows reflects the viewers faith in them. For our advertisers this combination of 11 regional channels is a super platform to engage with their consumer through their own language”

