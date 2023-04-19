Star Sports launches IPL School Quiz
The online leg of the quiz, which has been underway from 22nd March, will culminate on 30th April, 2023 , followed by the Zonal and National leg from the 7th to 15th May, 2023
Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, has launched a new initiative – The IPL School Quiz, which is aimed to grab the attention of kids across the length and breadth of the country.
“We have been at the helm of taking fan centricity to a whole new level with the IPL School Quiz and aims to provide young fans with the most immersive experience possible for the TATA IPL 2023. With over 6,500 schools participating in the quiz in just the first week of the IPL, the initiative is gaining immense popularity already. This Quiz is testing the students’ knowledge about their favourite league and giving them the chance to become the first ever IPL School Quiz Champions. The online leg of the quiz has been underway from 22nd March, will culminate on 30th April, 2023 , followed by the Zonal and National leg from the 7th to 15thof May, 2023,” the broadcaster said in a release.
To participate, students would need to log on to StarSportsQ.com every day, answer five quiz questions, and watch the TATA IPL coverage on Star Sports to answer a sixth bonus question. Schools with the highest participation and average score across the online leg will qualify for the Zonal finals. The Zonal finals will feature the top five teams from all four zones competing in an online round and the four winners of the Zonal round will then compete in the National finale.
The eight National finalists of the IPL School Quiz shall earn an array of exciting prizes, including an opportunity to feature on an IPL Pre-show and travel to the Mumbai Star Sports studios for the National finale, which will be aired LIVE on 19th May 2023. The IPL School Quiz is a great opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge about the league they’ve been in love with for 15 years, and win amazing prizes, all while having fun and enjoying the excitement of the IPL. Using refreshed technology, Star Sports has also onboarded Shreyas Iyer to send personalised invites to all school to increase the anticipation and excitement around the quiz.
Speaking about the IPL School Quiz, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We have always strived to create an unparalleled experience for our viewers and fans, and the IPL School Quiz is yet another step towards our fan-centric approach. The quiz is a fantastic platform for young minds to engage with the TATA IPL 2023 and showcase their knowledge, while having fun with their peers. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to students across the nation and look forward to seeing the participants put their best foot forward in the biggest cricket school quiz."
The TATA IPL 2023 has set off to a flyer with viewership on the Star Sports Network for the opening day of the marquee tournament recording a massive 29% growth in TVR as compared to the previous edition. With endeavors like the school quiz, Star Sports is changing the way young fans engage with the sport and bring them closer to the game.
Mad Influence adds Rider Girl Vishakha to its exclusive roster of creators
Vishakha has a wide range of interests like traveling, lifestyle, gaming and automobiles.
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 10:40 AM | 2 min read
Influencer marketing agency Mad Influence has onboarded Rider Girl Vishakha, the first female moto vlogger in India, to their exclusive roster of creators.
A skilled content creator, Vishakha has a wide range of interests and skills, in various fields like traveling, lifestyle, gaming and automobiles. She has established a reputation for being a fearless solo traveller, venturing into new places and engaging in various cultures on her motorcycle. Her distinctive combination of skills and interests, together with her captivating personality and love of exploration, make her a formidable force in the field of content creation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rider Girl Vishakha to the Mad Influence family,” said Mad Influence Founder and CEO, Gautam Madhvan. “As the first female moto vlogger in India, she has broken gender stereotypes and paved the way for other women to enter this male-dominated field. She is an inspiring role model for women who aspire to follow their passions and achieve their dreams and we feel proud to associate ourselves with such a dynamic influencer.”
Vishakha’s talent and hard work have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious “5 India Book of Records” award. She has a large following on YouTube, with over 1 million subscribers, and a significant presence on Instagram as well.
“I am excited to collaborate with Mad Influence and create innovative campaigns that showcase my unique blend of interests and talents,” said Rider Girl Vishakha. “I look forward to working with the team to create engaging content and inspiring my followers to pursue their passions fearlessly.”
She is a talented, inspiring, and versatile content creator who has made a significant impact on Moto vlogging and content creation in India. Mad Influence is thrilled to have her on board and looks forward to collaborating with her on exciting new projects.
Being the pioneer in the Influencer Marketing industry Mad Influence also hosted an event, ‘Creators United’, India’s biggest creator festival and awards event, in Goa in January 2023. The two-day event brought together content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms.
World Creativity & Innovation Week plans weeklong celebrations across the world
WCIW will he held from April 15-21
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 12:47 PM | 2 min read
WCIW is a weeklong celebration from April 15-21 that ignites an international community dedicated to encouraging and empowering everyday creativity in companies, homes, schools as well as communities. WCIW exists to inspire and enable everyone to live more creative lives.
Since 2001, World Creativity & Innovation Week/Day has worked to inspire every man, woman, and child to use creativity to make their world and the world around them better.
