Ranbir Kapoor shares a milkshake with an unlikely friend in Storia Foods ad

Storia Foods has joined hands with Ranbir Kapoor for a fun new digital film. The brand association has kick-started with the launch of the film, conceptualized by The Script Room, that captures a quirky interaction between Ranbir and his new friend, a chimpanzee.

On the launch of the digital film, Vishal Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have always strived hard to create differentiation and moments of optimism, not only with our products but with our brand communications as well. With Storia, we take great responsibility towards what we serve our consumers and encourage our consumers to make healthier lifestyle choices while remaining young and quirky with our brand messaging. Over the years, we have been able to create a brand that breaks through the clutter with innovation, technology, and creativity at its core. Our association with Ranbir is a further testament to our commitment to innovate and keeping our brand promise in place while attracting the youth of India.”

Commenting on the development, Chief Marketing Officer of Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Shalin Desai, said, “The association with Ranbir is a perfect blend of creative and strategic intent and truly in sync with the brand’s persona. In a highly cluttered category, our task was to develop a communication which is unconventional and distinctive. The communication is simple, quirky & memorable and it will surely cut across all age groups.”

On his collaboration with Storia Foods, Ranbir Kapoor, said, “Homegrown Indian brands are the future, and I am glad to associate with Storia that intends to make a difference on the back of its innovation and technological know-how. What makes Storia stand out for me is its unique vision to create products for the consumers of today. When you have a great product proposition, it does all the talking for you. I am happy to associate with a brand has a real pulse of its target audience”.

On the creative development, Ayyappan, Founder, The Script Room said, “It was fantastic working with Shalin and team. Beverages category is heavily branded and it’s sort of fundamental that you create something that’s clutter-breaking. Storia has been imagined by the brand team as a fun brand and that’s the personality, spirit that we took forward. We gave it a universal kind of context that would have a wider appeal. And ofcourse Achowe & team have brought it alive in the best possible form. Hope everyone likes it. “

Storia’s range of India’s highest fruit content shakes that are trans-fat and preservatives-free, are available at all the leading e-commerce platforms including Big Basket, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit, JioMart and offline retail chains like Reliance, More Retail, Metro Cash & Carry.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)