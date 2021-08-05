DB Jodhpur releases 25th Anniversary edition

To commemorate its glorious 25 years in Jodhpur – the ‘Blue City of India’, Dainik Bhaskar, in continuation with its mega-editions’ spree, published a 120-Page Foundation Day Issue in Jodhpur. Over the years, Jodhpur has been a popular resort with many palaces, fortifications and sanctuaries, this edition featured the Glory of Courageous Kings and the Great Indian Desert of Thar, whilst admiring the Remarkable “Blue City” of Jodhpur.

With this special edition, Dainik Bhaskar attempted to give a different dimension to the City and presented it as the next tourism destination of the Country. This edition was created with the aim of apprising readers of the future prospects of the City and the status of the ongoing schemes in the city along with the changing dynamics across industries like handicraft, medical, education, industry, and infrastructure, amongst others.

This unique edition was a visual delight, brimming with picturesque images, making it a collectible edition for its readers. Commenting on this achievement during challenging operating environment, the COO of Rajasthan, Vareesh Tiwari, said, "Dainik Bhaskar Group always believes in doing something extraordinary and interesting for its Readers, Clients & Agencies and in keeping with this tradition, we created this Mega Edition on the 25th anniversary of our Jodhpur Edition. Amid concerns over the market situation, this is a great step towards building confidence in the business community as well as the public. This commendable feat demonstrates that print media is still the most trusted medium for readers & advertisers."

Mr Suchit Bhandari – Zonal Head, Dainik Bhaskar Rajasthan, added, “The mammoth edition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jodhpur edition reiterates Dainik Bhaskar’s resolve to cater to its readers nothing but the best. It wouldn't have been possible without our readers' and trade associates' trust and support, which consistently lead and inspire us to rise to the challenge and set new milestones. All advertiser categories fired and wholeheartedly participated in this special edition like real estate, education, consumer durables, FMCG, auto, health, life style, Government, telcom, NGOs, social media etc. ”

Surendra Jangid, Unit Head of the Jodhpur Unit, expressed his gratitude to all the Readers and Advertisers for their support in this historical edition.

Arvind Chotiya, Unit Editor- Jodhpur said, “This issue is spectacular from the readers’ perspective, as it provides a well-researched edition with compelling editorial content. In keeping with Dainik Bhaskar's ethos of "Kendra Mein Pathak," we strive to provide news and information that leads to insights that readers may apply in their daily lives.”

