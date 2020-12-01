Dainik Bhaskar raises mask-awareness with tweaked masthead

In keeping with its ongoing campaign, this move is aimed at drawing attention to the fact that wearing of masks is critical in our fight against the pandemic while keeping the economic activity moving

The Dainik Bhaskar newspaper has stepped up its social messaging endeavour by replacing its masthead with “Mask is the only vaccine for now”. In keeping with its ongoing campaign, this move is aimed at drawing attention to the fact that wearing of masks is critical in our fight against the pandemic while keeping the economic activity moving as the world waits for the vaccine.

"With the onset of winter and reopening of economies, many countries across the world, including many states in India, are witnessing the second and the third phases of the pandemic. Governments across the world are grasped of the fact that enforcing a wide-scale lock-down at this juncture may not be possible without disrupting the already weakened economic activity and as a result, masks continue to be the critical front-line in our defence against the pandemic," said the publication.

The Bhaskar Group is positive that such strong measures towards creating awareness about the importance of masks are yielding results as increasingly, people are including masks in their daily routines and raising their voices against those who are seen without a mask in public.

Commenting of this campaign, Sudhir Agarwal, MD, said, “The Bhaskar Group has always taken its role as the fifth estate of the society very seriously. The revolutionary move of replacing the masthead with a mask is an industry first and is specifically designed to alert the reader on the seriousness of the issue. The on-ground efforts put in by the team along with relevant content has helped create awareness on the importance of constant vigilance, social distance and wearing masks. With our readers looking to our newspapers as a source of guidance, information, and courage, the “Mask is the only vaccine for now” campaign is an important step by the Group towards spreading awareness.”