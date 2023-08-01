The Script Room launches new social media service 'Reels Room'
Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran
Founded by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) four years ago, The Script Room, an independently owned, bespoke audio-visual creative agency that has its offices in Bangalore and Bombay announced its new offering, Reels Room.
Having created and produced engaging content across both long and short formats, this new business unit, aptly titled Reels Room (hinting at InstaReels), will focus exclusively on creating work for the socially engaged consumer. Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran a celebrated creative director and ad film maker who’s famous for his work across Flipkart, Fastrack, Fanta, Ather, etc.
Shiv said, “It's exciting to see the potential of exploring films in the vertical dimension, especially with the growing mobile-first audience. Watching horizontal videos on locked phone orientations remains a struggle, while vertical videos boast higher watch completion rates. Therefore, we felt there is a need to get brands excited about thinking and shooting for vertical screens rather than adapting the horizontal videos. After months of catch ups and jam sessions, I couldn't be happier to see this venture taking off, unlocking a new realm of creativity and connection””.
Reels Room will be headed by Ahsan Khan, founding member of The Script Room and a creator himself. Ahsan feels that “While we have been creating popular and engaging work for some of India’s top brands across television and digital, we believe that there’s a big opportunity for us to do the same solely for social. The scope to create hi-impact audio-visual work is quite large and substantial.”
“Shiv is one of the best creative minds in the industry and a new age film maker with an eclectic range of work. We have been collaborating on various projects and I’m super glad that we are finally launching Reels Room in partnership with him. Ahsan is a rare combination of creative & business. With over ten years of advertising experience and being Associate Director with Anupam Mishra & Sonam Nair, he’s like super-suited for this new venture. Between Ahsan, Namrata, Alex, Ariana and a powerhouse talent like Shiv, we’re looking forward to putting out some good stuff very soon”, Rajesh Ramaswamy strongly believes.
Ayyappan Raj said, “While The Script Room managed to find its play in the market, Reels Room is an idea that has come from the market. Any decent social media executive will tell you the statistics of time-spent, engagement and so on. Beyond the strengths of the medium, there is a big opportunity in the social space to create high quality audio-visual content (outside of influencer advertising) that reflects the company’s stature and build a distinctive voice for the brand. And of course, Reels Room will benefit from all the learnings that we have had, in terms of cultural insights and the craft of storytelling.”
EPIC ON forays into originals
The OTT platform will launch its first six shows soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has announced its slate of original series. The originals promise to take viewers on an impressive journey through compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and high-quality production values.
Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”
By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers. “We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world,” said Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, and added, “We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling.”
EPIC ON's original shows will span various genres. From gripping dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.
Now, Disney+ Hotstar mulling limit on password sharing: Reports
The streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users, a news agency has reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar may be next in enforcing a restriction on device log-ins. According to Reuters, the streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users.
At present, a Disney+ Hotstar user can be logged in on 10 devices with the same subscription ID.
As per reports, the capping process is being tested internally before being rolled out later this year.
Last week, Netflix ended password sharing in India and other markets like Kenya, Indonesia and Croatia after testing it out in countries like the US and Canada.
Social media ads: How much is too much?
SM platforms have mastered the art of seamlessly blending ads into users' feeds. This allows ads to be consumed as content, without causing negative impact on user experience, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jul 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 9 min read
“We sell ads, senator.” That was Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the US Senate way back in 2018, when Facebook as it was then known, was under scrutiny for a variety of issues; Zuckerberg was explaining how and why Facebook is free.
Cut to 2023, Zuckerberg’s public interactions have become memes, Facebook is still free while operating under the new conglomeration that is Meta, and they’re still running ads. A lot of ads.
Indeed, according to multiple sources, the vast majority of Meta’s earnings come from their ad business at a cool 113 billion USD in revenues in 2022, with Statista noting that in 2020, 97.9 per cent of Facebook’s earnings were from ads.
