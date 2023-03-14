Channel Factory/Y&A Transformation are gold category sponsors at AdTech
AdTech will be held in New Delhi on March 15-16
Channel Factory/Y&A Transformation have announced that they have signed up to be one of the gold sponsors at AdTech, New Delhi.
Commenting on the development, Robin Zieme, Chief Growth Officer – Global, Channel Factory (CF) said: “We have a long-term commitment to India. Such investments in our early stages in the country are to display our seriousness in the market. We look forward to connecting with advertisers and agencies at the AdTech to explain our proposition.”
Adding to the same, Yesudas Pillai, Founder Y&A Transformation and Country Lead, CF said: “Robin and I will be officially unveiling CF India at the AdTech on 16th on the main stage. We have also set up a lounge space on the exhibition floor, lounge No.9. We are welcoming all our partners and well-wishers to visit us there and engage with us.”
Jaswant Singh, Country Head AdTech India said: “We are working towards making this edition of AdTech bigger and better than ever before. We are grateful to CF/Y&A for choosing our platform for their lunch in India. We are committed to doing everything possible to make their launch a success.”
Is AI really going to change our world?
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, shares his experience of putting ChatGPT to test
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read
A few weeks ago, I decided to do some preparation for our annual FIPP World Media Congress, which takes place in Portugal in June, by writing my opening remarks. Normally, I would stand up and say a few words about the state of the industry and FIPP’s achievements over the past year.
Given all of the noise and attention around the raft of new AI writing tools that have seemingly emerged from nowhere all at once, I thought I would put ChatGPT to the test, and give it the task of writing my speech for me.
Having prompted it, there followed a short period of deep thought, then a sudden rapid regurgitation of text. The speech, amounting to some 350 words was, at first glance quite well-written, containing phrases like “change is the only constant”, “we believe in the power of publishing” and “let us seize this opportunity to be bold”. I sat back thinking “task completed” and felt quite proud of myself.
But then I started to re-read what the computer had written, and doubt crept into my mind. Were there too many clichés? Could these words actually apply to any event, not just a publishing conference? And, most of all, did it really sound like me? In the end, I’ve decided not to use it, realising that the text was somehow less than the sum of its parts. With a clean piece of paper, I’ve written it again, only this time it sounds more like me.
Amidst all the hype about AI-driven journalism, and the idea that it is going to come and steal our jobs, perhaps here is a dose of realism. AI is undoubtedly a very clever tool and, for many routine jobs, even routine journalism, it will perhaps prove to be a significant time-saver. But we must never delude ourselves into thinking that it is human, or that it is able to think and produce like a human.
It is only ever the sum of its parts, in this case whatever limited information about FIPP, our industry and the event that it was able to scrape from the internet. (Incidentally, much of its learning is enabled by content that we ourselves have produced, without any compensation to us for taking these fruits of our labours to build a new product, but that’s another story…)
Only humans are able to provide that intuitive leap of the imagination, to forge the seemingly invisible connection or to come up with a wonderful, original turn of phrase that lingers in the mind. We must remain confident in our ability to out-smart the computers and, as in my case, pick up our metaphorical paper and pen and get back to the business of doing the thing only we can do – making compelling content.
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th, at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
The conference agenda is live at https://aim.org.in/imc12/
Puthiyathalamurai Sakthi Awards announced
The winners were announced on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
Puthiya Thalaimurai TV has announced the annual Sakthi Awards 2023 to honour extraordinary women for outstanding achievements in their chosen fields of work. The awards are an attempt to recognize and celebrate women achievers in every walk of life. Achievers and promising stars of future in six different categories were awarded on the occasion. The awards include leadership award, kindness award, ability award, courage award, literary award and lifetime achievement award. A special panel of judges selected the award winners with the help of public voting. Nominees were shortlisted after thorough research.
