News18 Gujarati presents marqee event Rising Gujarat 2020

Concluding festivities have always been framework of an auspicious new beginning. One such event post the festive season was conducted in today’s new normal on 28th Nov. News18 Gujarati held its most prestigious event of the year Rising Gujarat 2020- E Conclave. Rising Gujarat is a marquee event of the News18 Gujarati, which is held every year wherein the Ministers from the Govt, Bureaucrats, Stalwarts of various Industries participate to share the ideas of growth opportunities in various sectors of Gujarat.

Chief Guest for the conclave Shri Vijay Rupani- Chief Minister of Gujarat shared his vision and strategies for the development in Gujarat and how Gujarat has been at the forefront in fighting the pandemic Covid-19 which has been appreciated even by WHO.

The 1st Session of the conclave was regarding how Gujarat has been successful in fighting the covid -19 by keeping the spread in check by their active and timely measures. WHO has also appreciated the timely and effective steps taken by Gujarat Govt. The guests were Mrs Jayanti Ravi- Health Secretary Gujarat, Padmashree Dr Tejas Patel- Leading Cardiologist, Mr Vinod Rao- officer in charge of Vadodara covid situation

Session 2 was about Performance of Gujarat’s Industries during the existing Covid Situation and what are the steps taken by Govt. of Gujarat to help these industries. The panellist also shared Governments vision regarding the future steps that would be taken to push the growth in industries. The panellist were Mr M Thennarsan VC & MD GIDC, RajkumarBeniwal, MD- GUDC, Mrs Nilam Rani MD INDEXTB.

Gujarat Model of Tourism was the point of discussion in the third session, wherein the tourism minister Shri JawaharChavda shared strategies implemented by the government to boost the tourism in Gujarat. Other panellists who were present were Ms Aaliya Babi - Dinosaur Princess, Mr Dilip Thakkar – Hospitality Professional, Mr AbhayMangal Das –Heritage Conservationist and owner of Heritage Hotel.

Ace sportspersons hailing from the state discussed the opportunity and growth of various sports in Gujarat. Sportsperson present were Mr Kiran More- Ex Indian Cricketer, Ms Ankita Raina- India’s No. 1 professional tennis player, Ms Maana Patel Swimmer – South Asian Games participant, Mr Arjun Sinh Rana- VC Swarnim Gujarat Sports University.

From the Gujarati Entertainment Industry, Mr Sandeep Patel- Director of Love Ni Bhavai, Ms Vyoma Nandi-actress, Ms Kinjal Dave- leading gujarati singer shared their views regarding the future of Movie Industry in Gujarat.

Rising Gujarat, a conclave envisaged to discuss the growth and development opportunities in the state of Gujarat has truly showcased the strengths and potentialities of this vibrant state with Insightful discussions of the leading sector dignitaries.