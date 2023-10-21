Manorama News Conclave 2023 - An Assembly of Influential Visionaries
The theme of this year's Conclave, which took place on October 18, was "India: The Future Story"
Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Manorama News Conclave 2023, held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre at 9.45 am. The central theme of this edition was "India: The Future Story," and it featured a distinguished lineup of speakers who shared their insights on various facets of India's future, ranging from politics and space exploration to cinema and artificial intelligence.
The event commenced with a warm welcome address from Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama. He underscored the pivotal role that India's future plays, especially with the general election on the horizon.
Mammen Mathew, Chief Editor of Malayala Manorama, added a unique touch by presenting gold medals to the accomplished winners of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Notably, these athletes received recognition before their official government recognition, marking a significant milestone in their sporting achievements.
In her keynote address, Smriti Irani highlighted the striking divisions among opposition parties, despite their formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with the aim of challenging the BJP in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Conclave hosted a series of thought-provoking sessions:
- India in the Perspective of Kashmir: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, discussed the unique status of J&K and questioned the temporary nature of Article 370.
- Yechury on 'India – The Future Story': CPM General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, outlined his party's vision for the 2024 general elections, emphasizing the ‘INDIA’ alliance's pivotal role.
- Kerala Politics in 2024: A spirited debate featuring Kerala's Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan and CPM state secretary M. V. Govindan delved into the intricacies of Kerala politics and their respective alliances.
- India’s Space Dreams: ISRO Chairman, S. Somnath, shared his optimism regarding Chandrayaan-3 and the remarkable scientific contributions it promises to deliver.
- Future of Cinemas & Theatres: A discussion on the challenges faced by the film industry was led by Malayalam film personalities, including Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Nikhila Vimal.
- Widening Space for Women in Politics: Notable women leaders in politics, including K. K. Shailaja (CPM), K. K. Rema (RMP), and Shoba Surendran (BJP), explored the imperative of enhancing female representation in politics. They addressed diverse issues, including women's entry at Sabarimala and the Israel-Palestine conflict.
- Possibilities of Artificial Intelligence: Google DeepMind research director, Dileep George, delved into the potential of AI and whether it could surpass human intelligence.
- Reverse Brain Drain: Ashok Mani and Vivek Venugopal discussed solutions to counteract the brain drain issue in Kerala, focusing on the identification of strengths and the enhancement of social and entertainment infrastructure.
The Conclave incorporated unique and engaging activities, including a digital "hope wall," where dignitaries like Smriti Irani, Omar Abdullah and Basil Joseph penned well-wishes for India's future. In a unique pre-event activity, college students were invited to pose impactful questions about India's future. These students were subsequently given the opportunity to ask their questions directly to the experts at the Conclave.
Notable mentions at the Conclave included Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who shared insights about the 'INDIA' front's plans for the upcoming general elections. He noted the growing anti-incumbency sentiment, particularly in the Hindi belt, and emphasized the importance of a well-crafted manifesto for the Congress party.
The Conclave concluded on a thoughtful note with a session featuring spiritual guru and orator Gaur Gopal Das, who explored "The yardstick of happiness in the era of Artificial Intelligence." Gaur's philosophy emphasized that happiness is unrelated to possessions, and the key lies in how one lives, not what one has.
In the valedictory address, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D. K. Shivakumar, acknowledged the indispensable role that media plays in Indian democracy. He expressed appreciation for Malayala Manorama's significant contributions to India's progress over its 130-year history.
The Manorama News Conclave 2023 offered a platform for enlightening discussions and unique activities, bringing together diverse voices and perspectives on the future of India.
BBC documentary takes viewers inside loan scam destroying lives across India
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, exposes loan recovery call centers who have left no stone unturned to mentally, financially and physically harass innocent Indians
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 3:49 PM | 3 min read
A phone notification buzzes and an sms pops up, ‘You’re approved for an instant loan for upto Rs.3 Lakh. Click Here’. The user clicks on the link in need of money and as soon as they enter their details, the money is credited to their account. What the user doesn’t know is that they’re already trapped! The loan rendering company now has their personal images, user identification information and even contact list.
Days later, loan recovery agents begin with polite calls, which then leads to abuses and even sending morphed pictures of the borrower to their contacts.
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, made a documentary exposing these call centres who are told to recover the amount.
She shared, “This all started via a conversation with one of my sources who is a cyber expert and he was talking about this scam that is happening across India. He suggested I work on it When I read about it, so many suicides had happened due to this crime, that too back in 2021.”
“When I delved more into it I realised it's a massive scam with so many layers to it, with companies coming from China with Chinese investors. They started misusing the financial problems that people started facing post Covid. This is why we had to do this documentary as it had touched almost every household in one way or the other and we wanted to spread awareness about it,” added the journalist.
Rohan, who worked earlier for a call centre, helped her get a glimpse of these life-wrecking loan recovery agents. From abusing their parents, wives and children to even threatening to send their naked morphed pictures around, the hooliganism gets worse and worse.
Agarwal shared, “The biggest challenge was to find an insider who could tell me what happens inside these call centres. It took me so long to find one since it is a lucrative business nobody wanted to share much information. But, finding Rohan was a big catch and then investigating into the call centres and perpetrators was also a big challenge.”
