More than 4000 attend Divine Live in Concert in Mumbai

Capital Group, an integrated media solutions company, in partnership with Gully Gang Entertainment hosted multi-platinum Hip-Hop star DIVINE Live in Mumbai, on the 20th of May, 2022 at The Lalit Hotel Mumbai – Lawn Area. DIVINE returned to play in his hometown and the city he put on the musical map of India after almost two and a half years. Fans flocked in droves to see his return, with the arena selling out over 4000+ attendees on Friday night.

The concert also featured live performances by the Gully Gang family featuring D'Evil, MC Altaf, Shah Rule, and DJ Proof alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Lisa Mishra, Raja Kumari, and Talwiinder. Several well-known personalities including Salim Merchant, Jonita Gandhi, Adarsh Gourav, Raghav Jugal, and Babil Khan made their way to the gig as well.

The event was supported by sports news outlet WOLF777 news as the 'Presenting' sponsor, leading audio company JBL as the 'Official Audio Partner,' and eyewear manufacturer John Jacobs as the 'In association with' sponsors.

Santosh Smith, Director of Capital Group, said, “It was once again exciting to collaborate with DIVINE and Gully Gang to achieve our common interest and vision. What delights our hearts is to see that the event elicited such a tremendous response and affection from the fans and the community.”

Chaitanya Kataria, Co-Founder of Gully Gang, added, “DIVINE performances in Mumbai have been a historic occasion over the last few years and this one was nothing short of electric! We're grateful to all fans, attendees, crew, and our event partners and sponsors in showing us the support they did to bring back DIVINE live in Mumbai after almost three years!”

Siddharth Bajaj, CMO of Wolf777News, concluded, “DIVINE is one of the most popular artists across the globe and the voice that redefined Hip-Hop in South Asia. Partnering with Capital Group & Gully Gang for the Mumbai show was one for the books because his return to Mumbai was much anticipated and it was amazing to be its part as the ‘Presenting’ sponsor. The team at Wolf777 wants to express heartfelt gratitude to all the artists, fans, and crew involved in making this event as iconic as DIVINE’s legacy.”

