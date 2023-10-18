Dainik Jagran inext concludes Bikeathon 2023
Over 32,000 cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros participated in the bikeathon
Dainik Jagran inext has wrapped up Bikeathon 2023. Over 32,000 dedicated cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros came together, turning Bikeathon into a monumental celebration of biking, fostering a community driven by well-being and camaraderie.
More than a cycling event, Bikeathon 2023 was an immersive experience blending fitness, freedom, and entertainment. Participants, young and young at heart, were treated to electrifying musical and dance performances by celebrated artists, creating an atmosphere pulsating with energy.
"We believe in the power of youthfulness and fitness," said Alok Sanwal, CEO at Dainik Jagran inext. "Bikeathon 2023 embodied our commitment to community building. Witnessing the enthusiasm and determination of the participants, who pedalled their way to a healthier lifestyle, was truly inspiring."
In its 15th year, Bikeathon 2023, Dainik Jagran inext’s flagship IP stands as a symbol of dedication to promoting health and well-being in the communities it serves. The event not only encouraged physical fitness but also inspired a sense of community and eco-consciousness, highlighting that cycling is not only good for health but also for the environment.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors & the urban-urbane audience of the Hindi heartland who participated, supported, and contributed to making Bikeathon 2023 a grand success," added Sanwal. "This event is a testament to the power of collective effort in creating a healthier, happier society."
Digital content creators discuss opportunities and challenges of social media influencers
Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan and Deepika Venkatachalam speak at ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 7:23 PM | 2 min read
indPopular digital content creators Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan, and Deepika Venkatachalam participated in a session titled "Social Media: Playground or Business School?" at ABP Network's The Southern Rising Summit. They gathered to share their insights on the evolving digital landscape and to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by social media influencers.
Chaithania Prakash, a digital content creator, shared her perspective, saying, "As influencers, we have a responsibility to ensure that nothing negative impacts our followers. We make sure the content we provide is of high quality to avoid any negative influence on our followers."
Ardhra Sajan, another Digital Content Creator, spoke about her journey, stating, "Initially, we didn't know what to do on social media. Our follower count gradually increased, which brought a sense of responsibility. I started promoting products, but I received negative comments. So, I became more selective in my promotions to be a trusted influencer. The number of followers doesn't matter; what's important is the value we provide and our personal growth. Negative comments about physical appearance don't bother me. What truly matters is my self-perception, which is what I want to convey to my followers."
Highlighting challenges, Deepika Venkatachalam, a digital content creator said, "Some influencers are promoting betting apps, which negatively affect people's lives, and I find this distressing. Everything is becoming digital, and people are seeking shortcuts. We have a responsibility to follow laws and use hashtags for paid collaborations to make it clear to viewers that it's a promotional partnership. I believe this is a positive initiative from the government. More than just the numbers, what matters is engagement. Building confidence and engaging with followers is more important."
The Southern Rising Summit was conceptualized and organized by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural richness, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. The summit aimed to celebrate the spirit and diversity of the southern states, united in a common mission to drive a transformative journey for India. The event featured profound discussions and insights from influential figures in South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women should be given importance in party responsibilities: Jothimani Sennimalai
Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), was speaking at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM | 2 min read
In an empowering address at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit, Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), placed a spotlight on the importance of prioritizing women in pivotal party roles. During the enlightening session, "Women in Politics: A Different Kind of Leader". Sennimalai's insights not only ignited inspiration but also catalyzed transformative change.
Highlighting her personal journey, Sennimalai said, “From the time I contested panchayat elections 25 years ago till now, Politics has always been considered as a male-dominated arena. It's been a continuous learning experience in the political realm. However, progressive parties are beginning to see more women in parliamentary roles.”
The challenges she faced and the triumphs she celebrated as a woman in Indian politics. She highlighted the importance of reservation for women. Adding to this she said – “For the last 70 years’ men have been going to parliament and legislatures. No one questioned them. But if only women contest the elections, they ask, what are you going to do? This is why reservation for women is necessary”.
Sennimalai further emphasized that– “To empower women in politics, there's a need for fundamental changes in the party structure. At the party level, men are present in various positions starting from the local government to the district level. If such opportunities are given opportunities especially to women through that experience they can perform better even when they come to power”.
The session left an indelible mark, not only celebrating Sennimalai's journey but also serving as a source of motivation for aspiring women leaders in politics. "In politics, women have to first fight for their gender, and then the issues follow so be brave and follow your instincts." She concluded.
Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
Bigg Boss’ new season to begin Oct 15
Hyundai, Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Glance among sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read
Colors is all set to kickstart the new edition of reality show Bigg Boss on October 15, 2023. Actor Salman Khan will host the show.
“This year, the show will capture the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house. Top of FormUntil now viewers have seen ‘Bigg Boss’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones,” shared a press release.
Produced by Endemol Shine India (part of the Banijay Group), Bigg Boss is co-presented by Hyundai, co-powered by Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, and Appy Fizz, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Smart Lock Screen Partner Glance, and Hygiene Partner Harpic.
“Bigg Boss enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands,” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, commented.
He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having BIGG BOSS play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments playout across our television, digital and social media assets.”
Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”
Commenting on the association, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bigg Boss. This collaboration with Hyundai and Bigg Boss signifies our commitment to engage with the young audience nationwide."
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum."
News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'
News18 Kannada Akhada is being hosted by Hariprasada A
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
News18 Kannada has launched ‘Akhada’, a prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
The show started airing on October 5.
ABP Network to host ‘The Southern Rising' summit in Chennai
The event will explore the progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
ABP Network is organising ‘The Southern Rising' Summit on October 12, 2023, in Chennai.
'The Southern Rising’ Summit will celebrate and explore the exceptional progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. From education and healthcare to governance models, the southern states stand as inspiring examples.
The event will be graced by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, P. Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Rana Daggubati, Actor, Kushboo Sundar, Actor, Producer, and Politician; Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and Worker of BRS Party; K. Annamalai, State President of BJP Tamil Nadu; Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, 3X Grammy Award Winner; Revathy, Actor and Director, Gurcharan Das, Author & Commentator; Musicians Mahesh Raghvan and Nandini Shankar; Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer; John Brittas, Member of Parliament (CPIM); M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Digital Content Creators Chaithania Prakash and Ardhra Sajan, amongst other luminaries.
