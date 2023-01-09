Top advertisers, agencies of Nepal honoured with 'AAN Samman'
The felicitation was part of the association's 23rd annual general meeting
The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) was held under the chairmanship of Som Prasad Dhital. Dr Baikuntha Aryal, Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology attended the program as the Chief Guest.
For the first time on this occasion, the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) of Nepal has felicitated advertising agencies and the key advertisers in the country with “AAN Samman”. AAN Samman is an honor by Advertising Association of Nepal for their key contributions in the industry.
Outreach Nepal has also been felicitated for their continuous outstanding achievements to bring international recognitions to Nepali advertising. Ujaya Shakya, Founder Managing Director receives AAN Samman from the Chief Guest of the program and the President of the association.
Receiving the greatest advertising industry honor in the large presence of representatives of government agencies, media, fellow agencies and key advertisers in the country, Shakya says, “I would like to thank my team, my clients, our extended partners and all others who have been directly or indirectly involved on this journey to keep transforming marketing communication ecosystem in Nepal”. Wunderman Thompson, popularly known as Thompson Nepal, also received the felicitation during the occasion. The key advertisers in the country –Ministry of Health and Population, Ncell, Dabur, Coca-Cola, NIC Asia Bank Limited, Chaudhary Group and Shankar Group also receives felicitation on the same occasion.
First ABP Live Auto Awards reveal best in auto innovation
The Car of the Year award went to Hyundai Tucson, while Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:34 PM | 3 min read
The inaugural edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards 2022, presented by ABP Network, honoured the top vehicles that were launched or underwent significant mechanical changes in the past year.
The event took place at the ICAT Convention Centre, Manesar, and was streamed on abplive.com and ABP LIVE + Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube channels on December 20, 2022. Celebrating the most innovative and revolutionary vehicles, the first-ever edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards provided a great platform to recognise the best in the auto industry.
The ABP Live Auto Awards, partnered by Audi and PS Group, brought together the entire automotive industry under one roof, showcasing the best and the brightest of the Indian automotive industry. The awards were presented in 15 categories ranging from two-wheelers to luxury cars, and were judged based on various essential parameters such as efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality. The awards ceremony celebrated and honoured exceptional innovations in the industry.
The Car of the Year award went to the Hyundai Tucson, while the Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as the deserving winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title. The VW Virtus bagged the 'Sedan of the Year 2022' award; the Citroen C3 was crowned the 'Hatchback of the Year 2022' title, and the luxurious Land Rover Range Rover was recognised as the 'Luxury Car of the Year 2022'.
The ABP Live Auto Awards are a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of these automobiles, celebrating their impressive features and advanced technology.
Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, expressed his enthusiasm over the success of the awards, saying, “We are elated with the fantastic success of the inaugural edition of the awards. We are thankful for the tremendous support of our viewers and industry professionals. We would like to offer our sincere congratulations to all the winners and participants for their hard work and commitment to driving the automotive industry forward in India. We are already looking forward to next year's edition of the awards and can't wait to shine a spotlight on the excellent engineering and innovation behind modern vehicles. Let's continue to make a difference in the automotive industry in India together."
Here is the complete list of awards:
- Citroen C3: Hatchback of the Year
- VW Virtus: Sedan of the Year
- Maruti Grand Vitara: SUV of the Year
- Hyundai Tucson: Premium SUV of the Year
- Jeep Grand Cherokee : Luxury SUV of the Year
- Jeep Meridian: Off-Roader of the Year
- Land Rover Range Rover: Luxury Car of the Year
- Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC: EV of the Year
- Ferrari 296 GTB: Performance Car of the Year
- Hyundai Tucson: Car of the Year
- Maruti Alto K10: Entry-Level Car of the Year
- Maruti Brezza: Compact SUV of the year
- Hyundai Venue N-Line: Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year
- Bajaj Pulsar N160: Bike of the Year
- Suzuki Katana: Premium Bike of the Year
For all auto enthusiasts, ABP Network has come out with a new digital platform, Auto Live, which covers all news, reviews and updates related to automobiles. The Auto Live channel can be accessed on Instagram, YouTube and abplive.com.