The award ceremony was held at the Trade Center, Nandhanam, Chennai on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 06.30 pm. The event was aired later on Puthiyathalaimurai TV. The channel aimed to bring achievers together under one platform. The event has been successful by honoring women achievers from every walk of life. The idea is also to encourage and empower women in their respective fields.
ABP News makes a case for 'news without colours' this Holi
The campaign #BerangHoKhabrein urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel ABP News has launched a thought-provoking campaign, “Khabaron Ko Berang Rehne Do”, to mark the auspicious occasion of Holi. The campaign urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred. It encourages people to fill their lives with vibrant colours while ensuring the news they watch remains free of the colours of opinion.
ABP Network is proud to bring a social harmony to India with its new campaign hashtag #BerangHoKhabrein. This campaign aims to motivate people to come together and celebrate Holi with the spirit of inclusivity and neutrality. ABP News is standing for its viewers this Holi, by pledging to make news more transparent and clearer. With this movement, ABP News urges everyone to eliminate the colours of their opinions when it comes to news.
Adding thoughts on the launch of the campaign, Mr Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, “ABP News believes that by keeping news free from the colours of opinion, it can help foster a more unified and harmonious nation. The channel believes in giving its viewers news without bias, without prejudice, and without added colours of opinion. Thus, through this campaign, ABP News ensures that opinions are grounded in facts and not clouded by biases. The channel appeals its viewers to embrace the spirit of Holi and come together to make our news, and our nation, a place of peace and neutrality.”
TVF releases new mini-series, SK Sir ki Class
The mini-series has an integration with Meta, showcasing the possibilities of the metaverse
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
The Viral Fever (TVF) has released their new mini-series, "SK Sir ki Class". TVF has partnered with Meta to seamlessly highlight the benefits of the metaverse, within the storyline.
The series focuses on the story of a young character, Ashish, played by actor Gagan Arora who’s a coder and is struggling with his career choices in life. While TVF has already successfully dabbled into the world of UPSC exams in the past, this series delves deeper into this universe as Ashish is forced by his parents to enroll in IAS coaching. As the story progresses, the viewer gets a layered understanding and a thorough insight into the workings and benefits of the metaverse.
Avinash Pant, Director of Consumer Marketing, Facebook India (Meta), said, “At Meta, we have the privilege of having over 3.7bn people use our platforms on a monthly basis. While we strive to provide the tools and measures to allow them to express themselves freely, we also constantly look to celebrate the way people use our apps. In this case, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of the metaverse and we’re glad TVF used their creative prowess to integrate that purpose, within the storyline of this series.”
Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, commented on the association with Meta, "We are thrilled to partner with Meta on the mini-series, ‘SK Sir ki Class’. TVF and Meta's collaboration is expected to bring the audience an entertaining and thought-provoking series that will stay with them for a long time. Meta has trusted us to tackle an interesting concept that is currently gaining a lot of interest – the metaverse, encompassing new digital technologies like AR and VR. It’s one of their key focus areas and we have attempted to educate the new-age audiences about it with entertaining storytelling”.
Starring Abhilash Thapliyal, Gagan Arora, Badri Chavan, Rajesh Jais and Venus Singh, ‘SK Sir ki Class’ is now live on TVF's Facebook account.
ShareChat introduces Learning Hub - its first certification program
This is a self-paced certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.
As the social media ecosystem is evolving, the Bharat audience is becoming larger, more addressable, and imperative for the growth of brands. In light of this, the online program is suitable for entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals and entrepreneurs who can sign up for free and earn a shareable certificate upon completion.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”
The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.
STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor
Minawala has also invested in the women's fashion platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:18 PM | 4 min read
Fashion Platform STUMBL has joined hands with fashion creator Masoom Minawala. Masoom, who is a Forbes 30 under 30 and one of the most trusted fashion creators in India has invested in STUMBL and will be coming onboard as a strategic advisor.
