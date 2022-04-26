Netflix partners with MIB to honour real-life heroes

Netflix and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have come together to honour unique real-life stories of extraordinary individuals through a series of inspiring short videos titled Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan.

It was launched in the presence of Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.



Bela Bajaria, Global Head of TV, Netflix, who was also present at the event, said, “Great stories can come from anywhere and are ever so inspiring when they are about people who rise against the odds. In partnership with The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan focuses on celebrating remarkable individuals and their stories that can inspire people in India and around the world.”

Narrated by actress Neena Gupta, these short videos capture the remarkable journey of these individuals and how they broke the glass ceiling in their respective fields, ranging from science to sports.

The videos are available on the ministry's social media platforms and Doordarshan.