But as anyone who’s been on Meta’s flagship Facebook platform would have noticed, over the years, those ads have increased significantly in number and visibility, with pop-ups, banners, flash notifications and other ad formats dominating screens which were once home to song lyrics in various fonts, kitten videos, and the vaguely racist ramblings of distant relatives.
All that is still there of course, but it seems that there’s content between ads, rather than the other way around. And the same holds true for practically every social media site one might visit today.
“The increase in ad clutter, especially during and after Covid-19, has impacted ad performance. When there are too many ads competing for attention, it can lead to ad fatigue and reduced effectiveness. Consumers may become desensitized, resulting in lower engagement,” notes Anmol Dang, AVP Media, FCB/SIX India.
The bad?
Sadhvi Dhawan, Group Media Director at Blink Digital, admits that in recent times, there has been a decline in completion rates for ads, particularly on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and other short video platforms.
“However, this decline is primarily observed when the offering or hook of the proposition in the ad takes time to build or the ad formats are disruptive in nature. Ads that seamlessly blend with the platform's environment when speaking to customers in the desired language or begin with that which would immediately get their attention, like starting with RTB rather than the brand first, maintain their performance and do not compromise the overall user experience," she says.
Ads that align with the content consumption habits of the audience have higher engagement rates and effectiveness, says Dhawan, adding that also, timing plays a significant role in ad success. Presenting ads at the right moment, especially during users' times of need, increases the likelihood of a positive response.
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, believes there is an issue with user experience, to say the least. “However, we have to consider content and advertising together, with a classic case in point being Influencer marketing,” he says.
“Influencer marketing, when done right through genuine content creators, works wonders. However, I am specifically referring to content creators who are stars, not the other way around. For example, Aiyyo Shraddha delivers fantastic performances for some of the largest financial brands in the country,” elaborates Sundaram.
“How would you describe this approach? Content in between ads or the other way around? However, if you look at it, the creator has a great knack for crafting the script, which is then spun in a manner that resonates with her followers, resulting in a massive reach that social media has to offer. If done right, there is no harm in this strategy,” he says.
“The key aspect of ad campaigns is the mind metrics, like Top-of-Mind Awareness (TOMA) and recall for products or services. We need to ensure our branding campaigns address these crucial questions. While we have immediate support with BLS, we must consider its reliability,” says Dang, adding, “Consumer engagement and ad effectiveness depend on factors like relevance, targeting, and customer experience. Regardless of the number of views or impressions, if ads don't resonate with the audience, ROI may suffer.”
Dhawan points out that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have mastered the art of native advertising, seamlessly blending ads into their users' feeds. This strategy allows ads to be consumed as content, without causing any negative impact on the user experience.
“However, this approach might not work as effectively for news portals, where the abrupt display of interstitial ads during reading can be frustrating for users. Therefore, personalized and targeted advertising is crucial in these contexts, enabling users to make informed decisions while maintaining a positive overall experience,” she says.
The good!
“Today's consumers are more informed than ever before. They can distinguish between regular content and promoted content. However, despite this, I haven't observed any decrease in the time they spend using these platforms,” asserts Dang.
FCB/SIX, like many other agencies, uses Comscore to validate Monthly Active User data on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Over the past year, the MAUs on these platforms have only increased. For example, in June 2022, YouTube had around 444 million MAUs, and Instagram had around 275 million. As of July 2023, the numbers have grown to 464 million for YouTube and 327 million for Instagram.
Moreover, as per FCB/SIX’s research, the average time spent on these platforms has consistently increased over time, as supported by the GWI Hootsuite India Digital Report. In 2022, the average time spent on social media per day in India was approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes, which saw an increase of 11 minutes compared to the previous year. As of 2023, the average time spent on social media has further risen to 2 hours and 50 minutes, showing a 14-minute increase compared to 2022.