With this one of its kind partnership, STUMBL aims to bring top fashion creators on its platform to curate and recommend fashion that gives young women the freedom and confidence to discover their unique style. The brand aspires to build an open and honest community where there is a strong sense of belonging, a place where one can express their authentic self without any judgement, and be able to meet their tribe of unique people, creators and brands. Masoom as a strategic advisor will advise the team at STUMBL and help the company acquire and retain top fashion creators.
Here’s the link to Masoom announcing her partnership with STUMBL :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNPvwSsGjV/
Launched in Dec 2022 by three experienced and highly successful senior executives, Maruthy Ramgandhi, Ayyappan Lakshmanan and Abhishekk Handa, the startup has been gaining good traction. The brand also raised $1.6 million from Saama Capital, Whiteboard Capital and notable angel investors. Since its launch, STUMBL has served more than 10,000 young women and 20% of them have been repeat customers ever since.
Hyper-personalisation of supply and shopping format for young women, strong creator community contributing to real-time style curations, and content marketing are key differentiating factors that STUMBL wants to focus more on. For new-age fashion brands which are caught in the highly competitive, discounting game on large marketplaces, and finding it difficult to reach their target group, STUMBL provides the right platform to target young women in a style-centric fashion.
Maruthy Ramgandhi,Co-founder & CEO, STUMBL, says “Fashion choices among women of today are much more unique and aspirational. It is dynamic and a lot driven by pop culture and OTT trends. Baggy clothes, K-fashion, Corsets, Bodysuits, Bralettes, Coords are our top selling styles right now. We work with creators to drop new styles every alternate day and keep our eyes peeled for new trends almost on a daily basis. Our vision is to be the number one fashion platform for women of today. A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. ” He further adds, “We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable moodboards. Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce.”
Commenting on her association with STUMBL, Masoom Minawala, Fashion creator and Investor, says, “I am thrilled to be a part of STUMBL’s journey both as an investor and strategic advisor. Their real-time supply chain which brings the latest trends to customers at a brisk pace, and creator-focused shopping approach have the power to not only revolutionise the traditional fashion landscape, but to also provide consumers with an unparalleled personalised shopping experience. Looking forward to witnessing STUMBL grow as the number one platform for Indian women and me being a part of this exciting evolution.”
According to industry reports, fashion as a category is currently 12% of e-commerce sales in India. By 2027, the category is projected to grow to 30% of e-commerce sales. Almost one-third of fashion commerce in India will happen online, majorly driven by GenZ and Young Millenials. STUMBL is well positioned to capture this opportunity as they are building a one-of-the-kind fashion platform targeted at the right audience. Masoom’s addition to the team will further strengthen the brand.
CM Basavaraj Bommai unveils Seven Wonders of Karnataka
A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts evaluated these places on a seven-point criteria
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:54 AM | 6 min read
This is the day to rejoice and celebrate the pride of Karnataka. Just as the world marvels at the beauty of the landmark Seven Wonders of the World, our land of Karnataka now boasts of its own Seven Wonders. The list is finally out! Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka,’ which represent the best of the state’s land and water, forest and sea, faith and science, architecture and sculpture, and history and heritage. The Seven Wonders showcase only the very best that this state has to offer.
The declaration of the Seven Wonders was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a glittering event. In the ceremonial event, the chosen wonders were awarded a state certificate, which was received by the respective district commissioners.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka are as follows:
- Hirebenakal Rock Tombs: Dating back tothe period between 800 BC and 200BC, it is estimated, this prehistoric site in Koppal district’s Gangavati taluk, is declared to be the ‘Mega Stone Age Wonder’.
- Hampi: Built between 14th and 16th century, Hampi stands as the stellar example of Vijayanagara
Empire’s glorious rule. Still standing beautiful in Vijayanagara district, Hampi has been declared the
‘Architectural Wonder’.
- Gomateshwara: The 57-feet tall towering statue of Gomateshwara was built in the 10
th century atop the Vindhyagiri Hill in Hassan district’s Shravanabelagola. It has been declared as a
‘Philosophical Wonder’.
