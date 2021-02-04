Colors to air Naagin's spinoff 'Kuch Toh Hai’ from February 7

Nature’s laws are set in stone and anyone dares not disregard them. It requires extraordinary power to go against nature and bend its rules. But when inexhaustible and everlasting love comes into play, it can defy all odds and achieve the unsurmountable. When the two eternal and all-powerful beings Cheel (played by Sharad Malhotra) and Naagin (played by Surbhi Chandana) went against the law and broke the very fabric of nature, they were severely cursed for their actions. As a consequence of their union, they gave birth to a new being opening up a whole new world that will form the premise of COLORS’ latest fantasy fiction, a spin-off of Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai. Naagin and Cheel’s offspring will weave its tale of forbidden love and how it battles other extraordinary beings to meet its soulmate. Featuring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in leading roles and produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kuch Toh Hai will premiere on 7th February and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on COLORS.

A mysterious and brooding Rehan, played by Harsh Rajput, is the heartthrob of Mussorie. Behind his carefree attitude and his easygoing demeanour lurks a vampire who supremely powerful. His polar opposite, Priya, played by Krishna Mukherjee , resides in another part of Mussorie who is sweet and loveable with a beautiful heart but is also harboring a secret. She is not a normal girl but part-angel and part-human and possesses great powers. When Rehan, an unstoppable force of nature meets the angelic Priya, their world changes completely and another story of forbidden love begins to take shape.

Speaking about the launch Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said, “We at COLORS have been pioneers in the fantasy fiction space and with every season of Naagin, we have surpassed viewer expectations. With Kuch Toh Hai, we are set to present a unique dimension and creative rendition of the show. As we strengthen our weekend prime time, we are confident that the Naagin spin-off will provide an immersive experience and take the fantasy realm experience up by a notch.”

Commenting on the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Fantasy Fiction is a genre that has always garnered us a legion of fans and season after season, Naagin has proved to be our star franchise. With Kuch Toh Hai, we will be opening a new world of possibilities and adding another layer to the storyline that will be a confluence of mystery, fantasy, love and dark powers. The viewers so far witnessed the chronicles of Naagin but for the first time, they will witness love story of a vampire and an angel, making it more appealing and youthful. It is our pleasure to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor again who understands the pulse of this genre and we are certain that there will be great surprises in store for the audience.”

Elaborating further, Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “We have always tried to spin magic and bring alive something unexpected and exciting with every season of Naagin. Right from the cast, storyline, characterization to the treatment of the show, we have always built intrigue around the mystical world. Kuch Toh Hai will transport the viewers to an alternate universe and showcase the story of forbidden love through Naagin and Cheel’s offspring. Backed by a very appealing and youthful storyline, Kuch Toh Hai will take Naagin’s rich legacy forward and we are happy to welcome Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee to the family.”

Harsh Rajput on essaying the role of Rehan said, “Naagin is one of the most revered fantasy fiction shows on television that has showcased fantasy and mysticism like never before. I am glad to be working with COLORS and with Ekta Kapoor for the Naagin’s spin-off, Kuch Toh Hai, that will present the story from a new perspective. Essaying a fantastical character is a challenging feat and I am very excited to portray a vampire. I have always heard and read about vampires in movies and books but playing one is going to an incredible experience.”

Krishna Mukherjee who plays Priya, said, “Ekta Kapoor always envisions her characters to be unique and distinctive and when it comes to fantasy fiction, she is a master. Being a part Naagin’s spin-off Kuch Toh Hai is a great opportunity but also a huge responsibility given the show enjoys such a large audience and they always have great expectations from it. My role as a part-angel and part-human is very unique and something I am essaying for the first time. I am extremely excited to work with COLORS and looking forward to a new journey."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)