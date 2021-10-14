Advertisers increasingly picking hyperlocal Indian language newspapers: Dainik Bhaskar

The festive season is adding to the revival that is being witnessed, with consumption at record levels in our markets, across verticals. Almost every sector is seeing a resurgence in demand with the festive season approaching and as a result, large format advertising such as gatefolds, jackets, and full pages are making a strong comeback. Further, advertisers are increasingly resorting to hyperlocal Indian language newspapers as they offer larger bang for their buck. Dainik Bhaskar, with a strong presence in non-metro cities and as India’s largest newspaper group, has been garnering a large share of the flurry in advertising, in its editions.

Commenting on the development, Mr Satyajit Sen Gupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer said: “This festive season, we are overwhelmed with large format advertising. Gatefolds, Jackets, Full Pages are delivering impact and brands are getting big visibility and recall. Two-wheelers like Hero, HMSI and TVS have each booked 15-20 large format advertisements with us in October. Four-wheelers are not far behind, with Tata Motors, Renault, Skoda, MG Motors and Kia leading the race for consumer mindspace with multiple full-page advertisements and innovations. Apple iPhone, One Plus, Samsung Mobiles, Reliance Digital, Haier Appliances, LG, Philips, BPL, Kelvinator, Voltas, Havells have all come in, again with full pages or larger formats. Tanishq has also taken only full pages with us this year, as have many others. October has brought forth festive cheer in our markets. Everything from Homes to Cars & Bikes, Appliances to Jewellery are in huge demand. Retailers & Dealers are barely managing to maintain stocks due to the strong buying pressure."

