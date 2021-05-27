India Today tops Comscore list for digital news video publishers

In the latest Comscore Video Metrix report, the India Today Group emerged as the top digital news video publisher with over 883 million video views.

"India Today is now the undisputed leader in all the three important metrics of reach, video views and total minutes watched. The month of March saw Covid wave 2 gripping the country and election campaigns kickstarting across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. At this critical phase of the country, the India Today Group has emerged as the digital destination of trust for the citizens," said the Group in a statement.

With over 92 million unique video viewers, the Group leads with a margin of around 25 million over the next news network. "The Group has also reported a growth of close to 70 million video views over the previous month, highlighting the fact that when it comes to ‘News That Matters’, the choice of the digital consumer is clearly the India Today Group," it added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)