- Gol Gumbaz: Built by Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah during the 17th century in Bijapur (now
Vijayapura), the massive Gol Gumbaz has been declared the ‘Architectural Science Wonder’.
- Mysore Palace: Dating back to the 19th and 20th century, the world-famous Amba Vilas Palace,
which was envisioned by the Wodeyar Dynasty was declared as the ‘Royal Heritage Wonder’.
- Jog Falls: Considered among the most beautiful waterfalls in India, water gushes from a great
height of 830-feet in Shimoga district’s Jog Falls. This world-famous visual treat has been declared a
‘Natural Wonder on Land’.
- Netrani Island: Symbolic of love itself, this heart-shaped island on the Arabian Sea off
Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder onWater’.
Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka’ has created a fresh tourism model for the state. I have already set in motion the preparation of a detailed development plan for Hirebenakal, which is a part of this stellar list of wonders. The District Commissioners of each of the seven wonders are asked to submit a blueprint development report to upgrade the facilities at these places.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka were scooped out after a year of persistent effort and hard work.
CM Bommai requested that the list of 5,000 nominated places be handed over to the government. These places would be used as the blueprint for creating a state tourism promotion plan, he assured.
He expressed appreciation for the meticulous process of nomination, whittling down and finally arriving at the Seven Wonders of Karnataka. He lauded the project team for sowing the seeds for a great initiative. He asked that the project not stop here but rather continue as an annual event. By doing this, said the CM, more precious and lesser-known places are likely to emerge. These are not just tourism locations but excellent opportunities to impart the true stories of our rich history, heritage and culture, said Mr. Bommai.
Karnataka state tourism minister Anand Singh said, “Since I have taken the state tourism office, a number of development programmes have been initiated in tourism hotspots. Still, there is much more to do. The project of the Seven Wonders of Karnataka should be eternally kept alive. But, the legislative assembly elections are upon us shortly. It is the nature of politics for parties to change and power to shift hands.
There should be a commitment to continue protecting and promoting important tourism centers. In this, public cooperation is most important. It doesn’t matter who is in power, the district commissioners and tourism department officials should undertake the responsibility unfailingly.”
He further added that our country itself is a wonder. Our state is an even more beautiful wonder. There is no doubt that these chosen seven wonders have all that it takes to attract the most curious travelers of the world. He is of the opinion that with the right media promotion, these places will stay intact in the hearts and minds of people.”
The Selection Panel
The jury that chose the Seven Wonders of Karnataka included VC and social evangelist in the startup ecosystem Prashanth Prakash; Three-time Grammy-winning musician, Global Goodwill Ambassador and environment activist Ricky Kej; Director of films like Wild Karnataka and Gandhada Gudi, wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha; President of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, renowned prehistory and history expert Dr. Devarakonda Reddy; world-renowned speed painter and young world traveler Vilas Nayak; Managing Director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Joint Secretary to the chief minister G Jagadeesha; and Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha and Asianet Suvarna News Ravi Hegde.
The Selection Process
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka project was announced to identify the top Seven places within the state that truly represent the best that Karnataka has to offer, including its land, water, forests and seas, architecture, science, sculpture, art, history and heritage. Enthusiastic Kannadigas sent in as many as 5000 nominations from every nook and corner of the state. An internal jury went through each and every nomination and whittled down the places to 100.
These 100 places were put through the test of fire, that is public voting. Over 82 lakh votes were registered on various platforms, including Kannada Prabha newspaper, Asianet Suvarna News channel and the website. From these votes, the top 21 places with the highest number of votes proceeded to the final stage. It took a year to conduct detailed surveys on these 21 finalists. A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts critically evaluated these places on seven-point criteria. The panel participated in thorough discussions of each place based on the seven criteria, including history, making/construction and materials used, specialty and identity, beauty, artistic skills, enormity, and current state/condition. The SevenWonders of Karnataka were arrived at unanimously by the panel.