Digging in deeper, Agarwal found the parent source of these scams in India to be connected with a man with hidden identity named Li Xiang, who runs multiple Chinese loan firms which further outsource call centres in India.
There have been multiple cases of suicide, self-harm and even murder by innocent borrowers just to be able to repay the loan apps in various parts of India. Agarwal even went and met their families at their hometowns.
What comes as a shocker is, this is not the story of a few small-scale loan apps in dingy corners but a brand like Navi too, which proudly has MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador and claims to not be like other loan apps.
Agarwal concluded, “I am really overwhelmed with the response that we have got and people have found it so informative. Apart from that, union minister Rajeev Chandrsekhar held a meeting recently with MeitY and other fintech people. There are definitely some movements on this going around and I hope some concrete impact happens on this matter.”
Dainik Jagran inext concludes Bikeathon 2023
Over 32,000 cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros participated in the bikeathon
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Jagran inext has wrapped up Bikeathon 2023. Over 32,000 dedicated cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros came together, turning Bikeathon into a monumental celebration of biking, fostering a community driven by well-being and camaraderie.
More than a cycling event, Bikeathon 2023 was an immersive experience blending fitness, freedom, and entertainment. Participants, young and young at heart, were treated to electrifying musical and dance performances by celebrated artists, creating an atmosphere pulsating with energy.
"We believe in the power of youthfulness and fitness," said Alok Sanwal, CEO at Dainik Jagran inext. "Bikeathon 2023 embodied our commitment to community building. Witnessing the enthusiasm and determination of the participants, who pedalled their way to a healthier lifestyle, was truly inspiring."
In its 15th year, Bikeathon 2023, Dainik Jagran inext’s flagship IP stands as a symbol of dedication to promoting health and well-being in the communities it serves. The event not only encouraged physical fitness but also inspired a sense of community and eco-consciousness, highlighting that cycling is not only good for health but also for the environment.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors & the urban-urbane audience of the Hindi heartland who participated, supported, and contributed to making Bikeathon 2023 a grand success," added Sanwal. "This event is a testament to the power of collective effort in creating a healthier, happier society."
The Advertising Club Bangalore opens entries for Big Bang Awards 2023
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore, an esteemed institution with a legacy spanning over four decades, is thrilled to announce its flagship property - The Big Bang Awards.
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements.
Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, shared his thoughts on this event: "As the president of this prestigious advertising club, I'm deeply honoured to announce these awards. Advertising is going through a sea change by the day, but it will remain the lifeblood of many industries. As an industry body, It is our duty to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creativity, dedication, and innovation that advertisers bring to the world and extremely proud to be doing this event for 30 years. A new executive committee has been formed and we are looking at doing the final event in a grand manner too.”
The Big Bang Awards have been a pillar of recognition for close to three decades. These awards welcome participation from all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity throughout the country. The previous event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with entries pouring in from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, representing 12 cities in India.
Just as in previous years, a high-caliber jury consisting of eminent advertising, media, and marketing professionals, hailing from diverse regions in India and the APAC, will oversee the judging process entirely online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate outstanding accomplishments in creative and content. Categories include Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, Fitness, Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns, and a new category spotlighting regional campaigns in various Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will acknowledge exceptional internal and external design expertise, encompassing Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will pay tribute to the innovative work carried out by Media and Digital agencies, encompassing various traditional and digital media. A new category focusing on Data and Technology is also included to recognize how data and research can be leveraged to create more effective campaigns founded on powerful insights.
Additionally, The Big Bang Awards will celebrate budding talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year, and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, expressed, "This period is an exciting phase for all of us at the club as well as the Jury. Year on year, we get to see some amazing work cutting across India as well as categories. With the lines blurring between technology & marketing, the approach to ideation itself has changed and I look forward to seeing lot more interesting entries marrying the traditional & the new. The theme ‘Find the Balance’ for this years big bang awards is also centred around the same thought too.”
The submissions for the Big Bang Awards are now open online at www.bigbangawards.com, with the detailed list of categories and guidelines.
The Big Bang Awards 2023 is supported by exchange4media group as the Community Partner, and Adgully, MediaNews4U as online media partners.
BELLAVITA adopts new marketing experiment in consumer psychology
The aim of the marketing move was to convey that quality and luxury can be made affordable
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 6:55 PM | 2 min read
BELLAVITA , a fragrance brand, recently embarked on a social experiment which explored the influence of price perception on consumer behaviour. The aim was to prove that quality and luxury can be made affordable.
“Bellavita invited top socialites and lifestyle influencers of Gurugram to an exclusive launch of a fake luxury perfume brand called FRAGO Italia. Along with Wine and Cheese, the guests were given a first-hand experience of the fragrances from the to be launched brand, FRAGO Italia. But here's where the experiment took an unexpected turn. Bellavita unveiled the truth. All Frago Italia perfumes were actually BELLAVITA perfumes with masked labels of FRAGO Italia for which the guests had paid 10 times the actual price of BELLAVITA perfumes. The guests were astonished to learn that the fragrances they had purchased were available at a price of Rs. 599/-. As compared to amounts exceeding Rs. 5,000/- which they had paid for their purchases. It was a revelation that challenged their preconceived notions about luxury and affordability.