“This growth aligns with the increasing number of internet users, indicating that these platforms are not losing users but welcoming new ones too,” says Dang, continuing, “Additionally, tech giants regularly introduce new content formats, such as YouTube's Shorts and Instagram's Reels. These innovations have been well-received by users. For instance, Instagram's new introduction, Threads, ensures users always have something fresh to engage with.”
Sundaram observes that India is full of supply and has less demand, despite the massive growth in digital spends. “It hasn't reached the point of being overwhelmed yet. So, I don't think that is the case today; however, tomorrow the situation might be different, and one has to wait and see how consumer engagement gets affected in instances such as these,” he says.
The Slightly Misunderstood
Dhawan says the advantage of digital advertising is the ability to target specific audiences, as across different apps, diverse targeting options are available. “However, some news apps lack non-demographic and non-geographic targeting, limiting their ability to fully understand consumer intent. As a result, consumers might feel disconnected and less engaged with ads displayed on such platforms, leading them to explore other apps where targeting is more tailored to their interests,” she says.
Changes in the way ads are presented can also impact user experiences. Users become accustomed to a platform's behavior, and when ad display undergoes significant changes, it may disrupt their overall experience. Careful consideration must be given to ad integration to ensure a seamless and non-disruptive user experience.
“To improve ROI and engagement, we must balance ad frequency and relevance. Currently, most of the brands run campaigns at a frequency of 3 to 5, but with more advertisers, clutter increases, reducing brand recall,” says Dang.
“In my opinion, we should reassess our campaign approach. Brand will unfortunately have to focus on increased frequency (within relevant TG) to cut through clutter, which unfortunately will only add to the costs for the advertiser, unless the brand comes up with a standout creative idea,” he adds, saying that one such example that comes to his mind is a dairy brand (Country Delight), who with their high frequency campaigns created a lot of recall and buzz and did cut through the clutter and stayed with the audience and that has what won them sizeable number of customers across markets.
“Brands have come to recognize the significance of focusing on better returns rather than solely on reach or impressions. Understanding the impact of digital marketing on sales, they prioritize driving tangible results. As a result, the return on investment (ROI) remains strong, and digital marketing is seen as a potent tool for driving sales, going beyond mere online branding activities,” notes Dhawan.
The Takeaway
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, says that walled gardens, like Meta and Google, have become major players in digital advertising, controlling a huge chunk of the market with their closed ecosystems offering moderated access to data and audiences.
“The rise in ad content on social platforms has certainly had an impact on consumers but the user behaviour and expectations are also adapting synchronously with it. The dynamic ad market is witnessing significant changes, and companies are fighting hard as always. Ultimately demographic understanding and relevance play a crucial part and can change the way consumers interpret and respond,” he says.
The digital landscape is rapidly shifting and even the long dominant players are facing fierce competition from emerging rivals. “Meta continues to have strong ad consumption and viewability; however, a dicey economy and shuffling user preferences have now made marketers cautious to ensure a growth in ad revenue. Spot-on strategy and execution can be a game-changer for brands amidst any shifting dynamics,” adds Gandhi.
Dang is of the opinion that as long as these platforms continue to offer new and engaging content, user engagement will remain high. “They are also creating new advertising spaces for themselves. The ability to innovate or replicate features from other platforms has played a significant role in sustaining user interest. Overall, the continuous evolution and innovation by these platforms contribute to their continued success and user engagement,” he says.
Google is focused on being invested in all parts of the ad business: Dan Taylor
From AI adoption to cookie deprecation to charges of unfair practices, Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, spoke to e4m on a host of issues during his recent India visit
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 31, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Google is very focused on being invested in “all parts of the ad business” even as the tech giant is engaging with the European Commission “constructively to address competition concerns”, shared Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, during a chat with e4m.
He was responding to a question on how Google was communicating with stakeholders following the EU’s suggestion to divest one part of the ad business.
