Twitter trolls Anupam Kher after 'Ayega toh Modi hi' tweet

Upset by Kher's ill-timed tweet, netizens criticised the actor for putting politics first even when the country is going through its worst health crisis

Updated: Apr 26, 2021 7:46 PM
As India goes through a major COVID crisis, a large number of netizens have been holding the central government responsible for the country’s situation. There is a lot of chatter online over the unavailability of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds as well as many other medical requirements, which has been claiming lives by the thousands. 

Veteran Actor, Anupam Kher found himself in hot water when he responded to The Print editor Shekhar Gupta's tweet. The journalist had written: “As a child of the sixties, I’ve seen every crisis, including 3 full wars, food shortages, calamities. This is our biggest post-partition crisis and never has India seen a Govt. missing in action like this. No control rooms to call. Nobody accountable to reach. It’s a governance rout.” 

Kher came forward to defend the government, saying:

Within moments of AnupamKher’s response, citizens took to Twitter and trolled the actor mercilessly. 

