Achlendra Katiyar joins media start-up ‘Nation Plus News'

Katiyar was recently appointed as Chairman of Vadodara Chapter of 'Public Relations Council of India' (PRCI).

Achlendra Katiyar, who recently got appointed as Chairman of Vadodara Chapter of 'Public Relations Council of India' (PRCI), has joined media start-up 'Nation Plus News' as Editor (Hindi).

This start-up was founded by Vashishth Shukla, who worked for a long time with 'Aaj Tak.' He is the editor-in-chief of Nation Plus News and Katiyar will report directly to them.

In June 2020, Katiyar left 'Hindustan' and joined 'Parul University. While working in the Delhi Bureau of 'Hindustan,' he covered smart city projects, including Delhi Metro, Delhi Development Authority(DDA), ITPO and NCR Traffic. Before joining 'Hindustan,' he has worked with 'India News Group,' 'i-next' of Dainik Jagran Group, and 'DLA' newspapers.