“Our business will succeed only when our partners succeed. So, we're really focused on our advertising tools. Our business works if advertisers can deliver results, publishers can get successful monetization, and users have a good sense of their privacy, along with being able to access content. Hence, we're very focused on being invested in all parts of this business because it supports an ad-supported web. At the same time, we are constructively engaging with the European Union Commission to address their competition concerns,” the Google executive said as part of a virtual roundtable during his recent India visit.
Taylor was in India to meet the company's clients and industry bodies among others. His visit was significant considering the massive layoffs and several lawsuits against the firm, including the one by digital publishers pending at the Competition Commission of India.
In June this year, the European Commission asked the tech giant to sell off some of its ad business to address concerns that Google was “throttling competition by leveraging its position” as the region's most dominant provider of both ad-buying tools for advertisers and ad-serving tools for publishers”.
Google owns all three sides of digital advertising – Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Ad Exchange (AdX) – and has hence been charged with a conflict of interests.
The EU’s move came on the heels of similar lawsuits in the US that has come up with a Bill, which proposes companies processing over $20 billion in digital ad transactions will face restrictions on owning multiple parts of the ad ecosystem.
Responding to another question from e4m about the uncertainty in the ad business due to adverse reports, Taylor asserted, “We keep our teams focused on delivering great results for advertisers and differentiated monetization for publishers. We're obviously engaging with the different places where there are regulatory files. We are talking with regulators, we're talking with the press and with our clients.”
Citing the emergence of Tik Tok, Amazon, Connected TV and shift in online viewing habits, Taylor further explained, “It's as competitive and dynamic as it's ever been to operate an ad business. Besides, our tools on the digital advertising side for advertisers and for publishers are interoperable. And most advertisers and publishers do multi-homing.”
“The average large publisher uses six different AdTech providers to help monetize their website. The average large advertiser or agency uses more than three different buying platforms and not only do they use these platforms they use them at a per-impression level. And so, millions of times, if not billions of times a day, we're competing to win an impression,” he noted, defending the charge of conflict of interest.
Noting that India has been one of the cornerstone markets for Google, Taylor said the country has seen tremendous adoption of AI-powered tools, particularly analytical and predictive AI that delivers massive success in ad campaigns.
He further noted, “Google has had a longstanding commitment to the success of India's digital transformation, and we're excited about continuing to partner in its trajectory of becoming a $10 trillion economy. A tremendous opportunity continues to be right here in India.”
Privacy Sandbox to replace Cookie in FY24
Taylor stated that Privacy Sandbox API will replace third-party cookies in the “second half of 2024”. Deadlines for cookie deprecation have been extended several times in the past.
According to him, Sandbox may help in a “minor decrease” in both advertising spend and effectiveness of ads but still deliver "amazing marketing results" at a higher privacy level for consumers. He said that the testing on API is still on.
According to Taylor, a recent survey of 16,500 individuals from 11 different markets revealed that 70 per cent of those consumers would stop engaging with a brand in response to a data breach.
Google Product Studio
Creating lifestyle images can be expensive and time-consuming. The tech firm has come up with "Google Product Studio" that can create plenty of images for a product portfolio, Taylor announced. Merchants who provide multiple images for products see up to a 76 per cent increase in impressions and a 32 per cent increase in clicks, he said.
AI for Better Advertising
Speaking about new AI-powered products in the company portfolio such as Gmail’s “Help Me Write”, Bard, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor, Taylor said, “AI helps in finding patterns and connections in the information in the blink of an eye. For instance, AI can suggest the most eco-friendly route from Google Maps to enhance the impact of advertising.”
“AI is an essential tool for marketers as customer journeys are becoming increasingly complex, especially in India which has a diversity of languages and geography-specific requirements,” he said, adding that advertisers such as Myntra, Samsung, HDFC and Titan are already using AI tools for marketing.
AI can help drive 18 per cent more conversions at a similar cost per acquisition, he claimed.
