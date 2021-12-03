News18 Kerala issues note on Deeparadhana, Padi Pooja and Harivarasanam coverage

A unique opportunity during this pandemic and floods situation to travel to Sabarimala and experience the most breath-taking spiritual journey of the 41 days Mandala Pooja pilgrimage

Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is the most famous and prominent among all the Sastha temples in Kerala. A unique opportunity during this pandemic and floods situation to travel to Sabarimala and experience the most breath-taking spiritual journey of the 41 days Mandala Pooja pilgrimage. With special live programs to bring all the rituals and celebrations alive to the viewers in the comfort of their homes.

News18 Kerala offers a special coverage of Deeparadhana, Padi Pooja and Harivarasanam all these 41 days. The channel will showcase the evening rituals Live between 6.25 to 7.00 pm. Padi Pooja, the pooja of the 18 holy steps is held on select days, will be a special Live dip-ins. Finally, the virtues of Lord Ayyappan is sung just before the closure of the shrine at night and shut temple doors for the night. We will conclude the day’s coverage by Showcasing Harivarasanam, the closing ceremony of the sanctum sanctorum rituals live held between 9.40 to 10.00 pm.

Apart from the live coverages a special show “Ayyane Kaanan”, a News Segment that will showcase the Poojas done throughout the day. A Big live show has been planned specially for Makaravilakku ceremony, the most auspicious ritual of the annual pilgrimage season.

The special programs on the channel will be led by on-ground teams, experienced anchors and experts offering viewers superior output of the Spiritual coverage.

