RJ Ashish joins 104.8 Ishq FM as the morning show jock in Delhi

Popular Delhi RJ Ashish has joined 104.8 Ishq FM as the morning show jock in Delhi. He will host the show ‘Ishq mornings with Ashish’ from 7-11am.

For the launch, 104.8 Ishq FM roped in Bollywood and music celebrities for a week-long launch campaign. Leading up to the announcement of the jock popularly known as Kadak Ashish, each celebrity spoke about things which are very close to their heart and make them melt each and every time. They signed off with a tease that a Kadak person from Delhi was soon going to melt on 104.8 Ishq FM - “Kyunki Aise koi Kadak Nahi, Jo Ishq mein Pighla Nahi!” The suspense sent the internet into a tizzy trying to figure out who is this Kadak person? Celebrities such as Aparshakti Khurana, Neeti Mohan, Kunal Kapoor, Raja Kumari, Ileana D'Cruz and Jubin Nautiyal were part of the launch campaign.

Ashish comes with over 10 years of radio experience and will be hosting the morning show in Delhi from 7–11 am. The show will have something for everyone and cuts across ages while celebrating all facets of love & life.

Commenting on his new show on Ishq FM, RJ Ashish said “I am really excited to be on the air-waves of Ishq FM as the morning show jock of the Delhi station. I am looking forward to doing some exciting content with the brand and Dilli ki subah ko Ishqify karna hai. Hope my listeners show as much love for my new show as they have shown over my last 10 years plus of Radio Jockeying.”

