Dainik Jagran inext concludes Bikeathon 2023

Dainik Jagran inext has wrapped up Bikeathon 2023. Over 32,000 dedicated cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros came together, turning Bikeathon into a monumental celebration of biking, fostering a community driven by well-being and camaraderie.

More than a cycling event, Bikeathon 2023 was an immersive experience blending fitness, freedom, and entertainment. Participants, young and young at heart, were treated to electrifying musical and dance performances by celebrated artists, creating an atmosphere pulsating with energy.

"We believe in the power of youthfulness and fitness," said Alok Sanwal, CEO at Dainik Jagran inext. "Bikeathon 2023 embodied our commitment to community building. Witnessing the enthusiasm and determination of the participants, who pedalled their way to a healthier lifestyle, was truly inspiring."

In its 15th year, Bikeathon 2023, Dainik Jagran inext’s flagship IP stands as a symbol of dedication to promoting health and well-being in the communities it serves. The event not only encouraged physical fitness but also inspired a sense of community and eco-consciousness, highlighting that cycling is not only good for health but also for the environment.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors & the urban-urbane audience of the Hindi heartland who participated, supported, and contributed to making Bikeathon 2023 a grand success," added Sanwal. "This event is a testament to the power of collective effort in creating a healthier, happier society."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)