Watch the ABP Live Auto Awards here -
iTV Network to host India News Manch
The political conclave will be held on December 22
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 5:15 PM | 3 min read
The Manch is the flagship annual conclave of the iTV Network that runs 9 news channels, 5 newspapers and host of digital platforms.
This year, India News Manch will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at The Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. The conclave will bring together the who’s who of Indian politics and will witness the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, from Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers & members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries to spokespersons, to witness some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews.
Following are the important details:
1 - The conclave will be simulcast live on India News and NewsX, the national channels of iTV network as well as the regional channels - India News Haryana, India News MP/Chhattisgarh, India New Rajasthan, India News Gujarat, India News UP/Uttarakhand, India News Punjab and NE News in the North-East from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 22, 2022. This includes respective YouTube channels.
2 - The conclave will be telecast on major OTT platforms - Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, TataSky and PayTm livestreams.
3 - Language will be in Hindi & English.
4 - Special sections will be carried in the newspapers The Daily Guardian, The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaaj.
There are over 40 speakers & panellists:
JP NADDA
NATIONAL PRESIDENT, BJP
ANURAG THAKUR
UNION MINISTER FOR I&B AND YOUTH AFFAIRS & SPORTS
MANSUKH MANDAVIYA
UNION MINISTER OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE OF INDIA
GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT
UNION MINISTER OF JALSHAKTI
DR. JITENDRA SINGH
UNION MINISTER OF EARTH SCIENCES
JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA
UNION MINISTER FOR CIVIL AVIATION & STEEL
HARDEEP SINGH PURI
UNION MINISTER FOR HOUSING & URBAN AFFAIRS
PRALHAD JOSHI
UNION MINISTER OF PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS OF INDIA
NARAYAN RANE
UNION MINISTER OF MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
BHUPENDER YADAV
UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE AND LABOUR & EMPLOYMENT
PIYUSH GOYAL
UNION MINISTER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CONSUMER AFFAIRS & FOOD & PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION AND TEXTILES, GOI
HD DEVE GOWDA
FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA
BHAGWANT MANN
CHIEF MINISTER OF PUNJAB
DR TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN
GOVERNOR OF TELANGANA & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PUDUCHERRY
BASAVARAJ BOMMAI
CHIEF MINISTER OF KARNATAKA
SANJEEV SANYAL
WRITER, ECONOMIST
AMITAB KANT
G20 SHERPA, INDIA. FORMER CEO – NITI AAYOG
MANISH SISODIA
DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER OF DELHI
PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL
MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES OF INDIA
PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI
CHIEF MINISTER OF UTTARAKHAND
PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI
SHIVSENA MP
NASEER HUSSAIN
CONGRESS MP
SUSHIL MODI
BJP MP
SANJAY SINGH
AAP MP
VIVEK THANKA
CONGRESS MP
RAVIKISHAN
BJP MP
MANOJ TIWARI
BJP MP
DINESH LAL YADAV
BJP MP
RAM MADHAV
RSS NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER
MANISH TEWARI
FORMER UNION MINISTER AND CONGRESS MP
RANJITA RANJAN
CONGRESS MP
APARAJITA SARANGI
BJP MP
SUSHMITA DEV
TMC MP
NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR,
MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS' WELFARE
CHIRAG PASWAN
LJP MP
SUPRIYA SHRINATE
CHAIRPERSON SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS, INC
GAURAV BHATIA
NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON BJP
MEENAKSHI LEKHI
MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE OF INDIA
KIREN RIJEJU
MINISTER OF LAW AND JUSTICE
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF CONGRESS (MEMBER OF RAJYA SABHA)
RAKUL PRIT SINGH
ACTOR
News18 India brings out print campaign to announce counting day record
As per the channel, it achieved a total reach of 2.04 crore people on December 8
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
News18 India came up with a front page ad in the Delhi Edition of Indian Express to announce that it had a total reach of 2.04 crore people on December 8 (counting day for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh), as per BARC data.
The channel garnered 15.2% market share (BARC; market share%, NCCS All 15+, Market: HSM, Wk 49’22, 24 Hrs, All days).
On digital too, the news channel has received high viewership, the media house said.
Charak’s brand Moha empowers women entrepreneurs
Under the ‘Stand on Your Feet’ initiative, a panel evaluated business ideas of women entrepreneurs and picked a winner
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Brand Moha from Charak Pharma has concluded their nationwide search for women-led ideas/businesses and selected the best for a one-time grant of Rs 10,00,000. This reward will not be a loan or an investment against equity.
