Accor launches video to showcase its safety protocols

What is the best way to explain an initiative if not a well-choreographed, vibrant, and strategically devised video? To inform and elucidate ALLSAFE label measures to all its audience, Accor India created an informative yet entertaining video showcasing the cleanliness protocols followed by all 52 Accor properties in India and Sri Lanka. This global cleanliness and prevention standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections, and certification. All the group's hotels are required to adhere to these standards which represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards and operational protocols in the world of hospitality.

The meticulously shot and orchestrated short film shows ALLSAFE’s multi-level safety and hygiene measures taken in all components of the hotels from lobby area to kitchen to rooms. It shows the process of disinfection and cleaning at the hotel as well how the food is prepared with utmost safety precautions. It also provides an in-depth layout of the ALLSAFE protocols and helps in gaining the trust of patrons. The video presents the hard work and efforts of hotel teams to provide a seamless, safe, and hygienic experience to guests.

Kerrie Hannaford - VP Commercial - Accor India & South Asia said, “We have been connected to our guests digitally through our social media handles and have been informing them with our distinct content and dialogue. We take our hygiene protocols seriously, thus we felt we should commission our message through this video, we would further like to apprise our guest about the elaborate methods that Accor is fostering to safeguard their wellbeing with ALLSAFE. We would like our guests to have a better understanding of our initiatives for their safety and health as it has always been our priority at Accor”

Accor has been promoting its ALLSAFE campaign which was initiated in April, on various social media channels through posts and dialogue. They had issued a press release to formulate the information about their safety protocols and partnership with Bureau Veritas as well. The video has also be uploaded on all Accor India and South Asia properties’ social media handles which will further steer the conversation regarding importance of safety in hospitality industry.

The video’s music is composed by the former vocalist of an indie rock band- menwhopause. It is conceptualised and written by M&C Saatchi February which is an independent agency network of M&C Saatchi Group contracted to Accor India. The production partner for this film was Content Factory.

Commenting on the video Gopal S Krishnan, Managing Director M&C Saatchi February said, “It was a pleasure to work on this video. The concept of the video reflects the ALLSAFE initiative by Accor group and entices travellers to embrace all new and safe ways to travel and dine out.”

The video was shot in over three days in three different Accor properties – Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity and ibis New Delhi Aerocity.