Elon Musk offers hefty discount on X (Twitter) ad prices, but there's a condition
Failing to meet the minimum spends threshold could cost advertisers their verified status
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:43 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has offered discounts to advertisers in a bid to bring them back on X or erstwhile Twitter. But the offer comes with a catch. If the advertisers don’t meet the minimum spends threshold, it could cost them their verified status.
The microblogging platform, has seen an advertiser exodus since Musk took over and dipping ad revenues.
The platform will offer up to 50% in discounts on video ads that show on the “explore” page where trending topics and news appear.
The minimum ad spends for advertisers to avail themselves of the discount and to keep their verified status is $1,000 on ads in the previous 30 days.
Recovery in revenues: Big Tech shines, ad world upbeat
With an increasing number of businesses adapting to digital transformation and AI, there will be an uptick in ad spends, assert industry heads
By Shantanu David and Nilanjana Basu | Jul 28, 2023 8:46 AM | 6 min read
The advertising world seems set for a positive comeback as big tech results this quarter show signs of recovery after the muted ad revenue growth last year. The industry is starting to look towards an increase in ad spending compared to last year, pointing to better results for the coming months.
After major economic downturns, a global slowdown in tech companies, layoffs on a large scale and other cost-saving measures, big tech seems to be finally recovering, and the advertising world is definitely pumping up the money to boost their growth. This growth is being supported by massive investments in AI, which were revealed last quarter.
Meta recorded a 32% growth in its ad impressions YOY compared to 15% growth last year. “We’re focused on improving monetization efficiency of products that monetize at lower rates today, like Reels and our messaging services; and, more broadly, driving measurable performance and returns for our advertisers.
On Reels, we are making good progress on monetization, with more than 3/4 of our advertisers now using Reels ads. We remain focused on further reducing the Reels revenue headwind and narrowing the monetization efficiency gap with our more mature surfaces,” said Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, said during the post-earnings call.
Alphabet also saw a rise in advertising revenue. Philipp Schindler, SVP and CBO, Google said, “In Google Advertising, Search & Other revenues grew 5% year-on-year, led by solid growth in the Retail vertical. In YouTube Ads, revenues were up 4% year-on-year, driven by growth in brand, followed by direct response, reflecting further stabilization in advertiser spend.”
Signs of good times
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India says recovery in the advertising economy is highly promising and sustainable. “With businesses adapting to the new normal and digital transformation accelerating, advertising demand will continue to grow. Consequently, we can expect revenues to further increase for both Alphabet and Meta.”
Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst talks about Meta and its performance in the Indian market. “Meta platforms have an amazing reach in the Indian market and hence a regular component of their media mix notwithstanding other choices in the market. Also, the presence of a large number of influencers on Meta platforms (particularly Instagram) contributes to brands in categories like beauty, personal care and fashion choosing to direct their ad spends here.”
“Given the share of attention that digital media is getting from consumers today, we expect an uptick in ad spends on Meta as well as other popular media platforms,” Ramachandra adds.
Speaking about the expectations from digital advertising in the coming future, Nitin Menon, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, NV Capital, opines that recovery is expected to be strong. “Alphabet and Meta both control a large majority of the digital advertising revenues through their various platforms like Search, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Digital advertising revenues will be slightly subdued, but their recovery has been strong and digital advertising continues to be the dominant theme globally and usurping broadcast advertising. This can be seen with companies like Disney where they are also making a shift from their legacy broadcasting business and focusing on streaming. Digital advertising will continue to grow from strength to strength with minor blips in between.”
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, believes brands are back to spending after Covid and the recessionary situation in 2022. “APAC and MENA markets continue to be strong and robust. And NAM seems to be bouncing back from recession as well. Besides, during the past 12 months, there has been major restructuring and manpower reduction, making these tech companies leaner. All this has resulted in revenue and profit growth.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital attributes Meta’s healthy ad growth of 12% YoY (highest since Q4FY21) to the support from the commerce vertical, which has increased ad budgets. “This is yet another sign of healthy digital advertising recovery in the developed markets, which augurs well for Affle (35% exposure to developed markets).”