Laeeq Ali, India Ambassador for WCIW/D 2023 says, “INSPIRE will be at the forefront of everything we do this year. We want each one to inspire the other to do bigger and better things. If we cant change the world at once, let each one of us be the change agents who are taking this on to ourselves, inspiring the other and driving the change. The need of the hour for humanity today, is to create more critical thinkers who can be inspiration points. I encourage each one of you to join hands with WCIW and be the change that you want to see.”
WCIW GOALS:
INSPIRE PEOPLE - People drive change. People are the beginning of creativity & innovation. It starts with you, in your mind, your imagination. INSPIRE the creatives in your town to imagine a bold new future and build momentum.
Invite - others to work with you, Interact - with your community, get involved
& Promote - share the news and spread the word
INSPIRE CONNECTION - Connection means collaboration. It means conversations. It means empathy. INSPIRE people to listen to each other, to understand concerns, to work together developing and reinforcing relationships.
Communicate - prioritize creativity & innovation in your every day, Empathize - listen to the people around you, understand their reality & Collaborate - work with others to impact your community
INSPIRE ACTION - Action means Innovation. INSPIRE imagination, creation, ideation, and innovation to improve your world.
Think – stretch, and come up with lots of ideas, Make – build, prototype, iterate to make new things happen, Improve - question processes, systems, and issues to better our world.
Star Vijay to launch ‘Tamizh pechu engal moochu’ on April 16
The show aims to find the best orator in the Tamil language across Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 5:07 PM | 2 min read
Star Vijay is launching its titled Tamizh Pechu Engal Moochu (TPEM - Tamil speech is our breath) yet again after it was earlier introduced to the Tamil audience more than a decade ago. The show would go on air from April 16, 2023, immediately after celebrating the ardent festive Tamil New year. The show aims to find the best orator in Tamil language across TN.
Star Vijay had conducted an intensive state-wide hunt for the most competent Tamil orators spanning from Trichy, Madurai, Kovai, Salem, Thirunelveli and Chennai. From these zones over 2500 talents were participated out of which 250 were shortlisted who were then put to several tasks at various levels of competition. Eventually, post the scrutinizing evaluations top twenty-four contestants are to come-up on the stage of TPEM.
Similarly, going forward they would go through several rounds varying from story narration, poetry recital, debate, and elocution during the show. The best Tamil orator of Tamil Nadu. He/she would also get to take home a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.
Renowned Tamil scholars viz Dr. G. Gnanasambandam along with Parveen Sultana, renowned Tamil scholars and orators would form the jury panel.
The show would be hosted by none other than Erode Magesh and Anitha Sampath (Bigg Boss fame).
TPEM - It would not be out of place to mention that for this show our honourable Chief Minister Mr. M.K. Stalin was gracious enough to encourage and appreciate the show by speaking a few words about the show in mark of respect and acknowledgement to the Tamil language. Along with him most prominent film fraternity ‘ulaganayagan’ Padmashree Kamal Hassan and a few eminent persons from politics have given a byte on the show namely Thiru. Thol Thirumavalavan, Thiru Anbumani Ramadoss, Thiru. Vaiko, Thiru. Jayamohan – writer, Thiru. Nanjil Sampath, Thiru. A. Muthulingam, Lyricist Madan Karki and so on.
Star Vijay is ever proud to say that this show, and the TAMIL is not just a language but a way of life here in Tamil Nadu.
Also, in the launch episode, the Telangana Governor, Mrs. Dr. Tamilisai Soundarrajan would participate on the show as the special guest.
Tamizh Pechu Engal Moochu would launch on April 16, 2023, airing every Sunday at 11.30 am on Star Vijay.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back with season 5
The awards will honour excellence in content creation in the digital entertainment space
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:53 PM | 1 min read
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back with another starry-eyeing season this year.
Five years to this wholesome journey is going to be a massive showcase. With some stage performance grandeur, grooving music and fun, season 5 will be all in one.
IWMBuzz Media was the first to envision the OTT and web entertainment awards in the country honouring excellence in content creation in the digital entertainment space.
In season 4, we were able to witness some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
The winners are decided across jury, popular and editorial categories.
With another bounce back this year, season 5, Siddhartha Laik (founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz), says, “We have nothing but gratitude filled in our hearts, for we were able to witness ourselves to come such a long way. We started digital entertainment focussed awards night when there were very few takers. Today, the space is buzzing and booming. Each year we have received immense support from fans and fraternity alike, and we hope to do our best in season 5 as well."
Scope3’s assessment reveals key carbon benefits of Teads’ direct inventory
Teads to leverage Scope3 data for internal analysis and to offer solutions for media decisions around carbon emissions
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Teads, the global media platform, has revealed key carbon benefits of its direct inventory in an initial assessment by Scope3 analyzing over 500 domains with direct integration. This assessment comes on the heels of Jounce Media’s findings ranking Teads as the leader in directness among omnichannel SSP exchanges. Further maintaining its top position as a category leader in SPO, Teads will utilize Scope3 data for internal analysis to continue to improve its own performance.
