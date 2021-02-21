Will continue to serve PR fraternity with more dedication: Soumyajit Mahapatra, PRCI

Mahapatra was speaking at an event organised by the Public Relations Society Of India (PRSI),

Soumyajit Mahapatra , Chairman, Public Relations Society Of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter was awarded the PRSI Leadership Award during PRSI National Awards Ceremony for his three decade long contribution.

The event was graced by Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand , Smt. Baby Rani Maurya , Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Hon’ble Education Minister,Govt. Of India , Philippe Borremans , President ,International Public Relations Association & Dr. Ajit Pathak,President, Public Relations Society Of India.

Five other eminent personalities including Sandeep Marwah , President of Asian Academy of Film & Television ,Rajeev Goyel, Executive Director ,Corporate Communications HPCL received PRSI Leadership Awards .

Public Relations Society of India is the national association of PR practitioners which was established in 1958 to promote the recognition of public relations as a profession and to formulate and interpret to the public the objectives and the potentialities of public relations as a strategic management function.

Soumyajit earlier received Best Secretary Awards thrice and Best Chairman awards twice from Public Relations Society of India between 2009 & 2016.

Speaking on the win, Mahapatra said, “I am fortunate to receive this prestigious award and feel honoured. I would continue to serve PR fraternity in coming days with more dedication “.

This prestigious award was earlier received by iconic figures like Late Jolly Mohan Kaul ,Rita Bhimani and Nazeeb Arif from Kolkata .

