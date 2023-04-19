Star Sports launches IPL School Quiz

The online leg of the quiz, which has been underway from 22nd March, will culminate on 30th April, 2023 , followed by the Zonal and National leg from the 7th to 15th May, 2023

Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, has launched a new initiative – The IPL School Quiz, which is aimed to grab the attention of kids across the length and breadth of the country.

“We have been at the helm of taking fan centricity to a whole new level with the IPL School Quiz and aims to provide young fans with the most immersive experience possible for the TATA IPL 2023. With over 6,500 schools participating in the quiz in just the first week of the IPL, the initiative is gaining immense popularity already. This Quiz is testing the students’ knowledge about their favourite league and giving them the chance to become the first ever IPL School Quiz Champions. The online leg of the quiz has been underway from 22nd March, will culminate on 30th April, 2023 , followed by the Zonal and National leg from the 7th to 15thof May, 2023,” the broadcaster said in a release.

To participate, students would need to log on to StarSportsQ.com every day, answer five quiz questions, and watch the TATA IPL coverage on Star Sports to answer a sixth bonus question. Schools with the highest participation and average score across the online leg will qualify for the Zonal finals. The Zonal finals will feature the top five teams from all four zones competing in an online round and the four winners of the Zonal round will then compete in the National finale.

The eight National finalists of the IPL School Quiz shall earn an array of exciting prizes, including an opportunity to feature on an IPL Pre-show and travel to the Mumbai Star Sports studios for the National finale, which will be aired LIVE on 19th May 2023. The IPL School Quiz is a great opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge about the league they’ve been in love with for 15 years, and win amazing prizes, all while having fun and enjoying the excitement of the IPL. Using refreshed technology, Star Sports has also onboarded Shreyas Iyer to send personalised invites to all school to increase the anticipation and excitement around the quiz.

Speaking about the IPL School Quiz, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We have always strived to create an unparalleled experience for our viewers and fans, and the IPL School Quiz is yet another step towards our fan-centric approach. The quiz is a fantastic platform for young minds to engage with the TATA IPL 2023 and showcase their knowledge, while having fun with their peers. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to students across the nation and look forward to seeing the participants put their best foot forward in the biggest cricket school quiz."

The TATA IPL 2023 has set off to a flyer with viewership on the Star Sports Network for the opening day of the marquee tournament recording a massive 29% growth in TVR as compared to the previous edition. With endeavors like the school quiz, Star Sports is changing the way young fans engage with the sport and bring them closer to the game.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)