Colors Tamil to launch two new shows in January 2021

Tamil Nadu’s youngest and most vibrant general entertainment channel, Colors Tamil continues to raise the bar by providing entertainment that piques audience interests with promising content. Kickstarting 2021 on a high note, Colors Tamil is set to launch 2 interesting shows for its discerning audience thus strengthening its offering across both fiction and non-fiction content. ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’, a Monday-Saturday fiction drama show and ‘Bhajan Samraat’, a unique bhajan singing daily show will premiere on January 4 at 9:30 pm and January 10, 2021 at 8:00 am respectively.

Set amidst a bustling city life, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is a story narrated through the eyes of two key protagonists, Surya Kumar - an honest IPS officer - and Kayalvizhi, a fun-loving young girl. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal showcases a new dimension in a modern relationship after Surya Kumar and Kayalvizhi tie the knot only to enter an unexpected turbulent marriage.

Colors Tamil’s second new launch, Bhajan Samraat, is a singing reality show and is being launched as devotees celebrate the festival of Margazhi. Bhajan Samraat will witness the best of talent from across Tamil Nadu taking stage and will be judged by eminent personalities of Carnatic music.

Speaking on the line-up of two new shows, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said “The guiding philosophy at Colors Tamil has always been to bring in fresh and differentiated content for our viewers. We were the first GEC in Tamil Nadu to restart original programming as we started emerging from the lockdown. And now, we will welcome 2021 on a special note with the line-up of 2 new exciting shows. While Sillunu Oru Kaadhal will bolster our Monday to Saturday primetime offering, Bhajan Samraat will strengthen the daily morning band. We are sure that both shows will strike a chord with viewers and further strengthen our engagement with them.”

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal will premiere on January 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM and will be on from Monday to Saturday exclusively on Colors Tamil. Followed by the launch of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Bhajan Samraat will premiere on January 10, 2021 at 8 am and will air daily.