The guests who had made purchases were not only refunded their money but also received the products as a token of appreciation from BELLAVITA. Their reactions ranged from disbelief to amazement, realising that they had been part of an experiment that highlighted the power of branding and perception.
Commenting on the innovative experiment, Ashutosh Taparia & Lovkesh Kapoor from Ananta Capital, the sole investors & strategic partners of BELLAVITA, expressed their thoughts, “This experiment serves as a thought-provoking exploration of how people perceive luxury and how branding and positioning can influence consumer choices, We at Ananta Capital are absolutely pleased to see how BELLAVITA has disrupted the Indian fragrance market and has become the largest perfume brand in the country.”
Sharing his thoughts on the experiment, Aakash Anand, Founder, BELLAVITA said, “the aim was twofold: to investigate the true essence of luxury by studying how branding alone can transform an everyday product into a perceived luxury item, leading consumers to pay a premium cost. Additionally, the experiment aimed to demonstrate that luxury and quality can be accessible at an affordable price. The results were eye-opening, as BELLAVITA successfully positioned its fragrances at a price ten times their actual value while still achieving remarkable sales.”
P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore in seed funding from Titan Capital and others
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
P-TAL, a startup promoting and manufacturing authentic and artisanal kitchenware, cookware, and home decor products, has successfully completed its seed funding round, raising Rs 4.33 crore. The round was led by Titan Capital, with participation from a diverse group of notable investors, including Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures) among several others.
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture and establishing P-TAL as a trusted global brand in the widely unorganized space of brass, copper, and bronze products. P-TAL has made significant progress in the market, witnessing remarkable momentum since its inception as just a college project in SRCC. The brand has played a vital role in reviving the craft of the Thatheras while also increasing the monthly income of 55 artisan families by over a whoping 1200%. P-TAL’s products have gained recognition beyond borders and have been selected for gifting by prestigious clients such as the Reserve Bank of India, Pernod Ricard, the G20 Summit 2023, and Engineers India Limited (EIL).
Co-founder and CEO of P-TAL, Aditya Agrawal, expressed excitement about the investment, saying, “We have a strong belief that it’s not just about the food we eat; how we cook and consume our food matters equally, if not more. We wish to ensure that with P-TAL, we are able to help people across the world switch back to the right choices of using traditional metals in cooking, drinking, and eating. The funding round we have raised has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses, and we are elated to have their support in our vision.”
Bipin Shah, from Titan Capital, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of P-TAL's journey. The company's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while delivering really pure and high-quality products is truly commendable. We believe in their vision to promote traditional materials and craftsmanship in a modern world to sell Bharat made products in global markets.”
Ajay Anand, from Anicut Capital, also expressed his views stating, “We believe that there is a lot of untapped opportunity in the Indian consumer market which has themes of ancient Indian wisdom. The Kitchenware market is predominantly stainless steel and teflon oriented with limited MNC players and is highly unorganised leaving P-TAL a lot of scope to grow and establish their first mover advantage. The venture is backed by a great team which has an excellent vision around future products and services. We wish them the best for their journey to come and we look forward to working together with PTAL.”
Digital content creators discuss opportunities and challenges of social media influencers
Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan and Deepika Venkatachalam speak at ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 7:23 PM | 2 min read
indPopular digital content creators Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan, and Deepika Venkatachalam participated in a session titled "Social Media: Playground or Business School?" at ABP Network's The Southern Rising Summit. They gathered to share their insights on the evolving digital landscape and to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by social media influencers.
Chaithania Prakash, a digital content creator, shared her perspective, saying, "As influencers, we have a responsibility to ensure that nothing negative impacts our followers. We make sure the content we provide is of high quality to avoid any negative influence on our followers."
Ardhra Sajan, another Digital Content Creator, spoke about her journey, stating, "Initially, we didn't know what to do on social media. Our follower count gradually increased, which brought a sense of responsibility. I started promoting products, but I received negative comments. So, I became more selective in my promotions to be a trusted influencer. The number of followers doesn't matter; what's important is the value we provide and our personal growth. Negative comments about physical appearance don't bother me. What truly matters is my self-perception, which is what I want to convey to my followers."
Highlighting challenges, Deepika Venkatachalam, a digital content creator said, "Some influencers are promoting betting apps, which negatively affect people's lives, and I find this distressing. Everything is becoming digital, and people are seeking shortcuts. We have a responsibility to follow laws and use hashtags for paid collaborations to make it clear to viewers that it's a promotional partnership. I believe this is a positive initiative from the government. More than just the numbers, what matters is engagement. Building confidence and engaging with followers is more important."
The Southern Rising Summit was conceptualized and organized by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural richness, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. The summit aimed to celebrate the spirit and diversity of the southern states, united in a common mission to drive a transformative journey for India. The event featured profound discussions and insights from influential figures in South Indian states and Union Territories.
