The Script Room completes three years

Advertising outfit The Script Room has completed three years with more than a hundred ad films.

The Script Room has worked as a creative agency with a diverse portfolio of clients. Founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam) & Ayyappan Raj in 2019, the agency has been offering content strategies, script writing & production support to clients.

The Script Room bagged its first project in April 2019 for Netflix India, a campaign around one of its originals - Selection Day. Nine films were shot in one night. The campaign won the fledgling company the Best Digital Creative Award at Star Re-Imagine awards. Their second campaign with a series of ten ads titled ‘So, what are you watching?’ for Netflix went on air during the World Cup and was an Effie Finalist. Post that The Script Room has worked with brands like OYO, Chumbak, Vedantu, Bumble, PhonePe, Great Learning, CoinSwitch, My11Circle, RummyCircle, PaperBoat and many more. Many of the films are popular and have won prestigious awards like Kyoorius and Abbys.

Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room said, “Over the three years, we’ve managed to run a smart, clean, cheerful set-up. Maintain a good work-life balance, avoid being factory-fied, encourage individuals to pursue whatever they want personally, good food, good drinks, bad jokes… simple joys and general happiness. Thanks to every single person who’s helped us do this.

This year and the coming years we are going after two things, first is something that’s long overdue, developing our own The Script Room Original - a new web-series that’s in the final stages of writing. Second is creating a working model of Writers Room for advertising - where we engage with writers outside of TSR. This we piloted a few months back and it’s coming about quite well.

Like what one expects from a good movie script, we wouldn’t want The Script Room journey, our plot line, to lag or meander. Anything and everything that we’re doing is to progress the story further, while adding depth and colour.”

Adding to Ayyappan, Rajesh Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, The Script Room said, “These three years has been quite a ride. Honestly, we hadn’t planned it out. In fact, we just decided to go with the flow. We’ve met a lot of interesting people along the way. Enjoyed a lot of goodwill, faith and trust. A lot of friends cheered us along. A lot of clients embraced this model. Though we didn’t have a retainer model, they’ve been good enough to return. That’s encouraging. They’ve also been kind enough to spread a good word about us.



We’ve been clear that we want to collaborate with as many interesting people as possible. So, we’ve worked with a lot of established directors, and also a lot of new young talent. We keep engaging and meeting all kinds of writers from all fields with different sensibilities. People have given us books to read that they are working on. Some just come and jam with us on a story idea. Some come and sing us songs or recite shayari. All just for love. With no great agenda. We love this process and would always want to keep that alive. That’s our only trip.”

