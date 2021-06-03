Asianet to air world television premiere of 'The Priest'

The horror-thriller movie will be telecast on 4th June, 2021

Updated: Jun 3, 2021 2:34 PM
Asianet

Asianet is all set to telecast the world television premiere of the horror, suspense, thriller movie - The Priest’s - on Friday,  4th June 2021.

The Priest is a supernatural horror mystery film directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko, which marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their careers. The Priest is a riveting mystery thriller that stays true to its genre. The excellent performances, making style, writing, and music make this Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica - starrer one of the finest horror experiences Malayalam cinema has ever provided.

