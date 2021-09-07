Tara Sharma, Rahul Bose promote Charity Day initiative of Sunfeast India Move As One

The celebs have urged Indian citizens to participate in the programme through a social media campaign

The Sunfeast India Move As One - India’s largest citizen-led movement showcasing the power of the collective, effectuated an inspiring initiative on International Day of Charity on Sunday, 5 September 2021. A host of celebrities and run groups such as CISCO Runners, The TrailBlazers Bengaluru, Jayanagar Jaguars-All India, CY Runs Ahmedabad, Run Xtreme & Born2Run New Delhi, North Kolkata Runners, South Kolkata Runners and Soles of Bangalore & Cycling Clubs across India GCC from Mumbai, Nashik Cyclist Foundation and Delhi Elite Cycling Club carried out various activities in the Sunfeast India Move As One on Sunday as the movement donated INR 20 for every km clocked by a participant through an activity of their choice - walk, run, cycle; on International Day of Charity for the betterment of a child’s education, health and well-being.

Actor Tara Sharma urged the people of India to join the Sunfeast India Move As One International Day of Charity initiative on Sunday. On her social media platform, Tara said, "Today is also International Day of Charity, a great day to register, if you haven't already, for the Sunfeast India Move As One. Every km covered by us will support a child's future."

Actor Rahul Bose, who has been a staunch supporter of the Sunfeast India Move As One, took to social media to urge the citizens of India to take part in the Sunfeast India Move As One International Day of Charity initiative. He said, "Today is special. It’s the International Day of Charity. For every kilometre, you clock, Sunfeast India Move As One will donate Rs 20 to the cause of children. Join us today, whether it's via a Run, a Walk or Cycling and let's make every kilometre count."

The Sunfeast India Move As One movement, which kicked off on India's 75th Independence Day, has received undying support from a large group of stakeholders and dignitaries across all industries. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and several noted personalities including – Actors Rahul Bose, Rhea Pillai, Tara Sharma, social activist Priya Dutt and ASICS athletes Olympic Medallist Wrestler Sakshi Malik, cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Karman Kaur Thandi, and Asian Championships Silver Medallist T Gopi have come together to urge the citizens of India to help all the children who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools, corporates, home-makers, running groups and cyclists across the nation have taken it upon themselves to make a difference by pledging a distance and committing to it in the Sunfeast India Move As One movement.

As the movement enters the last leg, participants still have a chance to register at INR 149 and make an impact on a child’s future. Every participant will also be celebrated for their active participation efforts with gratifications such as a personalized e-bib, e-medal, e-certificate, and leader board positions.

Registrations for the Sunfeast India Move As One will continue till 13th Sep 2021. The movement commenced on 15th Aug 2021 and will continue till 15th Sep 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in

The Sunfeast India Move As One is envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform Give India, championed by ITC' s Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brand and, strengthened by the Fit India Movement.

The movement is reinforced by Art of Living and supported by ASICS, Imd1 – YoGo, FAST&UP, PhonePe, Republic TV, Fever FM & Radio One and E4M & BW.