Teads will also leverage Scope3 data in its own solutions to help advertisers make easy decisions around decarbonization. In using Scope3 measurement globally, Teads will bring sustainable advertising practices to the forefront of the industry and continue its focus on reducing the environmental impact of digital advertising and promoting transparency in ad delivery.
Brands measuring their full media plan will have access to a greater level of transparency to easily determine the most direct link to supply, and optimize efficiency in terms of carbon emissions compared to other platforms.
Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer, Teads, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Scope3 to drive change in the digital advertising industry. Sustainability is a core value for Teads and this partnership will allow us to make a real impact in reducing the environmental footprint of our industry."
Anne Coghlan, COO and Co-Founder, Scope3, said: "An initial assessment of our data revealed that buying Teads’ direct inventory might be one way carbon-conscious brands can lower the emissions of their campaigns. Our emissions data pinpoints ad selection, which includes the full supply chain between a media buyer and a media seller, as a significant factor in the overall emissions of each ad buy. When analyzing hundreds of domains directly integrated with Teads, we found that ad selection emissions were 99% lower than typical programmatic buying."
Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, IPG Mediabrands, said: “Teads’ leadership in delivering sustainable business outcomes, combined with Scope3’s world-class emissions modeling, gives us the unique ability to optimally measure and reduce end-to-end for our clients. We’re excited to continue championing this shift in media as part of our commitment to continuous emissions reductions and our broader Media for Good efforts.”
Kantar India wins accolades at MRSI Golden Key Awards 2022
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, won multiple accolades at the recently concluded Market Research Society of India (MRSI) Golden Key Awards 2022.
MRSI’s Golden Key Awards celebrate the best of market research, consumer insights and analytics community of India. These awards were instituted in 2019 to recognize the contribution of consumer insights to the growth of businesses and to let the limelight shine on the research professionals of the country.
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories:
Finalists:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Operations Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Researcher under 30: 2 out of 4 finalists
Best Business Impact through Research
Best Business Impact through Analytics
Best Communication Crafting Research
Best Work in Emerging Sectors
The Most Humane Organisation Award
Winners:
Kantar India won accolades in the following 3 coveted categories:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year
Best Operations Team of the Year
Best Business Impact through Research (the winning entry was in partnership with Piramal Finance)
Commenting on the wins, Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said- “We are very proud of our teams here at Kantar India who have had their consumer and client centricity recognised and awarded at GKA 2022. Being recognised as winners across 3 key award categories- client servicing, operations and business impact through research; and the nominations for the most humane organisation and the best researcher under 30 awards only reinforces the message that we bring the best capabilities together to add value to our client’s business”.
Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar added “I congratulate all finalists and winners for putting in a commendable performance this year. A win at MRSI GKA is particularly gratifying because it is a platform that showcases the best and the brightest minds of our industry. These wins inspire us to continue to do high impact work for our clients and keep winning big along the way”.
MRSI Golden Key Awards are judged by a panel of distinguished senior marketing and research experts. The best entries are shortlisted based on a very comprehensive evaluation criteria.
The winners were felicitated at an event at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai; attended by over 300 professionals from India’s marketing, research and analytics fraternity. In addition to this, over 500 delegates viewed the event via live streaming.
The Aalekh Foundation & The Gunjan Foundation To Host Women Achiever's Award 2023
These awards will recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:11 AM | 2 min read
The Aalekh Foundation, in association with the Gunjan Foundation, is set to host the Women Achiever's Award 2023. This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and innovation.
Aalekh foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the welfare of women and children in India. They offer various programs such as health, education, and skill development to empower underprivileged youth and women. Aalekh also provides free sponsorship for school children from marginalised communities and has partnered with institutions across North India to provide self-employment opportunities.
In alignment with the G20 initiatives, Aalekh Foundation in association with Gunjan Foundation is celebrating India's G20 Presidency by organising the Women Achiever's Award. This award aims to recognise and honour 20 women across India who have achieved remarkable success and symbolise empowerment in various spheres of life. As well as 3 lifetime achievers award, The nominations for the award were announced on International Women's Day, and they will be active until 31st March 2023.
An eminent jury comprising of Shri KJ Alphons ( former Union cabinet minister for culture & tourism ), Anoop Kumar Mittal( former CMD NBCC), Reva Nayyar( Chairperson Bal Sahyog & former Secretary ),, S Y Quaraishi ( former Chief election commissioner of India ) and Uma Suresh Prabhu( CSR committee ) HEAD IIFCO TOKYO general insurance Co. decided the final award recipients on 30th March in a jury meeting.
The award ceremony will be held on 23rd April 2023, at The Leela Palace Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It promises to be a grand celebration of the winners and their achievements, with the presence of prominent guests from various fields. The Women Achievers Award is a platform that recognises and celebrates the achievements of women and inspires other women to strive for excellence in their respective fields.
