DB Group drives environment conservation with Holi campaign

Dainik Bhaskar Group launched yet another initiative towards environment conservation ‘Adopt Gokashtha (cow dung wood) for Holika Dahan & Save the Environment.

Through this campaign, Dainik Bhaskar group urges its readers to carry out Holika Dahan with cow dung wood (Gokashtha) this year, to inherit a better, enhanced environment for future generations. With the help of the Gokashtha Promotion and Environment Protection Committee, Dainik Bhaskar Group has set-up 33 Gokashtha counters across the city of Bhopal, where Gokashtha shall be available at subsidised rates, cost partly borne by the Dainik Bhaskar Group.

This initiative by the Group will aid in keeping Bhopal City clean & pollution free and prevent cutting of forest wood, during this festive season.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Satyajit Sen Gupta, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Head, DB Corp Ltd., said, “As a Group, we are committed to driving behavioural changes that could bring a positive impact on the society. Under the aegis of this initiative, we took an important step towards environmental sustainability. The calorific value of Gokashtha is higher than wood, and hence the ashes could be further used as a fertilizer. The use of Gokashtha will not only aid in reducing pollution during Holi but will also have a deep cascading effect of regeneration of ecological balance.”

