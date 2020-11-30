Madhya Pradesh first state in India to conduct film/TV shootings as per pandemic norms

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the film promotions post the unlock. The state is taking all the necessary measure for the shooting. The government released a set of Standard Operating Guiding Principles to restart the film shooting in the state that has to be followed at all the places where shootings will take place.

Madhya Pradesh also has predominantly a Hindi speaking state, making it more viable and manageable for Bollywood pictures. The peaceful law and orders are another supporting factor. The availability of production facilities, Line Producers, Artists, Local Crew etc, makes it much more economical to shoot here.

Till now more than 200 projects including feature films, TV Serial/Series, TVCs and Reality shows have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, of which few names are Stree, Sui-Dhaga, Kalank, Manikarnika, Luka Chhupi, Padman, Toilet ek Prem Katha, Bajirao Mastani, Paan Singh Tomar, Lion, C, Aarakshan, Raajneeti.

Currently few actors like Anupam Kher and Bhumi Phednekar has completed the shooting in Madhya Pradesh for their movies. And few shootings with actors like Vidya balan is in pipeline around last week of November.

Commenting on the restart of the shoot, Anupam Kher said: “It is picture wrap for our movie #TheLastShow!! What an amazing, creatively satisfying and courageous journey it has been. We will miss this time together. But I think we have created something, the memories of which will last us for a lifetime. ‘Thank you’ is a small expression to express our gratitude. But we couldn’t have created this gem without the help of #MPGovt, local authorities and people of #Bhopal. Especially @mptourism dept. Jai Ho to you all. #Film #PassionAndPaseenaFilms.”

Madhya Pradesh Tourism department is liable to coordinate with the different concerned departments for shoot permission on behalf of Film maker. To simplify the shoot permission and making Madhya Pradesh a shooting friendly state, Film Tourism Policy is being developed.

The vision of this Policy is to make Madhya Pradesh a major Film making hub & generate a number of employment opportunities in the state.

Facilities MP tourism is providing following things to the producers/directors -

Dedicated Film Facilitation cell shall work as a nodal agency to ease out the shooting permissions through single window clearance system.

Authentic shooting locations

Film Friendly Authorities and strong Govt. support

Easy Permissions

Modern Infrastructure and omnipresent hotels

Favorable law and order condition

Cost effective infrastructure, crew, local talent and other skillful workforce

Hindi speaking people, food/cuisine flexibility and ideal climate

Comfort of doing shooting in MP –

A dedicated online film web portal shall be created to provide a single -point interface and time bound clearance mechanism for filmmakers intending to shoot in Madhya Pradesh.

All the applications shall be received through online mode by the Film Facilitation Cell and action shall be taken in coordination with the concerned department for permission.

The Portal shall also act as a platform for information dissemination related to film tourism policy and shall also act as a forum for the dissemination and the rules, regulations, also provide information on grants and other utility services.