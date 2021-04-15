Zee cafe launches cooking competitive show ‘Chef vs Fridge'

It’s time to sharpen those knives, wear your apron and don the chef’s hat! In this playground for the foodies, it’s a game of imagination and innovation with plenty to mix and match. Come Sunday, 25th April, Zee Café brings the ultimate cook-off to your television screens with the launch of the unique cooking competitive show, ‘Chef vs Fridge.’ Based on the daily challenge posed by the fridge, the show comes with exciting new themes every week featuring extraordinary dishes made from the limited ingredients available in the fridge that are an absolute feast for the eyes. Airing as part of the channel’s special block ‘What The Food’ that brings MasterChef Australia S10 weeknights at 9, the homegrown production is set to air on Sundays as 8PM on Zee Café and 10:30PM on Zee Café HD along with 5 other ZEE channels viz. Zee TV, Zee Zest, Big Ganga, Zee Marathi and Zee Telugu in English, Hindi, Marathi and Telugu respectively and stream on Zee5. Coupled with irresistible food, repertoire of flavours and creative meal combinations, Chef vs Fridge promises to take viewers on the ultimate sensory experience that is sure to make every foodie drool.

Chef vs Fridge takes viewers on one delicious journey alongside some of the most young and innovative culinary wizards. Each episode brings a new twist on the menu with a different theme that challenges the imagination of the contending Chefs. With the limited ingredients available in the fridge aka. ‘Serial Chiller’ on the show, the two chefs battle it out to create extraordinary dishes for a winner to be declared at the end of each episode. Coupled with an exciting digital contest for viewers every week, the shows interactive and entertaining format makes it an absolute feast for viewers to tune-in.

In a light-hearted campaign film featuring the ace celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani and actor-comic Gaurav Gera, the channel unveils its latest original that promises the ultimate we-time experience for viewers. The entertaining ad film features Gaurav Gera all prepped up for a Mexican cooking experiment. With only Idli and tomatoes available in his fridge, a surprised Gaurav is confused and caught off guard. It’s then that Chef Vicky Ratnani comes to the rescue with a unique dish suggestion that mixes the south Indian staple with the quintessential Mexcian ingredient. The film culminates with the judge-host duo revealing the show’s theme in chorus, ‘Ab fridge lega sabki class, chefs banaenge kuch world-class.’

In line with the announcement, the channel has onboarded leading sponsors for the show. Presented By Haier, Co-Powered by Lifebuoy and Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Cookware Partner Prestige, Spice Partner Catch Salt & Spices and Gifting Partner The Gift Studio, the show promises to be a unique platform with multiple integration opportunities for brand partners.

Speaking about the launch, Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “Zee Café has constantly innovated to add to the content repertoire of our discerning audience. Chef vs Fridge is a cook off show that is entertaining and informative and expands our originals content slate into the food entertainment genre. With a large footprint across five ZEE channels and Zee5, our endeavour is to create access for the show with the ‘many Bharats’ in English, Hindi and Marathi. There has been great sponsor interest for the show and with the customised solutions and deep integrations we have left no stone unturned in delivering value to our customers.”

Further speaking about the campaign, he added, “A show as refreshing and exciting as Chef vs Fridge needed the communication to bring the experience of the show alive in a very relatable manner. The fridge as a device helps build that relatability as all homes deal with an everyday problem of “what to cook today?” with ingredients in the fridge always throwing a challenge at the cook. A good cook learns to imagine and innovate with what they have. The ad film captures this everyday experience in a light-hearted and entertaining banter between Chef Vicky Ratnani and Gaurav Gera. With the innovative format, creative food combinations and weekly plating challenges we are certain that the show will be loved by our audience and deliver value to our partners.”

Flux @ The Glitch collaborated with Zee Café’s internal team for the campaign. Varun Anchan, Associate Vice President Content Strategy & Business, remarked, “Every day, our refrigerator truly takes us by surprise. Sometimes it turns out to be a vault of treasures and some other times an empty pit. With this being the inspiration for the campaign, the brief from the Zee Café team propelled us to capture the daily challenge posed by the fridge as part of the campaign film. It was great fun collaborating with the Zee team for this project and both Chef Vicky Ratnani and Gaurav Gera added their unique flavours to the film truly which made it an entertaining affair.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)