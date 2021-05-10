Snapchat shares Mother's Day insights

Snap has shared some new insight on how Snapchatters in India and around the world planned to celebrate and show their appreciation for their mothers. After a long year of connecting with loved ones from afar, Mother’s Day has even more significance for Snapchatters in 2021. Below are 4 Mother’s Day Trends, revealed by Snapchat:

#1 Connecting in person

This year, Gen Z is looking forward to spending more time with family on Mother’s Day. According to Snap, 81% of Snapchatters across the globe say it's important to spend time with their mother in person this year, and 56% of Indian Snapchatters plan to celebrate Mother’s Day by spending quality time with their mothers.

#2 Planning for gifts, ahead of time

The majority of Snapchatters (69% globally) start planning gifts and activities for Mother’s Day two weeks or less in advance. Mobile devices play an essential role in the shopping journey, with more than 2 in 5 Snapchatters across the globe using their phones to browse and shop for gifts.

#3 Sharing their appreciation on Snapchat

In addition to sharing Mother’s Day joy and gifts with their friends, 70% of Snapchatters say they’ll use Snapchat to celebrate and share pictures, videos, and memories from the day with their loved ones, and get creative with holiday-themed Lenses and Filters. Trending words and phrases associated with Mother’s Day last year included “the best mom,” “thank you,” “love you,” and “in the world. Additionally, there were over 25x more captions and searches mentioning “mom” and “mother’s day” on Mother’s Day in 2020 compared to the two weeks prior.

#4 Thoughtful experiences and traditional homemade gifts take the cake

A quarter of Snapchatters globally plan to spend the day with their mother and/or father figures by going out for dinner or an event, and 59% say they’d consider cooking a meal at home or dining out together to celebrate. Activities aside, 55% of Snapchatters across the globe plan to gift their parents jewelry, cards or flowers. Research reveals that Indians especially, prefer homemade gifts that are meaningful and come from the heart.

