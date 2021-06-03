Asianet to air world television premiere of 'The Priest'
The horror-thriller movie will be telecast on 4th June, 2021
Asianet is all set to telecast the world television premiere of the horror, suspense, thriller movie - The Priest’s - on Friday, 4th June 2021.
The Priest is a supernatural horror mystery film directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko, which marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their careers. The Priest is a riveting mystery thriller that stays true to its genre. The excellent performances, making style, writing, and music make this Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica - starrer one of the finest horror experiences Malayalam cinema has ever provided.
