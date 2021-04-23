Dream11 teams up with Puma for new merchandise line

Dream11 has entered into a partnership with the global sports brand, PUMA to launch its first athleisure collection in India. The two sporting powerhouses have co-created an exclusive range under the label - PUMAxDream11. The merchandise assortment includes t-shirts, flip-flops and caps and will be available online on FanCode Shop, at exclusive PUMA stores and PUMA.com.

With over 100 million users, Dream11 will now be able to connect with sports fans offline while tapping into the athleisure market in India which is growing at a rate of 20-25% annually. Taking fan engagement to the next level, the first collection was launched just in time for the IPL season 14. The collaboration also includes an Autumn-Winter range which will exclusively be available during the upcoming T20 World Cup hosted in India. The designs under the PUMAXDream11 collection are branded under the campaign theme ‘Dream It. Own It’.

Talking about the collaboration with PUMA, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports, said, “We are excited to launch our first athleisure collection along with PUMA, the largest sports brand in India. PUMA shares our belief in making sports better for all, and we are certain that this collaboration will strengthen Dream11’s offline brand affinity and loyalty. We are sure that this sporty collection will resonate with both our 100 million users and PUMA brand champions.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said, “Dream11 and PUMA share a common vision to grow the culture of sports in India. As pioneers of fantasy sports in the country, they understand the pulse of sports enthusiasts and have been powering this ecosystem by giving fans a platform to follow, track and actively engage with the game. We are happy to partner with Dream11 to launch their first athleisure collection. Creating an exclusive PUMAxDream11 range will give their 100 million users access to sport-inspired merchandise infused with PUMA DNA.”