The initiative accepted entries from women entrepreneurs nationally from 1st October to 15th November 2022. An eminent jury panel evaluated their business ideas in terms of different business metrics. Ten entries were shortlisted for the event finale.
The event finale on 13th December saw the 10 finalists pitching their ideas to the jury members within a fixed time slot.
The winner of the initiative - Vidya Joshi - who won the "Stand on Your Feet" grant for her innovative business Millets Treats Foods said: "I am overwhelmed by the recognition, it has put wings to my dreams while the grant will go a long way to reach my goals. I thank MOHA and the jury members for the wonderful initiative and hope more entrepreneurs would benefit in the coming years."
The second and third places were won by Nayantara Chatterjee (Vidhyadhar Consultancy) and Christiana Sunny (Maw and Paw). They won a grant of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director at Charak Pharma commented: "At moha: we strongly believe that empowerment is one of the ways to attain development and a healthy society. We already support 4,500 underprivileged children across 85+ centers with hygiene, nutrition and education under our "Adopt a NGO program." The Stand on your feet initiative shares the same DNA of inspiring and channelizing actions to bring sustainable social change and growth."
16th edition of Pepper Creative Awards held in Kochi
Mathrubhumi Club FM won Advertiser of the Year Award
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India, was presented in Kochi on Friday evening.
Mathrubhumi Club FM won the Advertiser of the Year Award at the 16th edition of the Pepper Creative Awards ceremony held at Hotel Crowne Plaza. Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB was the chief guest at the function.
Thiruvananthapuram-based PlainSpeak was presented with the special jury award for the best agency in Kerala. While Chennai-based OPN Advertising won the Best of Tamil Nadu Award, the Best of Karnataka Award went to Nirvana Films, based in Bengaluru. Nirvana Films has also won V-Guard Industries’ special award for creative excellence.
Apart from the region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year awards, 18 gold, 38 silver and 44 bronze awards were presented in 23 categories. The prize for the winner of Quest for Best Graphic Designers competition organised by the Pepper Trust in association with Sacred Heart College was also presented on the occasion. Ogilvy South Group Creative Director George Kovoor and Pepper Trust Chairman K. Venugopal also spoke at the award ceremony.
Trustees R. Madhava Menon. P. K. Natesh, Dr. T. Vinaykumar, U. S. Kutty, V. Rajeev Menon, G. Sreenath, Sandeep Nair, Anil James, Varghese Chandy, B. K. Unnikrishnan and Skandaraj were also present at the function.
Kartik Aaryan unveils McDonald's ‘I'm Lovin’ It Live' music IP
The global flagship IP has been launched in partnership with MTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the brand’s global flagship music IP - i'm lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV.
Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the IP called i'm lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 in New Delhi.
The concept of i'm lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.
Music lovers can enjoy these songs on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.
Excited about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, says, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, comments, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i'm lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”
Thrilled about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, shares, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”
Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, expresses, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”
ABP LIVE Auto Awards announced to honour excellence in the automotive industry
The event will stream on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
ABP Live is all set to launch a new intellectual property — ABP LIVE Auto Awards. The awards will honour the best vehicles that have been launched or have undergone significant mechanical changes in the past year.
This initiative aims to highlight the achievements of automobile manufacturers and recognise their efforts towards coming out with innovative and advanced vehicles. The awards will be presented in 15 categories, with a team of passionate auto enthusiasts, expert bloggers, and veteran journalists rigorously evaluating the vehicles on their efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality.
The esteemed jury will comprise renowned automobile experts Raj Kapoor (veteran automobile journalist), Somnath Chatterjee (automobile journalist & consultant with ABP Network) and Jatin Chhibber (automobile journalist and anchor/producer - Auto Live), with RSM India as the knowledge partner.
Expressing enthusiasm over the launch of the awards, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to be introducing these awards, which will bring recognition to the incredible engineering and innovation that goes into making modern vehicles. Through these awards, we aim to celebrate and appreciate the remarkable progress made in the automotive industry."
ABP Live will be streaming the awards ceremony on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com, ABP LIVE +Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube platform.