AI AIding advertising growth
Both these companies also saw AI as a major boost to their ad revenues. Meta and Alphabet both have used this tool to monetize their platforms, and it seems to be working out well for them.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said during the earnings call that beyond Reels, AI is driving results across their monetization tools through automated ads products, which is called Meta Advantage. “Almost all our advertisers are using at least one of our AI-driven products. We've also deployed Meta Lattice, a new model architecture that learns to predict an ad's performance across a variety of datasets and optimization goals,” he said during the conference call this quarter.
Talking about Alphabet being a pioneer in AI solutions, Schindler of Google said, “It’s worth reiterating that while generative AI is now supercharging new and existing Ads products with tons of potential ahead, AI has been at the core of our Ads business for years. In fact, today, nearly 80% of advertisers already use at least one AI-powered Search Ads product.”
Experts believe AI is definitely a key factor for the growth these big tech companies are seeing. Taurani says most of the tech giants – Google/Meta are adopting AI-led products for driving ad spends efficiency. “AI tech could be the next big thing within programmatic advertising for driving higher ROI/conversions, it will be very important for peers in this space to adopt this technology.”
As for Menon, the industry is definitely smitten by the workings of AI and big tech will see further growth due to this technology. “The number of AI tools and platforms are just increasing by the day. The fact that ChatGPT reached 100 mn subscribers within 2 months of the launch just showcases the potential and opportunity for AI to expand. Today Google has Bard and Meta’s LLaMA, though still nascent, the opportunity for AI adding credence to their existing platforms and creating new platforms on the advertising side will surely increase in the future.”
Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest, Rediffusion Group sheds light on how generative AI products by these big tech companies can be used by advertisers as well to market their brands. “Generative AI will help a lot of companies, small companies, as well as some large companies in increasing the number of creative that they could probably make, which will then result in a higher amount of media spend. One more thing Generative AI brings to the table is some small advertisers who are currently not spending a lot may start spending because now good creatives can be done with generative AI, that's another way to look at it.”
Jasani believes that AI is definitely a game-changer for big tech companies. “Through AI-powered algorithms, tech companies can enhance ad targeting, improve user experience, and efficiently manage resources, leading to cost efficiencies and higher returns on investment. AI's continuous advancements will only amplify its impact on tech companies' financial performance in the future.”
Time will tell how this tool will transform the technology space and if next year's quarterlies will reflect the effect of AI on their revenues and their potential growth.
Lanka Premier League onboards skyfair.news as title sponsor
The sports website will provide real-time scores, match highlights, analytics and expert opinions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:50 AM | 2 min read
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 has roped in skyfair.news as title sponsor for its fourth edition. The T20 franchisee-based league will now be named as skyfair.news Lanka Premier League.
skyfair.news is a one-stop destination for sports coverages. An in-depth news analysis of multiple cricket leagues including insightful analysis, expert opinions, and match highlights are featured on the website to help the readers gain a deeper understanding of the games and players.
“I am excited about this wonderful journey and celebrating cricketing spirit of Sri Lanka. Together, we aim to achieve great things especially bringing to the fore the excitement of the game and creating unforgettable moments for the fans. With SkyFair strong readership and LPL’s strong growth opportunities coming together, there are no limits to what we can achieve!” commented Managing Director of SkyFair, Ian Michael Viner.
As part of the title sponsorship deliverables, the naming rights, visibility of the logo on the centre of the jersey and player-exclusive interviews will be given to skyfair.news during the ongoing edition of the league.
“We are proud to have skyfair.news as the title sponsor for LPL 2023. While we provide live action, skyfair.news will ensure the fans get to witness in depth analysis of every game played during the tournament. This collaboration will only help in promotion of sports, cricket in particular, not only in Sri Lanka but also India and other parts of the sub-continent region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
